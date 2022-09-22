Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
Didi Gregorius responds to Yankees predicting Aaron Judge’s 60th HR in 2017 tweet
Back in 2017, when Aaron Judge was rampaging as a rookie and leading a scrappy-but-undermanned Yankees team to the precipice of the World Series, it became clear that, no matter how things finished, the kid was certifiably mythical. Despite a shoulder injury midway through that campaign (resulting from striking the...
Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?
Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
Zack Britton Returns to Yankees as Wandy Peralta Hits IL
Losing Peralta is a blow, but Britton now has an opportunity to pitch his way to a playoff roster spot as the regular season comes to a close
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Staying Ready, Yankees' Aaron Hicks Takes Advantage of Opportunity
Four hours before first pitch on Friday, Aaron Hicks was the only player on the field at Yankee Stadium. The sound of his bat thwacking pitches from the high-velocity machine echoed across the empty seats in the Bronx. With his struggles this season and the emergence of other outfielders in...
MLB
With all eyes on Judge, Trevino's dramatic hit beats Sox
NEW YORK -- The anticipation for Aaron Judge’s American League record-tying 61st home run stretched through a third day, but there were fireworks of a different sort on Friday at Yankee Stadium, where Gerrit Cole was ejected and Jose Trevino delivered a tiebreaking hit late in the Yankees’ 5-4 victory over the Red Sox.
MLB
200 K's: Another first, and more history for Ohtani
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is essentially creating his own milestones. Ohtani struck out seven batters over five-plus innings to reach 200 strikeouts on the season for the first time in his career in a 4-2 win over the Twins on Friday at Target Field. Ohtani, who has 34...
MLB
Lindor's on-field artistry shining through in '22
It was a few weeks before Francisco Lindor was traded from Cleveland to New York -- the kind of deal for a superstar player in his prime the Mets had once made for Mike Piazza -- when Lindor’s manager in Cleveland, Terry Francona, said this:. “Nobody likes having him...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Garcia's monster homer turns heads as A's look to the future
OAKLAND -- Having already set a franchise record with 12 first basemen used this season, it’s clear the A’s have yet to find a long-term solution at the position. That’s what makes this final stretch of games so critical for rookie Dermis Garcia. Over the past month,...
MLB
What's ahead? Yankees postseason FAQ
Now that the Yankees have clinched a spot in the 2022 postseason, it’s time to begin looking ahead to their potential matchups and roster construction as they pursue a 28th World Series championship, and the franchise’s first since 2009. “We’ve got a lot more business to do here,”...
MLB
McCutchen reaches 1,000-RBI milestone in win
CINCINNATI -- There may not have been a curtain call or drawn out moment of appreciation, but in the fifth inning of Friday night’s contest, Andrew McCutchen reached a career milestone that few have plateaued in their careers. With little fanfare from the crowd on hand at Great American...
MLB
Britton returns, eyes winning title with Yanks
NEW YORK -- In Zack Britton’s view, a significant portion of his career story has already been written over a decade-plus in the big leagues. The left-hander has earned accolades, led the Majors in categories and put his swirling signature across a substantial contract. There was only one reason...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
In Giants debut, Miller delivers clutch relief outing
PHOENIX -- Nearly a full year had passed since Shelby Miller had taken a big league mound. It had been even longer (1,541 days, to be exact) since the right-hander had stepped on this particular hill -- the one at Chase Field, the site of some of his toughest moments in the Majors.
MLB
Judge SO CLOSE to 61st as Yanks punch ticket
NEW YORK -- Four feet separated Aaron Judge from deliciously making history on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium, the slugger’s ninth-inning drive exploding off his bat and soaring toward the legends’ Monument Park lair. Perhaps, on a warmer evening, the ball would have landed close to Roger Maris’ retired No. 9. We’ll never know.
MLB
4 bets to consider for tonight's games on Apple TV+
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings Playbook. Tonight features a compelling two-game slate of games that’ll be available exclusively on Apple TV+. We start off with what could be a historic game between the Red Sox and Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET, with Aaron Judge sitting on 60 homers. Next up will be the Cardinals and Dodgers in Los Angeles at 10:10 p.m. E.T., when Albert Pujols will swing for career home run No. 699. Let’s go over four bets you can take for tonight, via DraftKings Sportsbook tonight to sweat along with.
MLB・
MLB
Bradish dominates Astros in near 'Maddux'
BALTIMORE -- The Orioles’ pitching staff has called Jordan Lyles their dad, a moniker he wears with a smile. They see the career he’s had, its longevity and its durability, and wouldn’t be opposed to following suit. They shadow him in his preparation, the way he carries himself, and absorb nuggets into their own personas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Laying out the AL Cy Young case for Verlander
Justin Verlander wasn’t unhittable on Thursday night like he was in his first start back from the injured list, but that’s not what the American League West champion Astros need as they look toward another deep October run. They just need Verlander to be Verlander. No restrictions. No...
MLB
With memory of 'The Machine,' Pujols recalls milestone homers
ST. LOUIS -- Take a stroll through homer history with Cardinals superstar Albert Pujols, and the first thing to note is the stunning photographic memory the slugger possesses when it comes to recalling pitchers faced, locations of balls in and out of the strike zone, swings put on pitches and his particular feelings on the nights in question.
MLB・
MLB
Wesneski spins immaculate inning in 2nd MLB start
PITTSBURGH -- Hayden Wesneski uncoiled from his throwing motion, strode off the mound and gave a quick point in the direction of the Cubs' dugout. Next to manager David Ross, Chicago's pitching coaches were celebrating. The rookie pitcher had just spun a slider beyond the bat of Jason Delay for...
MLB
Shoulder injury likely ends Wells' breakout campaign
BALTIMORE -- The Orioles placed right-hander Tyler Wells on the injured list prior to Friday’s tilt against the Astros at Camden Yards, all but assuredly ending the season for one of their most promising breakout pitchers on a staff full of them. Wells experienced some discomfort in his right...
Comments / 0