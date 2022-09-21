Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington driver gets into accident, girlfriend’s body found inside vehicle
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man faces several charges, including failing to report a death, after investigators discovered a woman’s body in his vehicle following a traffic accident. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the death of Mallorie Kate McCollum, 23, is being investigated as an...
foxwilmington.com
Crews fight fire at Wilmington home, cause unknown
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Crews from the Wilmington Fire Department fought a fire at a home on Nun Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 24. Per the WFD, crews arrived to find heave fire coming from the building. It was under construction, and nobody was injured by the fire.
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Anderson Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
foxwilmington.com
UPDATE: Masonboro Loop Road back open between N. Beasley, S. Beasley roads
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced that Masonboro Loop Road is back open between N. Beasley Road and S. Beasley Road. Earlier this morning, the road was closed as a result of a traffic incident, per announcement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxwilmington.com
Woman dies after early-morning car crash
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A woman died on the scene of a car crash at around 3 a.m. on Monday, September 26. Per a Wilmington Police Department release, one of their units responded to a crash involving one car near Pine Grove/Masonboro Loop Road, and a woman died on the scene. Their traffic unit is investigating the crash.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Teen shot in Wilmington shooting on Anderson St. dies from gunshot wound
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The teenager shot in the 500 block of Anderson St. over the weekend has died, according to police. At about 6 p.m. Saturday night the Wilmington police were dispatched to a report of a shooting, when they arrived they found the 17-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington police responded to the 500 block of Anderson Rd. at about 6 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting, according to police. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving efforts until first responders arrived. The victim was taken...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. of Wilmington was the victim in the deadly accident. The crash occurred around 8:30 pm on September...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County check station issues 37 violations; 3 fugitives arrested
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A recent checking station in Columbus County saw dozens of citations issued and three fugitives arrested. On September 16th, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with neighboring law enforcement agencies to conduct a check point near Highway 701 North and Highway 131 in Whiteville.
WECT
WPD searching for missing juvenile
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Sept. 22 that they are searching for Samauriya Miller. Per the WPD, Miller was last seen on Sept. 21. At that time, she was wearing a black top, black joggers and black crocs. According to the report, Miller is 15-years-old, 5...
WECT
Traffic patterns around Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington to be modified for triathlon
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation and YMCA announced that several roads around Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington will experience lane closures to accommodate the YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon. Per NCDOT and YMCA, the following roads will have lane closures as well as police directing athletes...
foxwilmington.com
Man rescued by Oak Island Water Rescue after boat capsizes several hundred yards out
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Oak Island Water Rescue were dispatched at 9:30 a.m. on September 22 this morning to The Point after a small boat was capsized several hundred yards out with a person holding onto it. The boat was reportedly capsized by the wind and waves generated by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Traffic impacts expected in Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach during Saturday’s annual triathlon
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are important traffic changes you need to be aware of ahead of Saturday’s YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon. The 43rd annual event includes athletes swimming, biking and running, and will result in necessary lane closures on several inland and mainland Wrightsville Beach roads.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after second Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another shooting has been reported in Wilmington. The first shooting of the day took place Friday morning around 9:15 am in the 200 block of S. 13th St. and Ann St. Another shooting occurred a few hours later just after 3:00 pm in the 1200...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Body found on Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Police are investigating after a body was found on the beach early Wednesday morning. The body was found around 6:45 am under the fishing pier by someone who was walking along the beach, according to a news release. The investigation...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman sentenced to eight years for robbery, kidnapping, assault at Market Street motel
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local woman will serve up to eight years in prison for her role in a crime that occurred at a Market Street motel earlier this year. 23-year-old Kimberly Martinez pled guilty to Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, First-Degree Kidnapping, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury in New Hanover County Superior Court on Thursday in front of the Honorable Phyllis Gorham.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man holds on to boat for two hours after capsizing off Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Large waves from Hurricane Fiona caused a boat to capsize early this morning near Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, the incident occurred around 9:30 am, a few hundred yards offshore. Crews say reports came in about the flipped boat being...
WECT
Malmo Loop Road development returns to planning board with 912 more housing units
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland and Brunswick County have gone back and forth with developers for the past few months around the land near the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and Highway 74/76. Though the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners struck down a development on the south side of Malmo Loop, plans for the north side continue via an annexation request with the Leland Planning Board.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program records most hatchlings in a season
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A new record has been set in Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program, over 12,400 hatchlings have emerged this season, marking the highest number since their records began. The organization says they only have a few nests left and...
Hurricane Ian could dump up to 5 inches of rain in NC; flooding and landslides a risk
The storm’s track is uncertain, but here’s how much rain to expect in parts of North Carolina.
Comments / 0