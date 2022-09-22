LIVE from D.C.: We’re here on the National Mall celebrating the kick-off celebration for Ian’s Ride along the Great American Rai…

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT continues to be the hot ticket in Cape May. Based on the true story of D’Agata’s essay What Happens There, “The Lifespan of a Fact” follows Fingal, who has a small job: to fact-check articles for one of the best magazines in the country. His boss has given him a big assignment: to apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by legendary author D’Agata. But now Fingal has a huge problem: D’Agata made up a lot of his article. What starts professional quickly becomes profane.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO