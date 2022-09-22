ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MA

Senior Dining at First Parish Church

Lincoln seniors aged 60+, join us for lunch across from Bemis Hall in the First Parish Church auditorium. New and improved menu is listed on the newsletter calendar. This program runs weekly. $2 suggested donation. Dine in or carry out available. Call 781-259-8811 to register. Reservation must be received by noon Wednesday. Sponsored by Minuteman Senior Services.
Complete Streets Prioritization Plan

The Town of Lincoln is in the process of preparing a new five-year Complete Streets Prioritization Plan. Complete Streets is a state funded grant program to help municipalities improve their streets to accommodate users of all ages and abilities, whether driving, cycling, or walking. Each municipality is allowed up to $400,000 through a four year rolling period.
