Single Ticket Holder Who Won $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Last Month Still Hasn't Claimed Prize
One extremely lucky Mega Millions winner is a billionaire after hitting the $1.34 billion jackpot — and they may not even know it. Last month, an Illinois resident purchased the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, about 20 miles outside Chicago, according to the Illinois Lottery.
Mega Millions Numbers for 09/13/2022, Tuesday Jackpot Was $231 Million
Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot had a cash-value option worth $123.9 million.
A 71-year-old Black woman who won $20,000 at a casino is now suing Michigan bank for racial discrimination after employees refused to cash her check
"It's just overwhelming that I have to go through all of this," said Lizzie Pugh, a 71-year-old retiree of Detroit public schools.
10 rare pennies sell for $1.1M
When you factor in inflation, a collection of 10 pennies sold at auction this week would have had the buying power of $3.02 in today’s dollars back when they were minted at the turn of the 20th century. Their selling price was $1.1 million.
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: Find Out if Your State Is Sending a Check in September
Many Illinois residents have started receiving tax rebate checks this week worth $50 -- or $100 if they filed as a couple -- as well as an additional property tax refund of up to $300. The Land of Lincoln isn't the only state sending out funds this week: In Virginia,...
2 best cities to live in Florida
As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)
Earlier this year, I wrote about the richest person in Houston- at the time, it was Richard Kinder. Kinder has promised to give 95% of his wealth away and gives generously to organizations in Houston.
What’s that in my sausage? 4,480 pounds recalled in four states after discovery
The latest not-food-in-your-food recall involves plastic and 4,480 pounds of Georgia Special Chicken and Pork Smoked Sausage that went to Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. According to the USDA-posted recall notice, manufacturer Sunset Farm Foods “received consumer complaints reporting thin blue plastic embedded inside the pork and chicken sausage...
Direct payments of $750 to be sent to Americans – but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork
DIRECT payments of $750 are being sent to Americans - but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork. The governor of Rhode Island said families will be able to receive the cash top-up in a child tax rebate. The recent budget plan passed in June 2022 included the...
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state
First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent recall has been issued across 15 states after a dangerous bacteria was found in packets of a common grocery store item. Salmonella was found in multiple products from Tai Phat Wholesalers as part of routine testing by the Maryland Department of Health. Tai Phat Wholesalers FDA announced the...
2 cities in Florida are mentioned in the list of most rat-infested cities in America
As we all know, living in rat-infested cities is a horrific experience for ordinary citizens because they can infect humans directly with various diseases. According to experts, a single female rat can give birth to 6 to 12 babies at once, and a breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year.
I’m a lotto official – there is a simple and free method to still win a huge jackpot using your losing ticket & it works
A LOSING lotto ticket doesn't necessarily mean it's the end of the road for gamblers hoping to pick up prize money. In fact, players who scan their non-winning tickets in one US state have the chance to still win $100,000 from the same game. A second chance promotion means that...
I won a $133million lottery – my strategy for picking the winning numbers
A GRANDMOTHER won the largest jackpot in Colorado's history by sticking to one strategy. Judy Finchum had patiently played the same five numbers on her lottery tickets for 30 years before it finally paid off. In 2017, the then 67-year-old won a whopping $133.2million on a Powerball ticket, reported ABC...
Virginia man jokes to wife about winning the lottery, scores big jackpot
A Virginia man who promised to call his wife if he won the lottery said he had to do some convincing when the time came to tell her about his $227,037 jackpot.
Salad dressing recall: Check your home for this dressing from a major supermarket
A company issued a salad kit recall a few weeks ago, as the dressing in the kit contained undeclared allergens. It’s now time for a similar recall, but this time around it’s a Whole Foods dressing recall that has come into focus. The problem is similar, however. The...
Man uses same lottery numbers every day, wins $25,000 a year for life
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a jackpot of $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery after using the same numbers to enter the Lucky For Life drawing every day for several months. Scott Snyder, 55, of Zeeland, told Michigan Lottery officials the Lucky For Life...
When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?
The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
Southern Illinois Town Warns Outsiders to Stay Away from Seven Gates of Hell
Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger wondering if I had ever heard of a dark and chilling urban legend in Illinois involving seven bridges. If not, the video would explain it all. The Seven Gates of Hell are located just outside of Collinsville, Illinois. Each of the...
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022
New shutterings are not strategic, but based on an alleged breach of contract. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, NRN.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
