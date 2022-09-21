ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

WATCH: Alaska Man Stumbles Upon Absolutely Massive Moose in His Garage

You know how it goes. Early morning, you’re just waking up. Go out to the garage and there’s a moose taking up about half the space. Just Alaska things. The great outdoors will sometimes make its way indoors if you aren’t too careful. Then again, it might just happen regardless of how careful you try to be. You might have a three-ton truck or whatever, but what happens when a half-ton moose comes walking in?
Rare white ‘spirit bear’ spotted in Michigan

An all-white “spirit bear” has been seen in the far northern corner of Michigan, a rare sighting of one of North America’s most elusive creatures.“Spirit bears” are not a unique species of bear — nor are they polar bears — but rather an uncommon type of black bear.Most spirit bears make their home on a few islands along the Pacific coast in Canada’s British Columbia, making this alleged spotting in Michigan even more unusual.Black bears range across North America, from Alaska all the way down to Mexico and Florida. But only in British Columbia is there a known population...
Travel
Montana triple-digit temperatures pose 'extremely critical' fire risk

Triple-digit temperatures were expected to break records across parts of the Northern Plains on Wednesday. Forecasters warned strong winds could stoke out-of-control wildfires, and said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of "extremely critical" fire conditions across 22,600-square-miles in northern...
The Best Airbnbs Near Glacier National Park

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. It’s nearly impossible to pick a favorite U.S. national park....
VIDEO: Wolf pups search for snack in Voyageurs National Park

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – There is another wild sight coming to us from northern Minnesota.     Trail cameras caught four wolf pups looking for a snack in Voyageurs National Forest last month.The Voyageurs Wolf Project says these little guys are part of the Half-Moon Pack. They're keeping a close eye on them because only one out of the 12 pups from the pack have made it to adulthood. But the project says these pups look like they're in good condition.VIDEO: Moose with twin calves caught on trail cams in northern Minnesota
