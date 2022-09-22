Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Gives Update On Sasha Banks Recent Car Break-In
The rumored returns of Sasha Banks and Naomi have remained a point of major interest for many fans since the pair's walkout last May. With the return of Banks' long-time friend and former tag team partner Bayley at WWE SummerSlam, the speculation has grown more intense as to when the duo might resurface. Still, Bayley remained tight-lipped about Sasha and Naomi's status with the company during a recent interview with In The Kliq.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Gives Her Pick For Who WWE's White Rabbit Is
Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" has been creating intrigue in the WWE Universe lately. The psychedelic track, released in 1967, has been playing out of arena speakers during non-televised WWE events, causing fans and pundits to assume that the company is teasing the arrival of a mysterious figure. Ronda Rousey has also given her two cents on the matter, as she explained during the latest episode of "The Baddest Stream."
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Out Of Action With Very Unique Disease
That’s a unique one. There have been all kinds of injuries and issues that have kept wrestlers out of the ring over the years. Most of the medical issues you hear about are injury related, but sometimes a condition will pop up that makes things that much odder to hear. That seems to have been the case again, as a former WWE star is out of action for a pretty unique reason.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Morton Is Down To Partner With His Son In Potentially Huge Tag Match
Ricky Morton believes you're only as old as you feel, or at the very least, as old as your opponent makes you look. "I'm 66 years old," Morton said on the latest episode of his "School of Morton" podcast. "When you get in the ring with somebody, they can make you look like you're 66 years old or they can make you look like you're 28 years old. It's very few in this business that are true workers."
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Receives Major Promotion On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was officially welcomed into The Bloodline by "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns on the 9/23 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah. Following The Bloodline's opening promo segment, Zayn asked to speak on the microphone, which seemed to upset Reigns, and specifically Jey Uso – who has had issues with Zayn parading around as a member of the stable uninvited.
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Orton Scheduled To Be Witness In Tattoo Lawsuit Trial
WWE's Randy Orton will be making a court appearance to serve as a witness in a trial where his tattoo artist is attempting to sue WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, 2K Games Inc, 2K Sports Inc, Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yukes Co Ltd, and Yukes LA Inc. The tattoo artist, Catherine Alexander, filed the lawsuit in 2018, but it was postponed multiple times, mainly due to COVID-19. Alexander claims that WWE and 2K have infringed on her trademark by applying Orton's tattoos in WWE video games without permission.
LAW・
wrestlinginc.com
Sheamus 'Will Keep Pushing' For Return Of Previous Element Of His Presentation
Sheamus is enjoying a massive run lately following his brutal match with reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther, at WWE Clash At The Castle. While the Celtic Warrior did not get the victory, he received a standing ovation from the United Kingdom crowd. The premium live event also saw the return of Drew McIntyre's "Broken Dreams" theme song from his first WWE run, and now, Sheamus is hoping to bring back his old theme music, as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Madison Rayne Names AEW Stars She Hopes To Wrestle
The AEW women's roster received a major upgrade recently when Madison Rayne, a former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion, joined the company as an in-ring talent and coach. Rayne was recently interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she talked about how she got started with the company. The former five-time Knockout's Champion also mentioned some members of the AEW women's roster that she'd like to wrestle.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Update On Aliyah's Injury
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Aliyah has been out of action recently, but according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter the situation is not considered to be a serious one, and she is currently listed to return to action as soon as next week. It is unclear exactly what is wrong with the ex-"NXT" Superstar, but her injury was briefly mentioned on television this week, without any details being discussed. She has not been in action since losing the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez against Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the August 12 episode of "Raw."
ComicBook
WWE's Newest SmackDown Bray Wyatt Tease Has Been Solved
WWE's latest episode of SmackDown was already rather loaded, but then WWE got fans buzzing even more when they revealed another QR code tease during the episode. At one point Hit Row, The Street Profits, Natalya, Drew Gulak, and more were all partying backstage, and when the camera flashed by a table a QR code could be seen. The code led people to a game where you had to get the white rabbit through a red door, and once you walk through the door, you are given a set of coordinates. People have figured out where those coordinates lead, and you can check out the post in action below.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Breaks The Code In ROH World Title Match
Wednesday night saw All Elite Wrestling's annual Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite." The stacked card featured matches for the AEW World, Tag Team, Women's, and All-Atlantic Championships. Though not only were AEW Titles on the line, but the Ring of Honor World Championship was also on the line. After successfully defending the title against names like Dax Harwood and Konosuke Takeshita, Claudio Castagnoli geared up to defend his championship against "The Wizard" Chris Jericho. This time though, Jericho cracked Castagnoli's code.
AEW Grand Slam: Jon Moxley Crowned New World Champion — Plus, a Former WWE Divas Champ Makes Her Debut
A new AEW World Champion has been crowned! During AEW Grand Slam’s main event on Wednesday, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to become a three-time World Champion. As Dean Ambrose in the WWE, he previously won the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship and United States Championship. Meanwhile, Danielson (under the name Daniel Bryan) is a former WWE World Champion, Heavyweight Champion, Tag Team Champion, United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion. Moxley’s win comes after AEW President Tony Khan revealed on AEW: Dynamite earlier this month that the World Championship — along with the World Trios Championship — were vacated following an alleged...
Molly Belle: Grand Slam: Fade to Black
Rarely in wrestling or in life does darkness rise to stand against darkness. Left unchallenged, an evil-minded phenomenon may freely infect whoever and whatever it intends. For the House of Black, the intentions have been clear. They are present in All Elite Wrestling to disturb the balance of normalcy. They seek to corrupt that which grows naturally within the walls of Tony Khan’s young alternative. And furthermore, they are succeeding.
Saraya is in AEW! Acclaimed capture the gold! Mox beats Bryan | Day After Dynamite 9/22/22
Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is with Alex Lajas (@queenoftheringg) today to talk about AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.
NWA World Title Match At Hard Times 3 Changes As Tyrus Cashes In His 'Lucky 7' Option
Hard Times 3 will be headlined by a Triple Threat for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. While they had previously been announced that Matt Cardona would face Trevor Murdoch for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at Hard Times 3 in Louisiana, that match has now had a new wrinkle thrown in.
Swerve Strickland Taking Part In Rolling Loud, Westside Gunn Performs With AEW Title
AEW is partnering up with Rolling Loud. Swerve Strickland continues to make moves outside of wrestling, announcing that he will be part of the Rolling Loud lineup Mix Weekend with DJ Whoo Kid on Shade 45. G Herbo, Kodak Black, and Tariq Cherif are also part of the lineup. DJ...
AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam On 9/21 Sees Viewership And Demo Rating Decrease, Ranks #1 On Cable
Viewership numbers for the September 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, the Grand Slam special, are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on September 21, the Grand Slam episode that featured five title matches, drew 1,039,000 viewers. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 1,175,000 viewers.
Ruby Soho To Undergo Surgery On Broken Nose, Pulled From Upcoming 1PW Event
Ruby Soho is set to undergo surgery. Per an announcement made by the One Pro Wrestling Twitter account, AEW star Ruby Soho is set to undergo surgery on her broken nose, which she sustained at the All Out pay-per-view in her mixed tag match against Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo. As a result of the injury, Soho regrettably announced in the video that she has to pull out of her scheduled appearance at the 1PW show on 10/1.
Scarlett Tries To Burn Drew McIntyre, Eddie Kingston Snaps | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, September 23, 2022:. - Drew McIntyre announced that he'll be facing Karrion Kross in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules. Scarlett drew his attention, which allowed Kross to attack his foe from behind. They brawled, and Scarlett tried to burn McIntyre with some paper. She also hit him below the belt, and Kross locked his rival in the Kross Jacket.
