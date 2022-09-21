Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire investor ’Mr. Wonderful’ says the stock market rout is a buying opportunity—especially in China
Billionaire investor Kevin O'Leary says volatility is back and it may be time to buy more stocks. As the geopolitical relationship between China and the U.S. frays, billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary—nicknamed Mr. Wonderful—is advising people to invest more in Chinese stocks. To have no allocation in the...
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold
When high-tech growth can be bought at a relatively low price, it could be worth considering. While home improvement boomed during the pandemic, there's still a role for that type of business today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy From Tech Sector Amid Market Swings
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile so far this year, owing to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a huge decline in the major U.S. indexes.
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in September
These stocks are inexpensive and the companies should grow for many years to come.
5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value
The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
Motley Fool
The Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Should Love the Most
This stock offers an attractive dividend yield that's increased by a 10% CAGR since 2009. Its underlying business is diversified and largely protected from inflation. The stock is handily beating the S&P 500 this year and has outperformed the index historically as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
This Investment Strategy Has Made Money 103 Out of 103 Times
Forget bear markets! This seemingly foolproof investing strategy requires nothing more than patience.
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%
Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Defensive Dividend Stocks to Grab Now as Markets May Return to June Lows
Here are seven defensive dividend leader stocks that look like outstanding ideas for worried investors now. With even moderate appreciation in the share prices of these top companies, investors should be looking at double-digit total return potential.
FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) misses earnings expectations
FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) stock fell 0.86% (As on September 23, 11:37:47 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Organic revenue, which excludes any impact from foreign exchange, acquisitions during the last 12 months and deferred revenue amortization, increased 10% to $453 million over the prior year period. Organic Q4 ASV plus professional services of $1.8 billion, up 9.3% year over year. Client count as of August 31, 2022 was 7,538, a net increase of 219 clients in the past three months, primarily driven by an increase in corporate and wealth clients. The count includes clients with ASV of $10,000 and more. User count increased by 6,284 to 179,982 in the past three months, primarily driven by an increase in wealth management users.
AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Misses Analysts’ Expectations
AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR), leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, stock fell 8.23% (As on September 23, 11:38:15 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted lower than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. The consolidated sales to commercial customers increased 10% over the prior year quarter, primarily due to further recovery in the commercial market. The consolidated sales to government customers decreased 19% due to the natural completion of certain government programs, such as the Afghanistan contracts. Sales to commercial customers were 66% of consolidated sales, compared to 59% in the prior year’s quarter, primarily reflecting the natural completion of certain government programs as well as the continued recovery in the commercial market. Adjusted gross profit margin increased from 16.1% to 18.1%, primarily due to the favorable impact from our actions to reduce costs and improve the operating efficiency. Adjusted operating margin increased from 5.5% to 6.9% as a result of the actions the company took to improve the operating efficiency as well as the recovery in commercial sales.
Benzinga
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
2 Best Stocks of All Time!
This bear market has me thinking back to my 2 best trades of all time. That being when I bought Amazon (AMZN) and Booking (BKNG) back in 2001 as they...
Comments / 0