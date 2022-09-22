Read full article on original website
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
bocamag.com
Special Report: The Housing Crisis
Almost everyone in Boca Raton and Delray Beach has a story about the pandemic-era South Florida real estate market that a Palm Beach Post reporter this summer called “unhinged.”. Here’s one:. Last October, a house on the El Rio canal in southeast Boca Raton sold for $2.2 million....
jupitermag.com
Leader of Natural Aesthetic Beauty
Patients seeking to achieve their ideal body or facial aesthetic in West Palm Beach have seen unparalleled results from Pinsky Plastic Surgery. Founded in 1991 by distinguished plastic surgeon Dr. Mark A. Pinsky, the practice is guided by leaders in the specialty of beauty and aesthetics. Pinsky and Dr. Vincent Chavanon appreciate each patient’s unique characteristics and aesthetic goals before developing a beauty plan. This allows them to artistically reveal a patient’s natural beauty, rather than create the all-too-often “overdone” result.
Where you live in Broward determines how much more tax you should expect to pay for hospital support in 2023
Broward County taxpayers north of Griffin Road will pay a lot more to fund their public hospital system this year, while those who live generally south of the dividing line will see their tax rate drop. Each year, the North Broward Hospital District, known as Broward Health, and the South Broward Hospital District known as Memorial Healthcare System, set a millage rate that property owners pay ...
floridaweekly.com
Room to grow in Presidential Estates
This bright and spacious home is tucked away on an inviting, treelined street in the gated community of Presidential Estates, in the heart of West Palm Beach. The house has a beautiful arched doorway, and offers four bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms, plus a den. With an attached two-car garage, soaring ceilings and a large open floor plan, this residence has the bones of a traditional single-family home with plenty of room to expand.
Florida Weekly
Live large in Palm Beach for $145 million
America’s No. 1 buyer of extraordinary mansions, Larry Ellison, is selling one from his Florida collection — and it’s a big one. Mr. Ellison’s Seminole Beach estate, in an exclusive part of North Palm Beach with 520+ feet of ocean frontage, is listed at $145 million. Mr. Ellison paid $80 million for the property, which is in the ultra-exclusive neighborhood of Seminole Landing and has two sets of gates and 24-hour security, in 2021.
gotowncrier.com
Four New Stores Open At Wellington Green
Four new retail and culinary destinations are joining the more than 160 stores at the Mall at Wellington Green. Jewelry Box, Laced, Q’Bola Café and Pici Nutrition add to the robust offerings in apparel, health and beauty, and more at this lifestyle destination in Wellington. Jewelry Box —...
bocaratonobserver.com
Stonebridge Country Club
For Executive Chef Javier Laurie, CEC, WCEC, creating enticing meals with a quality presentation is key to building lasting, memorable moments at Stonebridge Country Club. “We provide high-quality products and first-class service because to me and my culinary team, the members are like family and the club is an extension of their home. It’s the greatest compliment when I can interact with members and hear the shared memories they’ve made around the meals we’ve served,” says Laurie, the award-winning cuisine master.
palmbeachillustrated.com
West Palm Beach GreenMarket Returns Next Week
The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is back October 1! Voted “Best Farmers Market” in the country, the GreenMarket will make its triumphant return to the Great Lawn on Clematis Street, where it will continue every Saturday through April 15. This year’s theme, “Sweet Success,” was inspired by the market’s second consecutive victory in a reader’s choice poll as part of USA Today’s “10 Best.”
floridaweekly.com
THINGS TO DO
Please send calendar listings to calendar editor Janis Fontaine at pbnews@floridaweekly.com. “Beyond the Wall: Visions of the Asian Experience in America” — Through Sunday, Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, 4000 Morikami Park Blvd., Delray Beach. Features large-scale works by five contemporary Asian muralists. 561-495-0233 or www.morikami.org. Clematis By...
miamirealtors.com
Palm Beach Single-Family Luxury Home Sales Rise in August 2022; Total Active Listings Increase for Second Consecutive Month
MIAMI — Palm Beach County single-family luxury home sales and total inventory increased for the second consecutive month in August 2022, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “More opportunities for Palm Beach real estate and Palm Beach County market buyers...
disneyfanatic.com
Brightline Expansion ‘Near’ Disney World, Universal Hits Major Milestone
Florida’s high-speed passenger rail service is one less bureaucratic hurdle away from providing transportation to Guests looking to experience Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. Starting out by providing commuter service to the Southeast Corridor of the Sunshine State between Miami and West Palm Beach, the private...
bocamag.com
Bonds on the Ballot in Delray, and a New Doc’s All American
Two major bond referendums will be on the Delray Beach ballot in March. One will ask voters to approve $100 million for public safety improvements, including a new police station. The other will be a $20 million plan to upgrade recreation, focusing on Atlantic Dunes and Catherine Strong parks. The...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade, Broward move out of cone as TS Ian continues strengthening
MIAMI – Tropical Storm Ian, poised to strengthen into a menacing hurricane for Florida, took a slight turn on Saturday morning that was enough to reduce the threat to Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Ian turned from west-northwest to west-southwest, and although the clear shift westward has yet to...
BREAKING: Heron Bay Golf Course Purchase Passes City Commission 4-1
In front of a room packed with Heron Bay residents and an audience that extended outside of the city commission chambers, the Parkland City Commission held their final vote on purchasing 65 acres of the former Heron Bay Golf Course. At their Wednesday meeting, the city commission voted 4-1 to...
Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track
Most of Florida, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called ...
Will Hurricane Ian hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track
West Palm Beach, along with nearly all of Florida except the panhandle and extreme southeast portions of the state, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Far southern Palm ...
Click10.com
As hurricane threat looms, some South Floridians stock up, others wait it out
WEST PARK, Fla. – With South Florida in the cone of a potential hurricane, which could develop into a major hurricane, there was a steady stream of customers coming and going from the West Park Home Depot Friday morning. But most had other preparations in mind. “(I’m) remodeling the...
thenextmiami.com
Billionaire Reveals New Details Of Brickell Supertall: ‘Nothing Will Compare’
Billionaire Ken Griffin, who is the the richest man in Florida, has revealed new details of his plans to remake Miami in an interview with Bloomberg. In addition to building a headquarters complex in Brickell, Griffin said he plans to lure major US businesses to Miami, boost education in the city, and become a huge player in philanthropy and politics here.
Experts warn of rapid intensification of storm that could hit landfall in Florida next week
The Caribbean Sea is brewing a tropical cyclone that has the Florida Peninsula in its crosshairs, and forecasters warning of a rapid intensification that could slingshot the system to major hurricane strength as it nears the Sunshine State. As of 5 p.m. Friday, the disturbance dubbed Tropical Depression Nine was still gaining strength...
WPTV
Shoppers rush to Costco as some supplies run out
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — People throughout Palm Beach County were out shopping for supplies Friday evening as some stores were reporting shortages. "She called me this morning and said the hurricane is coming. I said, 'Are you kidding me?' No way, let's go," said Rosa Duval, who was buying hurricane supplies with her daughter and sister.
