Mendocino Public Health on record-setting Sept. heat: “We can’t just treat this as a once-in-15-years occurrence”

Sonoma County funds behavioral health emergency response teams
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a grant worth nearly $2.5 million to support behavioral health mobile crisis teams in four cities across the North Bay on Tuesday, according to a statement from the County of Sonoma.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
California North Coast home prices tick up in August, but interest rate rise is taking a bite
North Bay home prices ticked up last month in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties, but Mendocino, Lake and Marin counties followed the San Francisco Bay Area trend in downward price movement from July, according to the latest data. That’s the anticipated market reaction to rapidly rising mortgage interest rates amid...
kymkemp.com
County of Mendocino receives $2.2 Million from the State to address improvements for Bower Park
The County of Mendocino has been allocated $2.2 million from the State to address the critical needs of Mendocino County’s Bower Park located in Gualala. With this funding allocation, the County can move forward with improvements to the park in keeping with the Board of Supervisor’s adopted Parks Needs Assessment findings, with a focus on the safety issues in the first phase. Priority safety projects such as hazardous tree removal, fire and fuel mitigation, ADA improvements, and installing electricity through the park will be included in the first phase. As the project commences, the County will conduct community outreach to seek input on other types of improvements that may be of community interest for the park beyond those issues identified in the Needs Assessment.
The Mendocino Voice
Westport Village Society secures grant to conserve 26-acre DeHaven Creek Headlands
WESTPORT, CA, 9/23/22 — The California Coastal Conservancy unanimously approved an $845,000 grant for the Westport Village Society (WVS) at a meeting in Fort Bragg Friday morning, giving the nonprofit the necessary funds to acquire the 26-acre DeHaven Creek Headlands property and preserve public access to critical coastal lands.
Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
mendofever.com
Subject Throwing Rocks Into Bushes, Student Destroying Classroom – Ukiah Police Logs 09.22.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Fuel Reduction on Black Bart Trail, Vandalism at the Grange, the Redwood Valley School Saga—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on September 14, 2022, at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Issues discussed ranged from a proposed tax to fund Mendocino County’s local fire agencies, mail theft targeting Mendocino County’s rural communities, and the purchase of 400 acre-feet of agricultural water for customers desperate for water.
The Mendocino Voice
Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off and PumpkinFest returning to Ukiah Oct. 14 – 16
MENDOCINO Co., 9/23/22 — How’s your pumpkin crop looking this year? The Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off is returning to Ukiah mid-October, and entry forms are available now to enter your largest gourd. The PumkinFest event will include music, refreshments, free children’s activities, and a parade, which will include a float featuring the winning pumpkin. The winner will also receive a prize of $1.50/lb., and last year’s winner weighed in at 644 lbs!
sonomacountygazette.com
Is Healdsburg at a tipping point?
Be informed voters. Healdsburg has seven candidates running for three city council seats in November. We will elect two for 4-year seats, and one to fill the 2-year vacancy. The Sept. 14 candidates’ forum was recorded and can be viewed on Facebook’s “Healdsburg 2040” page. The next forum, sponsored by the AAUW, is Oct. 6, 6:30 pm at the Raven Performing Arts Theater. https://www.raventheater.org/index.php?p=48&r=1&e=1119.
mendofever.com
Theft Of Medication, Subject Passed Out In Aisle – Ukiah Police Logs 09.20.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County airport looks east for new destinations as passenger numbers continue on record pace
When Reno-based Aha Airlines last month abruptly shut down and filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it wasn’t the loss of the airline at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport that was most disappointing. The carrier had only been flying out of Santa Rosa for roughly six weeks. “The disappointment was the...
kymkemp.com
Some Areas in the Emerald Counties Received 7 Inches…How Much Rain Did You Get?
All the weather buffs we know have been comparing rain totals from the last five days. The National Weather Service has compiled the numbers across our region and shows an impressive range of numbers. According to their calculations, “Five day storm total precipitation from Saturday to Wednesday ranged from 12/100’s...
mendofever.com
Rescuers Save Man Clinging to Fort Bragg Cliffside as the Pacific Seethed Below
Yesterday afternoon, the bluffs of Fort Bragg reminded another visitor of the risks inherent in the alluring landscape when a man lost his footing along the cliffside and tumbled down the steep slope coming to rest mid-way down the rockface as the Pacific churned below. Fort Bragg Fire Department Chief...
mendofever.com
RX Delivered To Wrong Address, Injured Racoon In Garden – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.22.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
dornob.com
Railbikes: Take a Pedal-Powered Tour Through California’s Ancient Redwood Forests
California’s redwood forests truly have to be seen to be believed. There’s nothing quite like finding yourself among such massive ancient trees, the tallest of which reach jaw-dropping heights of up to 380 feet, the size of a 37-story building. Most tours of the Northern California Coast Redwoods consist of either driving or hiking, but there’s a third option not many people know about. Skip the crowds at the most popular spots and take a refreshing railbike tour instead! Electric-powered and virtually silent, the Skunk Train Redwood Route Railbikes follow historic railroad tracks running through the forests outside Fort Bragg.
Santa Rosa men indicted for allegedly shipping kilos of fentanyl-oxy pills to the South
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Three Santa Rosa men were arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiring to ship fentanyl-laced Oxycodone to cities in Tennessee, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nashville announced. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and Ricardo Molinero-Alcarez, 27, were arraigned in federal court in the Northern District of California for conspiring to […]
kymkemp.com
Meth, Marijuana, and Money Located When Vehicle Stopped for Code Violations
On 09-12-2022 at 11:30 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle traveling southbound on East Road in Redwood Valley, California. The Deputies observed vehicle code violations prior to the vehicle pulling into a dirt turn out with the driver then exiting the...
ksro.com
Multi-State Drug Traffickers From Santa Rosa Arrested
Three men from Santa Rosa are facing federal charges on suspicion of shipping illegal drugs across state lines. One of them is an aspiring rapper, accused of alluding to the illegal activity in a music video posted on YouTube. Prosecutors say, in a span of two years, they sent meth and counterfeit fentanyl-laced Oxycodone to 15 states. At one point, they allegedly tried to ship narcotics from a UPS store in Sebastopol. All three suspects were arrested and arraigned on the charges earlier this month.
mendofever.com
The Search for Lake County’s Goldie Morse: Major Crimes Unit Investigate Cobb Property
The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the whereabouts of Goldie Morse, 38 years of age and a resident of Middletown. Goldie Morse has been reported as a missing person. Goldie Morse was last seen on August 13, 2022 in Cobb.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for transporting drugs in Redwood Valley
REDWOOD VALLEY — Mendocino County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man last week after finding commercial quantities of suspected meth and marijuana in his car. According to the sheriff's office, deputies first saw 46-year-old Thomas Stricklin from Nice driving a car on East Valley Road in Redwood Valley with vehicle code violations.
