Related
thefastmode.com
Vodafone to Develop Satellite Tech to Locate IoT Devices & Autonomous Vehicles within Centimetres
Vodafone and Topcon Positioning Group are developing a new mass-market precise positioning system that will locate Internet of Things (IoT) devices, machinery, and vehicles with a greater degree of accuracy than using only individual global navigation satellites systems (GNSS). Vehicles, scooters, and even robot lawn mowers can be securely monitored...
thefastmode.com
Orange, Netskope to Deliver SSE Solution Embedded into Orange Telco Cloud Platform
Orange Business Services, a global network-native digital services company, Orange Cyberdefense, a leading cybersecurity services provider, and Netskope, a leader in secure access service edge (SASE), are partnering to deliver a new SSE (Security Service Edge) solution embedded into the Orange Telco Cloud Platform. The enhanced solution is designed to...
thefastmode.com
Three Operators Attending DTW Express Desire to Improve Quality and Efficiency by Building Autonomous Networks Featured
At DTW 2022's Autonomous Networks Leadership Forum, three operators, namely MTN Group, AIS in Thailand, and Telecom Argentina (TA), shared their thoughts and practices on the topic of "How autonomous networks can pave the way for the automation of intelligent networks". Huawei, as a vendor, also weighed in. 5G deployments...
thefastmode.com
DriveNets Expands its Network Cloud Ecosystem with ZR/ZR+ Optics
DriveNets, the networking software company, announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is the first DDC/DDBR (Disaggregated Distributed Chassis/Backbone Router) to support ZR/ZR+ optics as native transceivers that can be inserted into any Network Cloud-supported white boxes from leading ODMs such as UfiSpace and Edgecore. Supported transceivers are from Coherent, Acacia, now...
thefastmode.com
DT, Orange, Telefónica, Vodafone & MATSUKO Develop Platform for Immersive 3D Experiences
Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone together with the deep tech company MATSUKO develop easy-to-use platform for immersive 3D experiences merging virtuality with reality. Advances in connectivity, thanks to 5G and edge computing technology offered by telecom operators, make it possible to achieve smooth and natural movement of holograms,...
thefastmode.com
Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
thefastmode.com
Qorvo Unveils Complete Portfolio of 1.8 GHz DOCSIS 4.0 Product
Qorvo, a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions, announced the availability of the industry's most complete 1.8 GHz DOCSIS® 4.0 product portfolio. DOCSIS 4.0 delivers up to 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) downstream and increases upstream speeds up to 6 Gbps. Greater two-way interaction required for today's...
thefastmode.com
triPica at DTW 2022: SaaS BSS Platform Provider Demos with Bouygues Telecom and Thales
In conjunction with recently concluded Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Mathieu Horn, CEO of triPica on the company's participation at the event and some of their key showcases. Ariana: Which summit did triPica participate in?. Mathieu: triPica joined TMForum’s Digital Transformation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thefastmode.com
Huawei Unveils Upgraded Capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution
Huawei unveiled the upgraded capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution at the summit entitled "Intelligent Cloud-Network, Leading Digital Innovation", held during HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Bangkok. The capabilities cover three major scenarios — CloudFabric, CloudWAN, and CloudCampus — and were created in an effort to meet customers' changing requirements. Huawei also...
thefastmode.com
Ericsson Boosts its Service Continuity Offering with More than 200 AI Apps
Ericsson has strengthened its Service Continuity offering with a suite of more than 200 Artificial Intelligence applications (AI apps) that will help communications service providers (CSPs) boost the efficiency and resilience of their mobile networks. In a world where connectivity has become a necessity, automation enabled by these AI apps...
thefastmode.com
Telefónica, NTT DATA Collaborate on Solutions Based on 5G, AI, ML, Automation & Data Analytics
Telefónica and NTT DATA collaborate closely in the development of innovative applications for the deployment of solutions based on 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, automation, and data analytics. Companies in the telecommunications sector are currently facing a major challenge due to the widespread deployment of 5G, where it...
thefastmode.com
floLIVE, Skylo to Extend Its Global Coverage with 5G NTN Connectivity for IoT
FloLIVE, a leading provider of global IoT connectivity and network services for IoT, and Skylo, an innovative provider of cellular connectivity over satellite, announced a collaboration to provide continuous and affordable satellite Non-terrestrial Network (NTN) coverage. The partnership brings together floLIVE’s comprehensive carrier relations and integrations with Skylo’s satellite connectivity...
thefastmode.com
ng-voice, Casa Systems Partner to Deliver Fully Cloud-native Solutions
Ng-voice, leading provider of fully containerized and cloud-native solutions for the telecom market, announced a partnership with Casa Systems, a leader in physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions. The partnership will deliver fully cloud-native solutions to mobile network operators (MNOs), mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), and enterprise customers worldwide. ng-voice’s...
thefastmode.com
RDP to Showcase its Service Gateway Engine at GITEX Global 2022 in Dubai
RDP(Research & Development Partners), the leading Russian vendor of intellectual solutions for broadband connectivity, is set to participate in GITEX Global 2022, one of the world’s most influential technological events, which highlights top industrial trends and latest developments. The event will take place on October 10–14, 2022, at the...
thefastmode.com
Samsung Powers Comcast’s 5G Network using CBRS & 600MHz Spectrum
Samsung and Comcast announced they are collaborating to enhance 5G connectivity for Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers in Comcast service areas. Samsung will supply 5G RAN solutions to Comcast, helping the company cost-effectively enhance 5G cellular connectivity to its consumer and business customers using CBRS and 600MHz spectrum within Comcast service areas. As demand for reliable wireless Internet access increases, Samsung’s 5G RAN solutions and Comcast’s mid-band (CBRS) and low-band (600MHz) spectrum will enable Comcast to supplement its existing Xfinity WiFi network and cellular network partnership with additional 5G coverage in certain high-traffic areas within its service areas.
thefastmode.com
SmartCow Unveils New E2E Solutions for Smart cities with 5G Functionality
SmartCow, an AI engineering company specializing in video analytics and AIoT devices, announced two robust ‘end to end’ solutions for smart cities: Mars, an AI edge embedded box PC; and SuperCam, the powerful all-in-one AI camera, both built on the latest NVIDIA® Jetson AGX OrinTM. The two...
thefastmode.com
Telenor Norway Partners with Infosys to Accelerate IT Modernization
Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced its collaboration with Telenor Norway, Telenor's wholly owned Norwegian telecommunications operator, in its business transformation program to become a digital telecommunications company. Through this engagement, Infosys will accelerate Telenor Norway's modernization journey while supporting its 'Beyond Connectivity' strategy. This...
thefastmode.com
Ekinops, Lanner Deploy Immersive NFV Virtualization Environment
Ekinops in partnership with the leading networking hardware provider, Lanner Electronics, has deployed an immersive virtualization environment for staff and students at l'École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), a constituent of the Université du Québec network. Ekinops has delivered a bespoke, turnkey package to support teaching...
thefastmode.com
MoneyGram, e& International Expand Mobile Money Partnership
MoneyGram International, a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, and e& international from e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), one of the world's leading technology and investment conglomerates, announced an expansion to their strategic partnership. The expansion enables e& international's large and fast-growing customer base of nearly...
thefastmode.com
Fujitsu Acquires Leading New Zealand Cybersecurity Firm InPhySec
Fujitsu and Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand have moved to strengthen their security services capabilities with the acquisition of New Zealand cyber security company InPhySec. This move marks the latest milestone in Fujitsu's global M&A strategy and builds upon services offered by recently acquired firms Versor, oobe, and Enable Professional...
