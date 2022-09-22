ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Mark your calendars for The Nature Place at Convention Hall. It's FREE and open to the public Fri, Oct 14 11 am to 3 pm, Sat, Oc…

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 2 days ago
capemayvibe.com

What to do? What to do? Do you have no idea what to do tonight? How about a professional Broadway caliber play at Cape May Stage…

What to do? What to do? Do you have no idea what to do tonight? How about a professional Broadway caliber play at Cape May Stage. See what all of the town is a buzz about… "The Lifespan of a Fact" directed by Roy Steinberg is a critically acclaimed 2018 Broadway play, this fast-paced story explodes with blistering comedy and timely relevance. In this comedic, yet gripping, battle over facts versus truth, a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker takes on a talented writer's essay that could save the sinking New York magazine from collapse.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Our menu is full of your fav things regardless of the weather! Speaking of weather – this little bit of rain is scheduled to cl…

Our menu is full of your fav things regardless of the weather! Speaking of weather – this little bit of rain is scheduled to clear out pretty quickly. If you've had the pleasure of being here for sunset after a brief rain shower you know how beautiful they are! Stop in for the great food, tasty drinks and cool music!
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Get your Irish on in Downtown Wildwood!☘️ #dooww

Annual Irish Fall Festival this weekend! Check out The Cove's entertainment schedule🍀.
WILDWOOD, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Looks like a beautiful weekend for Oktoberfest 🌻

Looks like a beautiful weekend for Oktoberfest 🌻. One of Cape May's most popular Fall events, Oktoberfest, is Saturday! 🍻 Streets around the Mall will be transformed into a German promenade with music, authentic food, beverages, and artisan tables. While enjoying the festivities, be sure to check out the unique boutiques, specialty stores, restaurants, bars, and activities of the Washington Street Mall! 🇩🇪
CAPE MAY, NJ
City
Cape May, NJ
City
Audubon, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Cape May, NJ
Government
Cape May, NJ
Lifestyle
capemayvibe.com

LIVE from D.C.: We’re here on the National Mall celebrating the kick-off celebration for Ian’s Ride along the Great American Rai…

LIVE from D.C.: We're here on the National Mall celebrating the kick-off celebration for Ian's Ride along the Great American Rail-Trail with United Spinal Association, the National Park Service and other supporters!. Ian, an advocate for accessibility in the outdoors, is embarking on this journey along the eastern...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Celebrate NATIONAL CHAI DAY with a visit to Tea by the Sea! Shop our Chai online at https://teaincapemay.com/search?type=product…

Celebrate NATIONAL CHAI DAY with a visit to Tea by the Sea! Shop our Chai online at https://teaincapemay.com/search?type=product&q=chai.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Cottages at Willow Creek

Do you love Willow Creek Winery? Why not stay there during your next visit to Cape May!. Enjoy 50 Acres of vineyard right outside of your front door. Take a peak into our beautiful cottages right on the property!. https://youtu.be/yWjeP-ii1Jo.
CAPE MAY, NJ
CBS Philly

Hundreds of thousands expected to attend annual Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- About 200,000 people are expected to visit North Wildwood for the city's annual Irish Fall Festival. The three-day event, which began Friday, stretches several blocks along New Jersey Avenue.It's considered the largest Irish festival on the East Coast."The people; the vendors; they're so many people," Barbara Miller, who's from North Wilmington said. "The food, the weather, everybody has a great time. The partying and getting your Irish on."Mayor Patrick Rosenello said millions of dollars will be flowing into the city, which he compared to a bonus July 4th weekend.Some of that money will be going to good causes.Vendor Shaun Hatton said a large amount of the money they make from selling food and drinks will go to Wildwood Catholic Academy."You got to have a little bit of fun," Hatton said. "Making money for the right reasons is always a good reason to be out here too."For more information on the festival, click here.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
capemayvibe.com

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT continues to be the hot ticket in Cape May. Based on the true story of D'Agata's essay What Happens Ther…

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT continues to be the hot ticket in Cape May. Based on the true story of D’Agata’s essay What Happens There, “The Lifespan of a Fact” follows Fingal, who has a small job: to fact-check articles for one of the best magazines in the country. His boss has given him a big assignment: to apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by legendary author D’Agata. But now Fingal has a huge problem: D’Agata made up a lot of his article. What starts professional quickly becomes profane.
CAPE MAY, NJ
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
capemayvibe.com

Photos from SEA STAR III's post

A few more Fluke for 2022! Quinton with his first ever Keeper started out with a pool winning 4.70lb Fluke! Only 6 days left! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

A night perspective at NASW…. can you spot the aircraft?

A night perspective at NASW…. can you spot the aircraft?
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Cape May largesse heading to liberated city in Ukraine

CAPE MAY — On Tuesday, Zoran Donchev and his wife, Tatiana, were preparing supplies and waiting for dark, to start a 1,000-kilometer trek from their home in the city of.
CAPE MAY, NJ
987thecoast.com

North Wildwood Police Prepare for Irish Fall Festival

North Wildwood Police are gearing up for this weekend’s Irish Fall Festival in the city. Police say no alcoholic beverages will be allowed to be brought to the festival site, and booze is not permitted on Jitneys. Olde New Jersey Avenue from 2nd Avenue to Pine Avenue will be closed for the event this weekend.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ

