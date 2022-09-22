Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Youth climate groups demand environmental change across western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — A group of young protesters gathered outside the Missoula Courthouse on Friday, demanding climate change. Members of Hellgate High School’s Students Against Violating the Environment club joined to protest and chant. The Gallatin Valley Sunrise Movement marched from Bozeman Beach to the NorthWestern Energy office...
Fairfield Sun Times
FWP responds to recent bear conflicts in southwest Montana
BOZEMAN – As fall approaches and bear activity increases, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff in southwest Montana have recently responded to many reports of bear conflicts. These conflicts stem from a mix of human safety concerns, habituated bear behavior, unsecured attractants and other issues. On Sept. 20, FWP...
msuexponent.com
Attorney behind Montana's stream access cases discusses career at Montana State University event
A Bozeman attorney who helped enshrine Montana’s stream access rights into law said during a talk on Thursday that he believes the state’s public trust doctrine is well-protected, and it would be difficult for legislators to alter it. Jim Goetz, the attorney who defended stream access rights along...
NBCMontana
Glacier completes Air Tour Management Plan
MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Park Service and Federal Aviation Administration completed their Air Tour Management Plan for Glacier National Park on Friday. The plan aims to protect park resources, wilderness character and visitor experience. Commercial air tours have flown over Glacier for years, but officials said there were...
NTSB Is Recommending All New Vehicles Have Breathalyzers in Montana
Montana is a state where we don't like to be told what to do. Not too long ago we didn't have a speed limit on our highways. Remember "reasonable and prudent"? Even more recently you were able to drive with an open container in your vehicle outside of city limits. Both of those, of course, are illegal now, so please don't drink and drive.
NBCMontana
1,427 new COVID-19 cases in Montana in the last week
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana state health officials report 309,452 total cases of COVID-19 for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. 3,518 people have died of the virus. This is an increase of 1,427 cases in the last week. Friday, Sept. 9, 2021 was the last daily update to the COVID-19 map...
NBCMontana
Climate Strike events to take place across Montana at Northwestern Energy on Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Youth Climate group is joining a global Climate Strike event to demand action on climate from Northwestern Energy. The Gallatin Valley Sunrise movement says that middle school, high school, and university students, along with other young people will stage a strike at the Northwestern Energy offices on East Griffin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
State rejects petition to pull Signal Peak operating permit for Roundup mine
Six conservation organizations, led by the Billings-based Northern Plains Resource Council, filed a petition last month to revoke the operating permit for Signal Peak mine.
NBCMontana
Gianforte starts youth hunting story contest
MISSOULA, MT — Gov. Greg Gianforte is launching the first Governor's Youth Hunting Story Contest for Montana's youth and novice hunters. The contest encourages youth hunters from ages 10 to 17 to submit a photo and a maximum 500-word story from their hunt. Ten winners will be chosen to...
Carcass of a possible feral swine found near Lake Koocanusa
A carcass of a possible feral swine was found over the summer on US Forest Service land west of Lake Koocanusa.
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire Update for September 22
Wildfire season is still apparent in several states, and Montana is no different. Inciweb provided the latest details on active wildland fires in the state. The Trail Ridge Fire burning southeast of Sula, Montana, has reached 50% containment and is estimated to be over 17,000 acres. 140 personnel are responding to the fire. Most of the fire activity on Tuesday occurred on the fire’s north flank. The fire’s spread is expected to slow down through Thursday from wetting rain. Daytime humidity is also expected to last through Thursday. Area closures for Beaverhead – Deer Lodge and Bitterroot National Forest are still in place. Stage two fire restrictions at Bitterroot National Forest have been lifted.
KULR8
Pictograph Cave State Park hosting ‘Writing Montana’ workshop
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Billings – Pictograph Cave State Park will host a “Writing Montana” workshop Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Pictograph Cave State Park picnic grounds from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Award winning author Dave Caserio will lead this outdoor workshop...
mtpr.org
As facial recognition arrives in schools, Montana enters uncharted territory
After this story was published, the Legislature's Economic Affairs Interim Committee scheduled a meeting for October 3 to discuss facial recognition technology in schools. Facial recognition technology has been put into at least one school district in Montana. The surveillance, characterized as a safety tool, is in use as policy makers in Montana debate how to regulate that kind of technology.
Rent Increases in Montana Are Among the Highest in the Nation
As anyone who lives in Missoula knows, the past year has been a nightmare for renters. With a vacancy rate hovering between one and two percent, rent increases in Missoula and in all of Montana are garnering national attention. We spoke to Christian Worstell with Help Advisors, a website that...
NBCMontana
State restores form for transgender birth certificate changes
MISSOULA, Mont. — This week, the state health department reopened the door for transgender Montanans to change the sex on their birth certificate through a 2017 rule. That rule allows transgender Montanans to update their sex marker with a simple form. The decision will remain in effect until a hearing on a challenge to Senate Bill 280 occurs in 2023.
Longtime Butte Democrat Art Noonan dead at 70
Arthur “Art” Noonan, one-time executive director of the Montana Democratic Party, former lawmaker, 2022 legislative candidate died this week of a heart attack
NBCMontana
Widespread moderate to heavy rain; clear weekend
FLOOD ADVISORY for the Boulder 2700 Fire Burn Area near Flathead Lake in effect until 6:15 PM this evening. Rock slides and runoff are occurring due to excessive rainfall. Rain continues this afternoon across the majority of western Montana. Totals so far are already impressive, with (as of 3 PM) many locations across west central and northwest Montana recording anywhere from 0.75" to 1.50". Missoula has seen 0.84" so far. Another half inch with isolated higher amounts will be possible in these areas through this evening. Rockslides and mudslides will be possible, especially near wildfire burn scars.
Tallest Masonry Structure In The World Is In Montana. It’s Huge.
Did you know the largest surviving masonry structure in the whole world resides in Montana? How cool is that?. In the mining town of Anaconda, Montana, resides a monument to construction. The Anaconda Smelter Stack. With an overall height of 585 feet, it's the biggest masonry structure in the whole world.
Did the Postal Service Get New Electric Vehicles in Montana?
Did the US Postal Service get some new electric vehicles in Montana?. One of our radio listeners in Billings, who is always a source of great information and leads on information, was passing by the US Postal Service offices earlier this week and he spotted a shipment of some new vehicles.
Missoula not only community seeing more bear sightings
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks responded to more than five separate reports of bear sightings in the Bozeman area over the weekend.
