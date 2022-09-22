ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why Richard Sherman joined Amazon's NFL broadcast despite hatred of 'poopfest' Thursday night football games

By Gilbert McGregor
Sporting News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ex-Sehawks Richard Sherman, KJ Wright vindicated overPete Caroll’s special treatment of Russell Wilson

Richard Sherman, KJ Wright, and Russell Wilson all have shared history, as they all were part of those fearsome Seattle Seahawks teams of the last decade. They are on separate ways now, though, and don’t seem to be very close to each other — well, at least to Wilson. It’s no longer a secret that Sherman, Wright, and other pieces of the Seahawks’ then-dominant defense feel resentment toward the perceived special treatment that Peter Carroll gave to Russell Wilson, which caused the ongoing disconnect between the parties.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

In just a few days, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will step on the field against each other. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in a matchup of NFC title contenders. Before the game kicks off, though, Brady had a few words about his competition.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charissa Thompson
Person
Richard Sherman
Sporting News

How many people watched 'Thursday Night Football' on Amazon? Full ratings for first streaming broadcast in Week 2

Amazon's first "Thursday Night Football" game as the exclusive rights holder of the Thursday night package was met with a lot of excitement across the sports industry. However, it was also met with a certain amount of trepidation. Plenty wondered exactly how many NFL fans would be willing to figure out how to stream the game live on Amazon Prime. Sure, plenty subscribe to the service, but would enough without it make the jump?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Thursday Night Football#American Football#The League Prioritiz
FOX Sports

Cowboys and Giants renew NFC East rivalry on Monday night

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are going to renew their NFC East rivalry on Monday night, —and this one might be an indication of whether the times are changing. The Cowboys, the defending division champions, have owned the Giants the last...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy