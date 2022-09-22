Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurantCovering KatyKaty, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Charges dismissed in Houston Subway restaurant murder of 18-year-old killed in front of his mom
This was a case that reverberated across the country: a teen shot and killed while protecting his mom from robbers at a Subway. Now, years later, justice may be lost.
Angleton hit-and-run victim identified as 46-year-old, family says
The man's loved ones believe he was going to a corner store for food when he was hit and then left for dead in Angleton early Friday morning.
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot while riding bicycle in Galveston County, deputies say
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Galveston police are searching for the person who allegedly shot a bicyclist early Friday. According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:02 a.m. to a shooting in the 4400 block of 5th Street in Bacliff, Texas. They arrived to find a...
Click2Houston.com
Wife killed by husband moments before he was shot, killed by authorities; NCIS investigator also injured in shooting, HCSO says
ATASCOCITA, Texas – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally shot and her husband, who is believed to be the suspected shooter, was also killed at a residence in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was called in around 4 p.m. after reports...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN FACING POSSIBLE DEATH PENALTY IN MURDER 5-YEARS AGO IN HARRIS COUNTY WALKS AS WITNESS CANNOT BE LOCATED
It took months for an arrest in a high-profile murder case involving an 18-year-old who died while protecting his mother from robbers, but it appears a family’s five-year wait for justice may be all for naught. Let’s take you back to Feb. 22, 2017, and a Subway restaurant located...
fox26houston.com
Arrest made in connection to deadly Galveston shooting where man found shot to death in truck
GALVESTON, Texas - Officials have a man behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting in Galveston, where another man was found dead in his truck. It all started on Sunday, July 28 in the 7200 block of Heards Ln where officers with the Galveston PD were called for reports of shots fired. Responding law enforcement there found a black truck crashed into a fence with a man, later identified as Lyzhon Bankston, 28, with several gunshot wounds.
Click2Houston.com
Second teen suspect charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Lamar HS student in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second teen suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Lamar High School student in west Houston in May, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Abdon Enriquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the death of Axel Turcios. Another suspect, who...
scttx.com
Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant
September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Surveillance video shows shooting of dad killed with toddler in backseat; bond set for suspect
HOUSTON — A 38-year-old man charged in the deaths of a Houston dad and his 2-year-old son made his first court appearance Thursday where a judge gave him a high bond. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah, according to court documents. Fadairo was also charged with tampering with evidence because investigators said he tried to get rid of text messages.
North Freeway reopens after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, police say
HOUSTON — A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the North Freeway Saturday morning, according to Houston Police. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the North Freeway near W. Mount Houston Road. All lanes were shutdown until the afternoon. Details...
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspects responsible for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an Aggravated Robbery Deadly Weapon. On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m., unknown male suspects robbed the victim in the 9100 block of Bellaire Blvd. in...
cw39.com
HPD identifies suspect charged with murders of man, toddler left in SUV
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have released the name of the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man, while taking his SUV and leaving a 2-year-old child to die in the vehicle. Bolanle Fadario, 38, was charged with two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN KILLED CROSSING I-45
Just before 10pm Friday a male attempted to run across I-45 main lanes southbound just south of FM 1488. He was struck by at least two vehicles. Conroe Fire responded along with MCHD. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Conroe Police investigated the crash. Only one southbound lane was open during the investigation. About midnight the freeway was reopened.
Click2Houston.com
Bicyclist killed after driver intentionally hits him with vehicle following fight, Galveston police say
GALVESTON, Texas – A driver is facing charges after he allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist with his vehicle on purpose following an argument in Galveston Wednesday evening, Galveston police said. Roy Gonzales, 60, has been charged with murder in the death of 32-year-old Cody Compian, according to the...
Woman holding baby shot, killed by husband while NCIS agents investigated domestic violence claims, sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating her husband for domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies while he was running away,...
38-year-old charged in killing that led to discovery of child dead inside stolen SUV
Eyewitness News is learning new details about the suspect who neighbors recognized shortly after our cameras captured his arrest before dawn Wednesday.
Click2Houston.com
Houston couple said thief sold them a rental car on Craigslist for $16,000
A Houston family said a thief sold them a rental truck, using forged and fake documents to trick them out of thousands of dollars. A woman, who did not want her identity revealed, said she made two successful car purchases on Craigslist in the past. She said she was hoping...
Mother holding baby shot, killed by husband during domestic violence investigation, Harris County sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies in a shootout, the sheriff said. The initial...
fox26houston.com
Man, 22, shot multiple times in car in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Botany Lane and Leitrim Way. Officers arrived at the scene and found three people...
KHOU
Woman dead, another person injured in shooting in Atascocita neighborhood
A woman is dead and another person was injured Thursday in a shooting in an Atascocita neighborhood. The gunman in this shooting may have been shot by deputies.
