ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

World Vision prepares to send help to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

By Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qm7ku_0i5MYHf600

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — As the island of Puerto Rico struggles to recover from Hurricane Fiona, local efforts in Western Washington are underway to help those impacted. World Vision is planning to send supplies to the island but right now, it can’t because the port is closed and the majority of the island is still without power. Some of the supplies that will eventually go to Puerto Rico include cleaning supplies, clothes, blankets, tents and fans.

“Socks, Bombas socks,” Roberta Taylor, the warehouse manager for World Vision in Fife, said. “Those are things we definitely will send there.” She said World Vision is doing everything it can to help the people there.

“I couldn’t imagine being in such a place and not getting the assistance and the help that I need and you know people can’t reach me. … I’m sorry I don’t know why I’m getting so emotional,” she said. “You see the water or whatever’s going on still in place and then you see all these people displaced by this disaster, you know nowhere to go.”

Taylor has been with World Vision for several years. She has been on the ground many times, whenever disaster has struck.

“When I went to Louisiana there was a lady there who had lost everything and I gave her a pillow and she says I got something that I can call my own and it’s so heartbreaking,” she said.

You can help now by donating online and the funds go directly to helping those impacted by the hurricane.

“We want to help, we’re there for them but we need your help you know any financial donation will help us to bring more and more hope and that’s what we want to do,” Taylor said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Federal Way, WA
Society
City
Federal Way, WA
Local
Washington Society
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberta Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Vision#Hurricanes#Charity
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shapiro wages drama-free Pa. campaign amid big personalities

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, is perhaps best known as an election denier who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. John Fetterman, the Democrat hoping to flip the state's Senate seat, has revolutionized how campaigns use social media. And Dr. Mehmet Oz was a TV celebrity long before he launched a GOP Senate campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Charities
KIRO 7 Seattle

U.S. 2 between Index and Skykomish to reopen Saturday

A stretch of U.S. Route 2 between Index and Skykomish is scheduled to reopen Saturday at 10 a.m. after being closed since Sept. 10 due to dangers presented by the Bolt Creek Fire, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. Crews have removed hazardous trees and rocks from the roadway,...
SKYKOMISH, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
108K+
Followers
131K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy