RideApart
Battery Producer Says It's Made The Most Energy-Dense Li-Ion Battery Yet
As electric vehicles become more integral in various regions, related technologies also continue to advance. Batteries, in particular, are a constant source of concern. In 2022, range anxiety is still a real thing—although it has definitely been improving, particularly on the car and truck side of the equation. Lithium-ion...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative
Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk would give Tesla the 'license to print money' as it applies for a battery-grade lithium refinery on the Gulf Coast
According to a letter of intent sent to the Texas Comptroller's office, Tesla is looking to build a battery-grade lithium refining plant on the Gulf Coast that will produce lithium hydroxide ready to ship to Tesla's EV battery factories in the US. Tesla would be killing two birds with one stone with a lithium ore refinery of its own there, as Elon Musk went on record recently saying that at current battery material prices, lithium refining is a "license to print money," while Tesla has been urging miners like those in Australia to go into refining, too.
Why Elon Musk's Tesla Is Down Over 10% Since Wednesday
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.64% to $278.09 during Friday's session in possible reaction to Wednesday comments from Fed Chair Powell suggesting there could be a period of lower economic growth and as the broader market reacts to the Fed's decision to hike rates by 75 bps. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
GM Invests In Battery Recycling Company Lithion - What's On the Cards?
General Motors Co's GM investment arm GM Ventures has made a strategic investment in Lithion Recycling Inc's Series A financing round. The financial terms were not dsiclosed. The investment will support the new GM-Lithion strategic partnership agreement to pursue a circular battery ecosystem. The collaboration will focus on validating Lithion's...
More US-China Tensions: China Claim US Took Control Of Telecom Network Post Space Research University Hack
The U.S. intelligence agents hacked into a government-funded Northwestern Polytechnical University known for its aeronautics and space research programs and gained control of parts of China's telecommunications network. The National Security Agency's cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Bloomberg reports citing the Global Times. The U.S. gained remote...
US News and World Report
How Do Manufacturers Recycle EV Batteries?
Electric cars may still be a small percentage of overall sales in America but that percentage is growing every month as these innovative means of personal transportation continue to gain popularity. One of the strongest arguments against EVs is that the batteries will just end up in a landfill. While most EV car batteries are not ready for retirement, many car companies are planning and preparing to be able to recycle those end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, keeping them out of the landfills and reusing the raw materials to produce new batteries which will ultimately make EVs more sustainable and affordable.
In a world first, scientists propose geothermal power plants that also work as valuable clean energy reservoirs
A team of researchers from Princeton University claims that enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) could enable up to five terawatts of power generation in the U.S. alone. This is huge because, currently, the total amount of electricity produced annually in the country from all the sources stands at around one terawatt only.
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
The New EV Battery That Could Change The Industry
Electric vehicles have advanced rapidly over the last few years. They're becoming a common sight on the streets, Tesla and Lucid's best efforts are rivaling those of traditional luxury car brands, and high gas prices are making large numbers of Americans think about going electric. But electric car manufacturers aren't resting on their laurels, things may be about to get even better. Several companies, including Tesla and their Chinese rivals BTD, are looking into an innovative battery design that could increase an electric vehicle's performance and range. Batteries are vital to electric vehicles. They're also a point of concern skeptics like to bring up regularly.
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
6 Best Solar Batteries
Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Nature.com
Solar and wind power data from the Chinese State Grid Renewable Energy Generation Forecasting Competition
Accurate solar and wind generation forecasting along with high renewable energy penetration in power grids throughout the world are crucial to the days-ahead power scheduling of energy systems. It is difficult to precisely forecast on-site power generation due to the intermittency and fluctuation characteristics of solar and wind energy. Solar and wind generation data from on-site sources are beneficial for the development of data-driven forecasting models. In this paper, an open dataset consisting of data collected from on-site renewable energy stations, including six wind farms and eight solar stations in China, is provided. Over two years (2019"“2020), power generation and weather-related data were collected at 15-minute intervals. The dataset was used in the Renewable Energy Generation Forecasting Competition hosted by the Chinese State Grid in 2021. The process of data collection, data processing, and potential applications are described. The use of this dataset is promising for the development of data-driven forecasting models for renewable energy generation and the optimization of electricity demand response (DR) programs for the power grid.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. startup unveils 5 kW solar canopy for EV charging
California-based Paired Power has unveiled a 5 kW solar canopy with built-in EV charging capabilities. Its PairTree product can be used in on-grid or off-grid modes and can be paired with lithium-ion battery systems with storage capacities of up to 40 kWh. “The product is currently only being sold in...
TechCrunch
GM invests in Canadian battery recycler to fight supply shortage
The automaker invested through its GM Ventures arm in a Series A financing round for Lithion Recycling, a developer of advanced battery recycling technology. Together, the two companies will work toward establishing a circular ecosystem for recycling EV batteries, a critical bottleneck as the industry races to phase out gas engines at the end of the decade.
FOXBusiness
Electric-car demand pushes lithium prices to records
Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between automakers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles. Lithium carbonate prices in China, the benchmark in the fast-growing market, stand at about $71,000 a metric ton, according...
Ford Faces Shortage Of This Small, Superficial Component, Stalling Shipments Of Vehicles, Including F-150 Pickups
Ford Motor Company F recently warned that parts/component shortages, primarily other than semiconductors, will lead to a buildup of 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles in inventory at the end of the third quarter. The announcement led to a sharp sell-off in the automaker’s shares. It has now emerged that the...
Carscoops
Nio Looking To Grow European Presence With Battery Leasing And Swapping
Nio hopes that its battery leasing program and battery swapping options will help it establish a strong presence in Europe. Nio president and co-founder Qin Lihong recently revealed that the Chinese electric vehicle maker will establish 1,000 battery swapping stations outside China by 2025, most of which will be located throughout Europe. The company has already opened its first overseas plant in Hungary to manufacture various power products, including its battery swapping stations.
Opinion: IEA head: Electric cars are transforming the auto industry. That's good news for the climate
Transport has the highest reliance on fossil fuels of any sector, making electric vehicles vital for cutting emissions and harmful urban air pollution — and for reducing countries' reliance on oil imports.
What's Going On With Tesla Shares
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 2.16% to $302.05 going into the close of Wednesday's trading session as the market reacts to the Fed's decision to hike rates by 75 bps. The Fed also issued outlook on inflation, unemployment and economic growth. What Happened?. The Federal Reserve raised...
