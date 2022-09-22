Why Richard Sherman joined Amazon's NFL broadcast despite hatred of 'poopfest' Thursday night football games

Read full article on original website
Ex-Sehawks Richard Sherman, KJ Wright vindicated overPete Caroll’s special treatment of Russell Wilson
Richard Sherman, KJ Wright, and Russell Wilson all have shared history, as they all were part of those fearsome Seattle Seahawks teams of the last decade. They are on separate ways now, though, and don’t seem to be very close to each other — well, at least to Wilson. It’s no longer a secret that Sherman, Wright, and other pieces of the Seahawks’ then-dominant defense feel resentment toward the perceived special treatment that Peter Carroll gave to Russell Wilson, which caused the ongoing disconnect between the parties.
Russell Wilson 'Never Held Accountable': Ex Seahawks Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor Rip QB
Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor discussed the friction with Russell Wilson on The Richard Sherman Show.
Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear
In just a few days, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will step on the field against each other. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in a matchup of NFC title contenders. Before the game kicks off, though, Brady had a few words about his competition.
Richard Sherman and K.J. Wright accuse Pete Carrol of having double standard with Russell Wilson
The world is beginning to learn more about what was going on inside the Seattle Seahawks locker room
Richard Sherman says Russell Wilson received too much credit for Seahawks success | THE HERD
Richard Sherman said on his podcast that Russell Wilson received special treatment from Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll. KJ Wright also added that Russ got too much credit for the Seahawks' success. Colin Cowherd reacts to Sherman's comments.
How many people watched 'Thursday Night Football' on Amazon? Full ratings for first streaming broadcast in Week 2
Amazon's first "Thursday Night Football" game as the exclusive rights holder of the Thursday night package was met with a lot of excitement across the sports industry. However, it was also met with a certain amount of trepidation. Plenty wondered exactly how many NFL fans would be willing to figure out how to stream the game live on Amazon Prime. Sure, plenty subscribe to the service, but would enough without it make the jump?
Kayvon Thibodeaux confirms New York Giants Week 3 debut versus Dallas Cowboys on MNF
The highly anticipated NFL debut of the New York Giants’ top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Kayvon Thibodeaux has
Vikings-Lions Predictions: Which 1-1 Team Wins This Week 3 NFC North Battle?
The Lions are in Minneapolis to take on the Vikings in a big Week 3 game. Who wins it?
Russell Wilson looks to maintain dominance against 49ers
SAN FRANCISCO (1-1) at DENVER (1-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC OPENING LINE: 49ers by 1, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 1-1, Broncos 0-2.
Tom Brady hails Aaron Rodgers as an 'amazing player' before the two go head-to-head
Tom Brady has said he "love(s)" watching Aaron Rodgers play ahead of the two veteran quarterbacks facing each other on Sunday.
Cowboys and Giants renew NFC East rivalry on Monday night
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are going to renew their NFC East rivalry on Monday night, —and this one might be an indication of whether the times are changing. The Cowboys, the defending division champions, have owned the Giants the last...
New York Giants: 3 major storylines to watch vs Dallas Cowboys on Monday
The (2-0) New York Giants and (1-1) Dallas Cowboys will renew their storied rivalry on Monday night at MetLife Stadium.
