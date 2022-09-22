Read full article on original website
Related
Pasco County Urges Residents To Prepare For Storm, Sandbag Sites Now Open
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Tropical Depression 9 is roughly 1,200 miles southeast of Florida, and National Hurricane Center models show Pasco County is included in the five-day forecast. Pasco County Emergency Management is monitoring the storm and working with other county departments to prepare
cltampa.com
A cedar log cabin with direct access to Florida's Chassahowitzka springs is now for sale
A rare spring home is now on the market just north of Tampa Bay in Florida's Citrus County. Located at Located at 8199 W Pinoak Ct., in Homosassa, the home is about an hour drive north of Tampa and sits on a freshwater channel just off the popular Chassahowitzka River.
fox13news.com
Citrus County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Citrus County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. None currently available. No closings have been reported yet. CITRUS COUNTY SHELTERS:. No shelters have been opened. CITRUS COUNTY SCHOOLS:. No school cancelations have been reported. CITRUS COUNTY MORE INFORMATION:. You can...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness subdivision could see bad roads fixed
For years, people who live in the Inverness Village Unit 4 subdivision have endured some of the worst roads in Citrus County. The process to improve those roads is underway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
Science students hope to prevent new housing development in Pasco County
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A group of environmental science students is pushing back against plans to build more than 100 homes in an area of Pasco County. For months, they’ve been researching how the development could impact lake water quality, traffic, student safety, drainage issues and wildlife. On Thursday, they presented their findings to the county's planning commission.
Bay News 9
No-Swim Advisory issued for Fort Island Beach in Citrus
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A No-Swim Advisory for Fort Island Beach has been reissued following a recent water test, the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) announced Wednesday. DOH-Citrus has been conducting saltwater beach water quality monitoring at Fort Island Gulf Beach once a week. During a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness identifies its worst roads to flood; looks for solutions
Inverness city officials don’t want a repeat of the 2021 flooding that left many county and city streets with standing water deep enough to make driving a hazard. To that end, the city hired Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Inc. to review the city’s roads that fared the worst during last year’s flooding and report the principle causes for each.
Citrus County Chronicle
Right Rudder COO announces 'huge' economic coup for county
The Inverness Airport will soon be the home of 29 new state-of-the-art aircraft as part of a joint partnership between Right Rudder Aviation and Arizona-based Mesa Airlines. And that partnership is not only an economic coup for Inverness and the entire county but is sure to put Citrus on the national map and help relieve the existing pilot shortage, according to Right Rudder’s chief operating officer Andrew Chan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Business continues after mall closing
When the Crystal River Mall closed, some of the businesses closed also. But Linda Sojka and her business partner, Terri Norton, thought they had a good thing with their RSVP Market and didn’t want to give it up.
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston’s $21 million budget on track for approval
WILLISTON — Williston City Council members tentatively approved a new 2022/2023 budget at the council’s latest budget meeting held on Sept. 13. The $21 million budget represents a nearly 30 percent increase from the previous year. The board will hold one more public hearing and afterward, vote for final approval on Sept. 27.
villages-news.com
Five golf courses to shut down ahead of possible tropical event
Five golf courses in The Villages will be shut down ahead of a possible tropical event. The following courses will be closed as of Sunday:. The courses are being closed for the movement of water ahead of a possible tropical event next week. The movement of water provides additional room in retention ponds for potentially heavy rainfall.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lightning strike destroys Inverness mobile home
A lightning strike sparked a blaze that destroyed an Inverness mobile home. Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, to a structure fire off East Possum Court, where arriving firefighters found an 800-square-foot, single-wide mobile home halfway engulfed in flames, according to CCFR on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How one Central Florida city is cracking down on catalytic converter thefts
OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department is taking a new approach to reduce ongoing catalytic converter thefts. The city, like many places across the country, has seen a huge increase in converters stolen from vehicles this year. Catalytic converters are located along the exhaust system to turn toxic...
Beer Spilled on Florida's I-75
A semi and a concrete hauler mix it up and the Coors Light goes flying
Pasco man exploits elderly to buy guns, alcohol, dog, deputies say
A 60-year-old New Port Richey man was arrested and accused of exploiting an elderly person to buy thousands of dollars worth of guns, alcohol, and a dog, according to arrest documents.
Driver dies in collision on U.S. 41 in Hillsborough County
An 81-year-old man died Wednesday morning after his vehicle collided with a pickup truck at a Hillsborough County intersection, authorities said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man arrested for neglecting, severely injuring girl
An Inverness man was arrested on accusations he neglected and seriously injured a girl in his care. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took 35-year-old Michael Wesley Comins Jr. into custody Tuesday, Sept. 20, under charges of child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
suncoastnews.com
Sheriff warns drivers to lock vehicles, remove valuables
After 10 vehicle burglaries and three stolen vehicles in an area on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to lock their vehicles. This is especially important because all of the vehicles were unlocked, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release,...
Teacher arrested after slapping student in the back of the head, deputies say
A teacher in Pasco County is accused of slapping a student in the back of the head on Friday, according to an affidavit.
fox13news.com
Coors Light cans spill onto I-75 in Brooksville after crash involving 5 semis, 1 pickup truck
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Four semi-trucks were involved in a crash in Hernando County, leading to cases and cans of Coors Lights scattering across lanes, bringing traffic to a halt during the morning rush hour. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two tractor-trailers were heading south when one collided with the...
Comments / 0