Computers

thefastmode.com

How 6G Will Revolutionise the Business Landscape

This year, it’s expected that 5G connections will exceed 1 billion, with 5G fast becoming the wireless network standard for mobile consumers. As we see the expansion of 5G continue at pace, simultaneously research is ongoing into the next generation of wireless technology – 6G, which is set to be a key business enabler of the future.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights

In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

DriveNets Expands its Network Cloud Ecosystem with ZR/ZR+ Optics

DriveNets, the networking software company, announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is the first DDC/DDBR (Disaggregated Distributed Chassis/Backbone Router) to support ZR/ZR+ optics as native transceivers that can be inserted into any Network Cloud-supported white boxes from leading ODMs such as UfiSpace and Edgecore. Supported transceivers are from Coherent, Acacia, now...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Orange, Netskope to Deliver SSE Solution Embedded into Orange Telco Cloud Platform

Orange Business Services, a global network-native digital services company, Orange Cyberdefense, a leading cybersecurity services provider, and Netskope, a leader in secure access service edge (SASE), are partnering to deliver a new SSE (Security Service Edge) solution embedded into the Orange Telco Cloud Platform. The enhanced solution is designed to...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

L3Harris Selected As Member of Air Force Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- The U.S. Department of the Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office selected L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) as one of five industry partners chartered to design, develop and deploy the digital infrastructure that will enable advanced battle management and command-and-control capabilities for the Air Force and Space Force. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005049/en/ As a member of the Advanced Battle Management Systems Digital Infrastructure Consortium, L3Harris will help define the capabilities and criteria to enable the U.S. Air Force’s vision for Joint All-Domain Command and Control. (Graphic: L3Harris)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechCrunch

Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M

The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
thefastmode.com

ng-voice, Casa Systems Partner to Deliver Fully Cloud-native Solutions

Ng-voice, leading provider of fully containerized and cloud-native solutions for the telecom market, announced a partnership with Casa Systems, a leader in physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions. The partnership will deliver fully cloud-native solutions to mobile network operators (MNOs), mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), and enterprise customers worldwide. ng-voice’s...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Vodafone to Develop Satellite Tech to Locate IoT Devices & Autonomous Vehicles within Centimetres

Vodafone and Topcon Positioning Group are developing a new mass-market precise positioning system that will locate Internet of Things (IoT) devices, machinery, and vehicles with a greater degree of accuracy than using only individual global navigation satellites systems (GNSS). Vehicles, scooters, and even robot lawn mowers can be securely monitored...
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

DT, Orange, Telefónica, Vodafone & MATSUKO Develop Platform for Immersive 3D Experiences

Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone together with the deep tech company MATSUKO develop easy-to-use platform for immersive 3D experiences merging virtuality with reality. Advances in connectivity, thanks to 5G and edge computing technology offered by telecom operators, make it possible to achieve smooth and natural movement of holograms,...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

IPI Launches RadiusDC as New Metro Edge Data Center Platform Provider

RadiusDC, a new data center company established to address the emerging needs of hyperscale and enterprise customers at the metro edge, announced key additions to its senior leadership team and introduced its new brand and website www.radius-dc.com. RadiusDC is sponsored by IPI Partners (IPI), a global investment firm focused exclusively...
DENVER, CO
thefastmode.com

BAI's Research Reveals Strong Industry Support for Smart Communities

BAI Communications (BAI), a global shared communications infrastructure provider, published a new report revealing organisations’ support for building smart communities is high but upgrading the network infrastructure necessary to enable them is a key challenge. The report titled: The building blocks of smarter, more connected communities: Smart communities report...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Voxel51 lands funds for its platform to manage unstructured data

Voxel51, a startup developing a platform to analyze unstructured data, such as images and videos, has raised $12.5 million in a Series A round led by Drive Capital, with participation from Top Harvest, Shasta Ventures, eLab Ventures and ID Ventures. Founder and CEO Jason Corso tells TechCrunch that the new capital will be put toward further developing the company’s platform and doubling the size of Voxel51’s team from 13 to 26 employees by year-end.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

triPica at DTW 2022: SaaS BSS Platform Provider Demos with Bouygues Telecom and Thales

In conjunction with recently concluded Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Mathieu Horn, CEO of triPica on the company's participation at the event and some of their key showcases. Ariana: Which summit did triPica participate in?. Mathieu: triPica joined TMForum’s Digital Transformation...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

RDP to Showcase its Service Gateway Engine at GITEX Global 2022 in Dubai

RDP(Research & Development Partners), the leading Russian vendor of intellectual solutions for broadband connectivity, is set to participate in GITEX Global 2022, one of the world’s most influential technological events, which highlights top industrial trends and latest developments. The event will take place on October 10–14, 2022, at the...
WORLD
thefastmode.com

HEAVY.AI's New HeavyRF Enables Telcos to Simulate Potential City-scale Deployments

HEAVY.AI, an innovator in advanced analytics, announced HeavyRF, an extension of the company’s deep analytics platform that uses NVIDIA Omniverse to create digital twins that help telco network operators speed deployments of wireless networks. The industry’s first radio frequency (RF) digital twin solution, HeavyRF enables telcos to simulate potential...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Ericsson Boosts its Service Continuity Offering with More than 200 AI Apps

Ericsson has strengthened its Service Continuity offering with a suite of more than 200 Artificial Intelligence applications (AI apps) that will help communications service providers (CSPs) boost the efficiency and resilience of their mobile networks. In a world where connectivity has become a necessity, automation enabled by these AI apps...
CELL PHONES

