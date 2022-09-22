Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Mt. Pleasant prepares for first Glass & Ethnic Festival without beloved longtime mayor
Mt. Pleasant Borough Manager Jeff Landy recalls that, in years past, planning the borough’s annual Glass & Ethnic Festival was filled with laughter and humor. This year, however, things were different. “It’s an empty feeling,” Landy said. On Friday, Mt. Pleasant will kick off its first Glass...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny school director resigns
Kevin Mahler resigned from the North Allegheny School Board at the Sept. 21 meeting after serving since 2013. “I’m simply burned out after 10 years of involvement, with almost nine of those as a board member,” he said. Mahler said he got involved because he saw “a district...
cranberryeagle.com
Zelie Council discusses planned residential development
ZELIENOPLE — Borough council encountered limited opposition to Glade Run’s planned residential development at a public hearing on Tuesday. The council discussed a measure Tuesday that could grant special status to a 250-acre land parcel to the township’s southwest, allowing greater flexibility in Glade Run’s construction and use of structures in that area.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills proclaims Sept. 10 Staci Rullo Day
Penn Hills resident Staci Rullo was honored for her consistent service to the community and her support for multiple charities at the Sept. 19 Penn Hills council meeting. “It is truly an honor and a privilege to make this proclamation,” said Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese. “Staci has represented Penn Hills and has helped countless new residents choose to make their home in Penn Hills. Stacy has supported charities such as the Animal Rescue League, ASPCA and by serving as a business woman role model for young women in our community.”
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa School Board Approves Teacher’s Resignation
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa School Board accepted the resignation of high special education teacher Joie M. Dusold effective October 31, 2022 or until a replacement is found. Angela Kane was hired as a pre-k instructional aide. She’ll be paid $14 an hour. The board approved co and extracurricular sponsors for...
New homeless shelter to open in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new homeless shelter will be dedicated downtown next week, providing a shelter alternative to the tent encampments. But will it be enough?Three years in the making, the finishing touches are being put on the $20 million Second Avenue Commons, which will be a no-questions-asked, so-called low barrier shelter, accommodating all homeless people, even those with drug problems and pets.The product of a public-private partnership spearheaded by PNC Bank, the health care systems and the city and county, the five-story, 42,000-square-foot building will provide 95 beds and 45 units of single-occupancy housing for homeless people. But while...
Monroeville’s Divine Mercy Academy hits stride
In 2018, families with children attending the pair of Catholic elementary schools in Monroeville, St. Bernadette and North American Martyrs, learned of their impending merger. Principal Nikole Laubham thinks the combination of the two, Divine Mercy Academy, is hitting its stride with the start of another school year. “With any...
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
Local parent looking for answers after elementary school students dropped off at incorrect stop
PITTSBURGH — The video is hard to watch. Cell-phone footage sent to Channel 11 shows several elementary-school kids screaming and crying after getting off the bus at the wrong stop. “I was standing here until I got a call from the police.”. Esther was waiting to pick up her...
saintvincentseminary.edu
Fifteen New Seminarians For Fall 2022
Saint Vincent Seminary welcomed 15 new students for the 2022-2023 academic year. They are from the dioceses of Charleston, South Carolina; Ogdensburg, New York; Pittsburgh; Scranton; and Youngstown, Ohio and Mary, Mother of the Church Abbey in Richmond, Virginia; Saint Mary’s Abbey, Morristown, New Jersey and Saint Vincent Archabbey, Latrobe.
Some neighbors upset by political Halloween set up in Bethel Park
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A spooky display showing a skeleton using a bloody axe to chop the head off another skeleton wearing a Biden and Harris 2020 T-shirt is part of a Halloween set-up that had neighbors contacting Channel 11 News. “This year he came up with that. If...
erienewsnow.com
Department of Labor & Industry Awards $2.5 Million in Grants to Pennsylvania Organizations
The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) awarded $2.5 million in grants to seven Pennsylvania organizations. The chosen organizations answered the department's call for collaboration on grassroots efforts to eliminate barriers to Pennsylvania's Unemployment Compensation (UC) system. Funding for the grants, awarded to the state through a competitive federal grant...
A doctor and nurse battle for toss-up state House seat in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's another wide-open race for the state House of Representatives in this region, and it features a Democratic doctor and a Republican nurse.KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano, who spoke with both candidates, explains why this race could help determine which party controls the House in Harrisburg.The 30th Legislative District is a new state House district with no incumbent, and it stretches from the Ohio River north through Franklin Park, McCandless and part of Hampton."It's an open seat, and I've been campaigning since February. What I've said to voters across the political spectrum is that this is the...
Police: Westmoreland man called US Capitol 1,400 times
A Westmoreland County man has been charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment for allegedly calling the U.S. Capitol switchboard 1,400 times and leaving messages for members of Congress. According to a complaint filed by the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau, Mark E. Ray, 62, of Irwin, left “racially/ethnically charged, anti-Semitic, obscene...
wtae.com
Westmoreland County man accused of leaving obscene and vulgar voicemails for members of Congress
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Hempfield Township man allegedly left hundreds of obscene and vulgar voicemails for nearly three dozen members of Congress. Mark Ray, 62, is facing several misdemeanor charges. Police said he called the U.S. Capitol switchboard about 1,400 times between January 2020 and August 2022. Police...
Greensburg state store temporarily closed
There is no timeline for the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Greensburg to reopen after its temporary closure in early August because of what state officials described as “potential safety concerns.”. The building’s co-owner John Rause said Wednesday that he has contractors lined up to assess moisture...
Woman found in Allegheny River in June died of accidental drowning, medical examiner says
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner on Tuesday released a cause and manner of death for a woman whose body was found in the Allegheny River in Downtown Pittsburgh in June. Julie Anne Keddie, 38, of Shadyside, died June 15 from an accidental drowning, the medical examiner’s office said. Keddie...
Pitt News
Q&A: Pitt’s new dean of the School of Nursing talks nursing, career trajectory
Pitt’s School of Nursing is one of the most prestigious programs in the nation — ranked #15 by US News and World Report — and Christine Kasper is about to become captain of the ship. Kasper is slated to replace Jaqueline Dunbar-Jacob as dean on Jan. 1.
Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Square One eatery closes in Regent Square after 5 months
Five months after reopening on Braddock Avenue, Square One cafe is closing its Regent Square location and merging with the larger Square Cafe in East Liberty. “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later!” Square One wrote on its Instagram and Facebook pages. “We are joining Square Cafe in East Liberty under one roof! Find our famous biscuits and bakery items at our flagship location in East Liberty starting in October. Our last day in Regent Square is on Sunday, September 25.”
