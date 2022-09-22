ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center

The Fairfax County Police Department said it believed someone fired a pistol into a busy shopping center Friday, hitting two cars. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/people-told-to-shelter-in-place-after-gunfire-in-fairfax-county/
Suspect indicted with 17 charges in series of homeless shootings

The man accused of a series of attacks against homeless men in Washington, D.C. and New York City in March was indicted with 17 total charges. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/suspect-indicted-with-17-charges-in-series-of-homeless-shootings/
MCPS updates athletics safety plan

After a fight broke out during a football game at Gaithersburg High School Friday night, MCPS updated their athletics safety plan. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/mcps-updates-athletics-safety-plan/
