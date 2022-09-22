ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, AL

Alabama grandfather facing charges after 2-year-old boy dies in hot car

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KO5X_0i5MWhuo00

ONEONTA, Ala. — An Alabama man is facing charges after his 2-year-old grandson died after being left in a hot car on Tuesday, authorities said.

William Wiesman, 56, of Oneonta, is facing warrants for reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, WIAT-TV reported. His grandson, Ian Wiesman, was found in a truck outside Kid’s Campus Inc., at 3:06 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, according to the television station.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said investigators determined that Wiesman picked up his grandson that morning, went to his place of business and left the child in his truck.

Casey said that Wiesman returned to his truck several times and even drove the vehicle, believing he had dropped the boy at the day care center, WBRC-TV reported.

Oneonta police Chief Charles Clifton said family members of the toddler found the child in the truck, AL.com reported.

“As a result of his behavior and his acts, the child died from a prolonged exposure to heat,” Casey told reporters.

Casey, who has two children, said her “heart breaks for this family.”

“As a mom, I don’t think anybody ever understands it,” Casey told reporters. “I didn’t sleep last night. I don’t understand it.”

At least 29 children left inside vehicles have died this year in the U.S., including six this month, according to kidsandcars.org. It was one of three hot car deaths reported on Tuesday, the website reported.

According to WIAT, a 6-month-old baby died on June 27 after being left for hours in a hot car in Cullman. Two people -- Lauren Whittle and Vinton Rockwell -- were arrested and charged with manslaughter, according to the television station.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Stabbing Leads to Murder Charges in Anniston

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department has released information about a deadly argument that occurred on September 21, 2022. At approximately 4:30pm, Anniston Police Officers and Investigators were dispatched to a disturbance in the area of the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Rd. Upon arrival at the residence, officers learned that there was a stabbing victim as a result of the incident, but he had been transported to Stringfellow hospital by a private personal vehicle prior to officers arriving. The victim identified as, James D. Livingston, 54, of Alexandria, was treated by medical staff at Stringfellow and was then Life-Flighted to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Man accused of stabbing, killing Alexandria man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alexandria man died following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, according to Anniston Police. Officers said 54-year-old James D. Livingston was stabbed during an argument in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers said after the stabbing someone drove Livingston...
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Oneonta, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Oneonta, AL
County
Blount County, AL
State
Alabama State
Blount County, AL
Crime & Safety
wvtm13.com

Blount County DA: Grandfather charged in toddler's hot car death

ONEONTA, Ala. — Authorities in central Alabama are investigating the hot car death of a toddler boy in Oneonta on Tuesday. The child's grandfather, William "Bill" Wiesman, has been charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection with the tragic death of 2-year-old Ian Wiesman. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce the criminal charges and confirm the child died from "prolonged heat exposure." Watch the video above to see the entire media briefing.
ONEONTA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiat Tv#Kid S Campus Inc#Blount Co
CBS 42

Ozark man killed in Walker County crash

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon left one man dead in Walker County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tyce Brockett, 23, of Ozark was killed when his Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and struck a tree around 2:10 p.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near the 214 […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Two arrested for child endangerment, drug charges at Super 8 motel

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Leeds Police Department announced the arrests of two individuals charged with drug possession and child endangerment Tuesday. According to LPD Chief of Police Paul Irwin, officers obtained arrest warrants and a search warrant on Friday following a narcotics distribution investigation in Leeds and Moody. The warrants were served for two individuals […]
LEEDS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
birminghamtimes.com

Why Some Women in Birmingham Are Overlooking The Dangers of BBL Surgeries

Before deciding to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Kelsey—a 22-year-old Vestavia Hills, Alabama, resident preparing to have her procedure done—reached out to her own circle of experts. “I talked to my homegirls that have actually had the procedure because I wanted a real-life opinion and to see...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Professionals preparing Alabama for surge in electric vehicles

Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. As electric vehicles race to the market, Gov. Kay Ivey believes Alabama is “uniquely positioned” to be an industry leader. “We need...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...

Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Who will dispense medical marijuana in Alabama and what will they need to know?

The qualifications of the dispensers who will manage the sales of medical marijuana products in Alabama are still to be determined for the state’s new industry. In some states, pharmacists dispense medical cannabis products. It’s unclear whether that will be the case in Alabama. Nothing in the law or regulations passed so far indicates that pharmacists will be involved.
ALABAMA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
113K+
Followers
126K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy