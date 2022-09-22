Samsung and Comcast announced they are collaborating to enhance 5G connectivity for Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers in Comcast service areas. Samsung will supply 5G RAN solutions to Comcast, helping the company cost-effectively enhance 5G cellular connectivity to its consumer and business customers using CBRS and 600MHz spectrum within Comcast service areas. As demand for reliable wireless Internet access increases, Samsung’s 5G RAN solutions and Comcast’s mid-band (CBRS) and low-band (600MHz) spectrum will enable Comcast to supplement its existing Xfinity WiFi network and cellular network partnership with additional 5G coverage in certain high-traffic areas within its service areas.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO