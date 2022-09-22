ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

‘Arrogant, Rude, Sexist’: MSNBC Viewers Meltdown Over Chris Matthews’ Return To Network Two Years After He Stepped Down From 'Hardball '

Chris Matthews returned to MSNBC for an appearance on Morning Joe but the very sight of him caused viewers to lose it, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Thursday, the 76-year-old ex-talk show host — who stepped down as host of Hardball in 2020 after harassment allegations by a reporter —was a surprise guest to talk about the NY attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against Trump and his family. His appearance set off a firestorm on Twitter with viewers upset he was allowed back on the air. “Get that serial harasser and his s— eating grin off my TV,” one viewer said.In March 2020,...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Conservatives call Biden ‘plain creepy’ for comment about his friendship with 12-year-old girl when he was 30

Conservatives on social media were disturbed and confused following President Biden's cryptic remark about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30. During a speech to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, and other Democrats on Friday, Biden momentarily interrupted his remarks on climate change to address a woman in the crowd he apparently knew long ago.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
John Smith
Person
Greg Gutfeld
Fox News

Cancel culture victim Sharon Osbourne raises alarm for worse-off victims who can't 'take care' of themselves

Cancel culture victim Sharon Osbourne urged concern for the "thousands of people" fired for publicly disagreeing with liberal orthodoxies Friday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Osbourne was terminated from her role as a co-host of CBS's daytime talk show "The Talk" in 2021 for backing Piers Morgan after he was accused of racism and fired for blasting Meghan Markle's characterization of the British royal family as racist. She and co-host Sheryl Underwood had a heated exchange in which Osbourne expressed support for Morgan after he left "Good Morning Britain" over differing opinions about Markle.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

823K+
Followers
183K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy