Local product turned Peach State QB has another ‘good experience’ at Clemson

Clemson played host last weekend to a promising quarterback prospect – a local product who now plays in the Peach State.

Gavin Owens, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound sophomore in the class of 2025, made his way to Death Valley for the Tigers’ 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

“It’s pretty electric with the new lights and the new jumbotron,” he said to The Clemson Insider regarding the night game atmosphere.

Owens played his freshman season last year at Wren High School (Piedmont, S.C.) but has since transferred to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Rabun Gap, Ga.). In leading his team to a 4-1 record through five games this season, he has completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions, according to MaxPreps.

Owens, who has been participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp since he was about 10 years old, has traveled to Tiger Town numerous times and once again enjoyed his latest trip to campus.

On Saturday, he was able to catch up with offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, as well as offensive player development coach Tajh Boyd.

“I always go back there and I love it,” Owens said. “It’s just great to go back and see everybody, talk to coaches and talk to Streeter again. Stayed after the game, just building on our relationship. I talked with Tajh Boyd, too, seeing him. Every time I go, it’s always a good experience.”

What did Owens hear from the coaches?

“They just asked how my season was going,” he said, “and I said I’d let them know how I was doing, and they just told me to keep up the good work.”

Owens also had the chance to speak with DJ Uiagalelei and liked what he saw from Clemson’s junior quarterback, who completed 17 of 29 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over La. Tech, while rushing for 62 yards on nine carries.

“He’s actually doing pretty good, him moving around, using his legs more now, delivering the ball,” Owens said. “He looks pretty good. I talked to him after, too.”

“He seems like a great person,” Owens added. “He seems like a great leader.”

Owens cited being around the coaches, taking in the environment again, attending the game and going into the locker room after the game as the best parts of his visit.

“Even staying after the game and going into the locker room, seeing the players and see how they interact with each other and how the coaches interact with the players,” he said. “I think that was the highlight, just seeing the players.”

Owens owns a half-dozen offers already, including an SEC offer from Kentucky and ACC offers from Louisville and Virginia Tech.

It’s still early in Owens’ recruitment, but did Saturday’s visit give him a better idea of where he stands with the Tigers in the recruiting process right now?

“It does,” he said. “Being around them and them showing love like they always do, just building our relationship stronger.”

Owens went to South Carolina for its season opener against Georgia State on Sept. 3 and plans to return to Clemson this season, as well as visit schools like Georgia and Louisville.

As a freshman last season, Owens passed for 2,262 yards and 19 touchdowns.

