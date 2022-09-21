ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

Crews fight fire at Wilmington home, cause unknown

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Crews from the Wilmington Fire Department fought a fire at a home on Nun Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 24. Per the WFD, crews arrived to find heave fire coming from the building. It was under construction, and nobody was injured by the fire.
Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Anderson Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
Woman dies after early-morning car crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A woman died on the scene of a car crash at around 3 a.m. on Monday, September 26. Per a Wilmington Police Department release, one of their units responded to a crash involving one car near Pine Grove/Masonboro Loop Road, and a woman died on the scene. Their traffic unit is investigating the crash.
Teen shot in Wilmington shooting on Anderson St. dies from gunshot wound

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The teenager shot in the 500 block of Anderson St. over the weekend has died, according to police. At about 6 p.m. Saturday night the Wilmington police were dispatched to a report of a shooting, when they arrived they found the 17-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Wilmington shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington police responded to the 500 block of Anderson Rd. at about 6 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting, according to police. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving efforts until first responders arrived. The victim was taken...
UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. of Wilmington was the victim in the deadly accident. The crash occurred around 8:30 pm on September...
Columbus County check station issues 37 violations; 3 fugitives arrested

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A recent checking station in Columbus County saw dozens of citations issued and three fugitives arrested. On September 16th, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with neighboring law enforcement agencies to conduct a check point near Highway 701 North and Highway 131 in Whiteville.
WPD searching for missing juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Sept. 22 that they are searching for Samauriya Miller. Per the WPD, Miller was last seen on Sept. 21. At that time, she was wearing a black top, black joggers and black crocs. According to the report, Miller is 15-years-old, 5...
Body found on Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Police are investigating after a body was found on the beach early Wednesday morning. The body was found around 6:45 am under the fishing pier by someone who was walking along the beach, according to a news release. The investigation...
Woman sentenced to eight years for robbery, kidnapping, assault at Market Street motel

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local woman will serve up to eight years in prison for her role in a crime that occurred at a Market Street motel earlier this year. 23-year-old Kimberly Martinez pled guilty to Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, First-Degree Kidnapping, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury in New Hanover County Superior Court on Thursday in front of the Honorable Phyllis Gorham.
Man holds on to boat for two hours after capsizing off Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Large waves from Hurricane Fiona caused a boat to capsize early this morning near Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, the incident occurred around 9:30 am, a few hundred yards offshore. Crews say reports came in about the flipped boat being...
Malmo Loop Road development returns to planning board with 912 more housing units

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland and Brunswick County have gone back and forth with developers for the past few months around the land near the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and Highway 74/76. Though the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners struck down a development on the south side of Malmo Loop, plans for the north side continue via an annexation request with the Leland Planning Board.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

