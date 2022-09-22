ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Youth climate groups demand environmental change across western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — A group of young protesters gathered outside the Missoula Courthouse on Friday, demanding climate change. Members of Hellgate High School’s Students Against Violating the Environment club joined to protest and chant. The Gallatin Valley Sunrise Movement marched from Bozeman Beach to the NorthWestern Energy office...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

FWP responds to recent bear conflicts in southwest Montana

BOZEMAN – As fall approaches and bear activity increases, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff in southwest Montana have recently responded to many reports of bear conflicts. These conflicts stem from a mix of human safety concerns, habituated bear behavior, unsecured attractants and other issues. On Sept. 20, FWP...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Glacier completes Air Tour Management Plan

MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Park Service and Federal Aviation Administration completed their Air Tour Management Plan for Glacier National Park on Friday. The plan aims to protect park resources, wilderness character and visitor experience. Commercial air tours have flown over Glacier for years, but officials said there were...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Traffic
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
Alt 95.7

NTSB Is Recommending All New Vehicles Have Breathalyzers in Montana

Montana is a state where we don't like to be told what to do. Not too long ago we didn't have a speed limit on our highways. Remember "reasonable and prudent"? Even more recently you were able to drive with an open container in your vehicle outside of city limits. Both of those, of course, are illegal now, so please don't drink and drive.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

1,427 new COVID-19 cases in Montana in the last week

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana state health officials report 309,452 total cases of COVID-19 for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. 3,518 people have died of the virus. This is an increase of 1,427 cases in the last week. Friday, Sept. 9, 2021 was the last daily update to the COVID-19 map...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Climate Strike events to take place across Montana at Northwestern Energy on Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Youth Climate group is joining a global Climate Strike event to demand action on climate from Northwestern Energy. The Gallatin Valley Sunrise movement says that middle school, high school, and university students, along with other young people will stage a strike at the Northwestern Energy offices on East Griffin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Propane#Montana Deq
NBCMontana

Gianforte starts youth hunting story contest

MISSOULA, MT — Gov. Greg Gianforte is launching the first Governor's Youth Hunting Story Contest for Montana's youth and novice hunters. The contest encourages youth hunters from ages 10 to 17 to submit a photo and a maximum 500-word story from their hunt. Ten winners will be chosen to...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire Update for September 22

Wildfire season is still apparent in several states, and Montana is no different. Inciweb provided the latest details on active wildland fires in the state. The Trail Ridge Fire burning southeast of Sula, Montana, has reached 50% containment and is estimated to be over 17,000 acres. 140 personnel are responding to the fire. Most of the fire activity on Tuesday occurred on the fire’s north flank. The fire’s spread is expected to slow down through Thursday from wetting rain. Daytime humidity is also expected to last through Thursday. Area closures for Beaverhead – Deer Lodge and Bitterroot National Forest are still in place. Stage two fire restrictions at Bitterroot National Forest have been lifted.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Pictograph Cave State Park hosting ‘Writing Montana’ workshop

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Billings – Pictograph Cave State Park will host a “Writing Montana” workshop Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Pictograph Cave State Park picnic grounds from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Award winning author Dave Caserio will lead this outdoor workshop...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
mtpr.org

As facial recognition arrives in schools, Montana enters uncharted territory

After this story was published, the Legislature's Economic Affairs Interim Committee scheduled a meeting for October 3 to discuss facial recognition technology in schools. Facial recognition technology has been put into at least one school district in Montana. The surveillance, characterized as a safety tool, is in use as policy makers in Montana debate how to regulate that kind of technology.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

State restores form for transgender birth certificate changes

MISSOULA, Mont. — This week, the state health department reopened the door for transgender Montanans to change the sex on their birth certificate through a 2017 rule. That rule allows transgender Montanans to update their sex marker with a simple form. The decision will remain in effect until a hearing on a challenge to Senate Bill 280 occurs in 2023.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Widespread moderate to heavy rain; clear weekend

FLOOD ADVISORY for the Boulder 2700 Fire Burn Area near Flathead Lake in effect until 6:15 PM this evening. Rock slides and runoff are occurring due to excessive rainfall. Rain continues this afternoon across the majority of western Montana. Totals so far are already impressive, with (as of 3 PM) many locations across west central and northwest Montana recording anywhere from 0.75" to 1.50". Missoula has seen 0.84" so far. Another half inch with isolated higher amounts will be possible in these areas through this evening. Rockslides and mudslides will be possible, especially near wildfire burn scars.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy