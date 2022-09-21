ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Webb pulled early after no-hit bid ends, Giants top Rox 6-1

By MIKE CRANSTON
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O00TU_0i5MXWgy00

Logan Webb didn't allow a hit until one out in the sixth inning and was then immediately pulled by manager Gabe Kapler after 66 pitches in the San Francisco Giants' 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

Alex Young, Cole Waites and Scott Alexander held the Rockies to two hits before Elehuris Montero ninth-inning homer off Thomas Szapucki in the Giants' third straight win.

Kapler said they're monitoring Webb's workload as he's thrown a career-high 187 1/3 innings in 31 starts. The plan was to throw a maximum of five innings, but Webb's dominance with his sinker and slider forced Kapler into a tough spot.

“I was joking with my Dad before the game, like, 'What if you're through five with 50 pitches and you have a no-hitter?'” Webb said. “I'm like, ‘First of all, it’s Coors Field. I'm going to give up a hit.'”

Webb showed no signs of fatigue in retiring his first 11 batters before hitting C.J. Cron with a 1-0 fastball. Cron stayed in before exiting for a pinch-hitter two innings later with a bruised left hand. The Rockies said X-rays on their leader in home runs (31) and RBIs (101) were negative.

Webb didn't allow another runner until Sean Bouchard, Colorado's No. 9 batter, hit a liner up the middle . Webb struck out four and lowered his ERA to 2.93 in what's been the 25-year-old's best season.

“At this point we're managing 2022 and ‘23 and beyond,” Kapler said.

Added Webb: “I want to throw 200 innings for the next 10 years, not just this year."

Jason Vosler, recalled from the minors, hit an RBI triple and scored on Luis González's single in a two-run fourth against Germán Márquez. Brandon Crawford had an RBI single in the fifth, but the Giants moved closer to elimination as they remained 9 1/2 games behind Philadelphia with 13 to play for the final NL wild card.

Márquez (8-12) allowed four runs — three earned — and nine hits with six strikeouts in five innings in Colorado's third straight loss. The start of the game was delayed 1 hour, 5 minutes by rain.

EVERYTHING'S FALLING APART

A broken glove, a broken bat and then plunked by a fastball. It was a rough night for Cron.

Vosler grounded into what should have been an inning-ending double play in the first, but Alan Trejo's throw from second ripped through the webbing of Cron's glove at first. The ball ended up in the dugout, allowing an unearned run to score.

“It wasn't even a hole. The laces ripped in two spots,” Cron said. “I've never seen that happen.”

Cron then ended the bottom of the inning when his bat splintered on a groundout to second. The barrel ended up near the mound. Cron was hit in his next plate appearance.

“No breaks, so it should be all right,” Cron said, adding, “It was a weird day.”

TOVAR'S COMING

The Rockies confirmed SS Ezequiel Tovar, one of their top prospects, will be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.

Tovar, a 21-year-old right-handed hitter from Venezuela, is batting .319 with 14 homers and a .927 OPS in 285 combined at-bats in Double-A and Triple-A this year. He missed a portion of the season with a groin injury.

GIANTS MOVES

The Giants activated RHP Jharel Cotton, three days after he was claimed from Minnesota.

To make room, the Giants optioned RHP Sean Hjelle to Triple-A Sacramento. Vosler replaced OF Lewis Brinson, who was designated for assignment.

Cotton, who came up in the Dodgers’ system when Kapler was Los Angeles’ farm director, was brought in to provide length as the Giants deal with rotation injuries. Alex Wood (shoulder) is done for the season, and Carlos Rodón (blister) had his start pushed to Friday.

“We need to cover some innings,” Kapler said.

Cotton, who has bounced around the big leagues, had a 2.83 ERA in 25 appearances for the Twins.

“Different team, same opportunity,” he said. “I just have to take control of it.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. exited after showing discomfort running the bases in the fifth. ... SS Thairo Estrada, hit in the elbow Tuesday, was out of the lineup. “I think he's doing to be fine,” Kapler said.

Rockies: Manager Bud Black said OF Kris Bryant (left foot) will make the season-ending, nine-game trip next week, but is uncertain if he'll play. ... 2B Brendan Rodgers (left hamstring) missed his third straight game. ... SS José Iglesias (right thumb) said he's close to returning.

UP NEXT

Cotton is among several pitchers who are expected to throw for the Giants in Thursday's series finale. RHP John Brebbia (6-2, 2.86) will serve as the opener. RHP José Ureña (3-6, 5.49 ERA) goes for the Rockies.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores finding seat Thursday for Giants

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies. Flores went 3-for-4 on Wednesday and recorded his third multi-hit game in the last five contests, but he will take a seat for Thursday's matinee. Thairo Estrada will replace Flores on second base and bat third.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Giants players watch Pujols' 700th homer on Arizona scoreboard

On a Friday night in Los Angeles, it was the oldest player on the field who made the most noise, and that caught the attention of Giants players a few hundred miles away. Albert Pujols, 42, made MLB history by hitting his 699th and 700th career homers in the St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Minnesota State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Colorado Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
FOX Sports

Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0

DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

San Diego's Josh Bell resting on Friday night

San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Bell will watch from the bench after Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's designated hitter and Wil Myers was started at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 438 batted balls this season,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants extend winning streak to five

SAN FRANCISCO -- On a night when the whole sport was focused on home run records, the Giants rode their own power display and some late luck to a fifth straight win. The lineup hit three early homers and a ninth-inning error by the Arizona Diamondbacks led to a run. Camilo Doval closed it out and the Giants won 6-5 at Chase Field, improving to 5-0 on the road trip through Denver and Phoenix.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Lewis Brinson
Person
Sean Hjelle
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Germán Márquez
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Homer
NBC Sports

Webb slings sly one-liner at Crawford after jumping catch

Logan Webb wants to make one thing clear to Giants teammate Brandon Crawford: He can ball, too. In the second inning of the Giants’ 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Webb leaped to make a catch after a throw from catcher Austin Wynns nearly sailed over his head.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Vogt delivers 'big hit' after emotional retirement announcement

On the day he announced his plans for retirement after the 2022 season, Athletics veteran Stephen Vogt was overcome with emotions when speaking to reporters Thursday before the A's-Mariners game about his plans moving forward. That said, Vogt showed he still had something left in the tank. In a back...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants
Yardbarker

The 49ers Get Great News On George Kittle

With a 1-1 record and starting quarterback Trey Lance presumably done for the season with a severe ankle injury, the outlook for the San Francisco 49ers isn’t too bad, but there is a bit of reason for concern. Other than Lance, the team has had some other injuries, including...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
53K+
Followers
92K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy