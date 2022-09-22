ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

fox13news.com

Citrus County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Citrus County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. None currently available. No closings have been reported yet. CITRUS COUNTY SHELTERS:. No shelters have been opened. CITRUS COUNTY SCHOOLS:. No school cancelations have been reported. CITRUS COUNTY MORE INFORMATION:. You can...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County, FL
Society
County
Citrus County, FL
Local
Florida Society
fox13news.com

Science students hope to prevent new housing development in Pasco County

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A group of environmental science students is pushing back against plans to build more than 100 homes in an area of Pasco County. For months, they’ve been researching how the development could impact lake water quality, traffic, student safety, drainage issues and wildlife. On Thursday, they presented their findings to the county's planning commission.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

No-Swim Advisory issued for Fort Island Beach in Citrus

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A No-Swim Advisory for Fort Island Beach has been reissued following a recent water test, the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) announced Wednesday. DOH-Citrus has been conducting saltwater beach water quality monitoring at Fort Island Gulf Beach once a week. During a...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness identifies its worst roads to flood; looks for solutions

Inverness city officials don’t want a repeat of the 2021 flooding that left many county and city streets with standing water deep enough to make driving a hazard. To that end, the city hired Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Inc. to review the city’s roads that fared the worst during last year’s flooding and report the principle causes for each.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Right Rudder COO announces 'huge' economic coup for county

The Inverness Airport will soon be the home of 29 new state-of-the-art aircraft as part of a joint partnership between Right Rudder Aviation and Arizona-based Mesa Airlines. And that partnership is not only an economic coup for Inverness and the entire county but is sure to put Citrus on the national map and help relieve the existing pilot shortage, according to Right Rudder’s chief operating officer Andrew Chan.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Business continues after mall closing

When the Crystal River Mall closed, some of the businesses closed also. But Linda Sojka and her business partner, Terri Norton, thought they had a good thing with their RSVP Market and didn’t want to give it up.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Williston’s $21 million budget on track for approval

WILLISTON — Williston City Council members tentatively approved a new 2022/2023 budget at the council’s latest budget meeting held on Sept. 13. The $21 million budget represents a nearly 30 percent increase from the previous year. The board will hold one more public hearing and afterward, vote for final approval on Sept. 27.
WILLISTON, FL
villages-news.com

Five golf courses to shut down ahead of possible tropical event

Five golf courses in The Villages will be shut down ahead of a possible tropical event. The following courses will be closed as of Sunday:. The courses are being closed for the movement of water ahead of a possible tropical event next week. The movement of water provides additional room in retention ponds for potentially heavy rainfall.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Lightning strike destroys Inverness mobile home

A lightning strike sparked a blaze that destroyed an Inverness mobile home. Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, to a structure fire off East Possum Court, where arriving firefighters found an 800-square-foot, single-wide mobile home halfway engulfed in flames, according to CCFR on Friday.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness man arrested for neglecting, severely injuring girl

An Inverness man was arrested on accusations he neglected and seriously injured a girl in his care. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took 35-year-old Michael Wesley Comins Jr. into custody Tuesday, Sept. 20, under charges of child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
INVERNESS, FL
suncoastnews.com

Sheriff warns drivers to lock vehicles, remove valuables

After 10 vehicle burglaries and three stolen vehicles in an area on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to lock their vehicles. This is especially important because all of the vehicles were unlocked, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release,...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

