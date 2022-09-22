Read full article on original website
Related
Whoopi Goldberg flustered on 'The View' after being forced to explain Lindsey Graham marriage joke
An uncomfortable moment unfolded on "The View" Thursday when a defiant Whoopi Goldberg was forced to explain a "joke" about Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in an earlier segment that appeared to allude to gay marriage. After White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lit into Graham over his call for a...
‘Arrogant, Rude, Sexist’: MSNBC Viewers Meltdown Over Chris Matthews’ Return To Network Two Years After He Stepped Down From 'Hardball '
Chris Matthews returned to MSNBC for an appearance on Morning Joe but the very sight of him caused viewers to lose it, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Thursday, the 76-year-old ex-talk show host — who stepped down as host of Hardball in 2020 after harassment allegations by a reporter —was a surprise guest to talk about the NY attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against Trump and his family. His appearance set off a firestorm on Twitter with viewers upset he was allowed back on the air. “Get that serial harasser and his s— eating grin off my TV,” one viewer said.In March 2020,...
Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most 'Disturbing' Part Of Tucker Carlson's Weirdest Habit
Jimmy Kimmel returned to one of his favorite comedic targets on Thursday night: Fox News host and noted “man-Karen” Tucker Carlson. Carlson went on “Fox & Friends” to claim that male bosses don’t harass female subordinates. “Let’s stop lying about it,” Carlson said. “Everybody knows...
Conservatives call Biden ‘plain creepy’ for comment about his friendship with 12-year-old girl when he was 30
Conservatives on social media were disturbed and confused following President Biden's cryptic remark about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30. During a speech to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, and other Democrats on Friday, Biden momentarily interrupted his remarks on climate change to address a woman in the crowd he apparently knew long ago.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jesse Watters: Here's the bottom line, there's only one reporter at the border - they don't want even one
Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to reports the White House is "irritated" at Fox News' Bill Melugin's reporting of the U.S. border crisis on "The Five." TUCKER CARLSON SHREDS BIDEN OVER THE BORDER CRISIS: 'IT'S ALL HIS FAULT'. JESSE WATTERS: They say they're upset because our border-Doocy uses drones,...
Cancel culture victim Sharon Osbourne raises alarm for worse-off victims who can't 'take care' of themselves
Cancel culture victim Sharon Osbourne urged concern for the "thousands of people" fired for publicly disagreeing with liberal orthodoxies Friday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Osbourne was terminated from her role as a co-host of CBS's daytime talk show "The Talk" in 2021 for backing Piers Morgan after he was accused of racism and fired for blasting Meghan Markle's characterization of the British royal family as racist. She and co-host Sheryl Underwood had a heated exchange in which Osbourne expressed support for Morgan after he left "Good Morning Britain" over differing opinions about Markle.
Fox News
823K+
Followers
183K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0