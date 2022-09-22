ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MA

lincolntown.org

Lincoln Academy at Bemis Hall

Lincoln Academy follows Senior Dining at 1PM every Friday. Friday, Sept. 16: Tai Chi for Balance, Flexibility & Well-Being (Lecture) Friday, Sept. 23: Classical Piano Performance by Abla Shocair Friday, Sept. 30: The Choice to Age in Place: Tips & Tricks for Successful Aging at Home.
lincolntown.org

Stretch and Flex Classes with Terri at Bemis Hall

Designed to help maintain strength, flexibility, and independence with both standing and seated exercises using resistance bands. Warm-up moving your body and joints through their full range of motion without resistance to the music. Strengthening your muscles with various upper and lower body exercises. Full body stretch designed to lower your heart rate, relieve stress, increase flexibility, and leave you feeling great! Resistance bands are provided. Class can be done seated or standing.
lincolntown.org

Complete Streets Prioritization Plan

The Town of Lincoln is in the process of preparing a new five-year Complete Streets Prioritization Plan. Complete Streets is a state funded grant program to help municipalities improve their streets to accommodate users of all ages and abilities, whether driving, cycling, or walking. Each municipality is allowed up to $400,000 through a four year rolling period.
lincolntown.org

SAIL Fitness with Derry - Virtual

13 week fall session runs Sept. 9 - Dec. 16. Join Derry Tanner, retired nurse and certified personal trainer for Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL). Strength, balance, and flexibility exercises make you stronger and feel better. Please note: No class on 11/11 or 11/25.
