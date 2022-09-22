Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
Aaron Judge fakes out entire Yankee Stadium with blast that falls just short
Aaron Judge will have to wait for at least another day to hit his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season. All eyes were on Judge Thursday night in the New York Yankees’ series opener at home against bitter rivals Boston Red Sox, with baseball fans waiting for the hulking outfielder to finally move into a tie with Roger Maris for the most home runs in a season in American League history. Aaron Judge was so close to doing that in the bottom of the ninth when he looked like he got the 61st home run in the bag off Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes but the ball just did not have enough carry for it to go out of the park.
Barry Bonds on Aaron Judge: 'I hope he signs here'
Barry Bonds says he would be fine with Aaron Judge breaking his single-season MLB record of 73 home runs, but his focus in regards to the likely American League MVP seems to be elsewhere.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Wants To Foil Aaron Judge's Triple Crown Run In Bronx
The greatest rivalry in sports will add a new chapter this weekend in New York. The New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox for a four-game series starting Thursday night. Although the fight for the top of the American League East is wrapped up, another title is at stake.
What the heck has happened to the St. Louis Cardinals offense?
For months, the St. Louis Cardinals offense was a juggernaut. Now, they have been shutout in three consecutive games. The St. Louis Cardinals offense, at least on paper, is a juggernaut. For the first few months of the season, their play on the field matched that description. Paul Goldschmidt emerged as the favorite to win National League MVP. Nolan Arenado was dominant. The other pieces around those two played at a high level. They looked like a complete unit.
MLB
Boston's plan vs. Judge? 'To come after him'
NEW YORK -- A quick glance at the box score from the Red Sox's 5-4, 10-inning loss on Thursday night shows that Yankees slugger Aaron Judge walked three times in five plate appearances. However, Boston manager Alex Cora and his pitchers take offense to the notion they are dancing around...
MLB
With all eyes on Judge, Trevino's dramatic hit beats Sox
NEW YORK -- The anticipation for Aaron Judge’s American League record-tying 61st home run stretched through a third day, but there were fireworks of a different sort on Friday at Yankee Stadium, where Gerrit Cole was ejected and Jose Trevino delivered a tiebreaking hit late in the Yankees’ 5-4 victory over the Red Sox.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Judge SO CLOSE to 61st as Yanks punch ticket
NEW YORK -- Four feet separated Aaron Judge from deliciously making history on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium, the slugger’s ninth-inning drive exploding off his bat and soaring toward the legends’ Monument Park lair. Perhaps, on a warmer evening, the ball would have landed close to Roger Maris’ retired No. 9. We’ll never know.
MLB
Rizzo's go-ahead HR inches Yanks closer to clinch
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge scarcely had carried his bat down the dugout steps, still chafed about being rung up on a check-swing third strike, when his attention snapped to track the flight of Anthony Rizzo’s go-ahead homer. That was appropriate, because throughout this home run chase, Judge has maintained that the focus must be on winning games.
MLB
Pujols’ 700 home runs by the numbers
The 700 home run club is one of the most exclusive in baseball, but now it has a fourth member: Albert Pujols. You don’t wallop that many homers without creating a lot of jaw-dropping numbers along the way, and that is certainly the case for The Machine. So to celebrate the latest achievement in a Cooperstown-bound career, here are seven figures that help tell the story of Pujols’ long ball greatness.
MLB
Pujols first Latino to reach 700 HRs
In hitting his 699th and 700th home runs at Dodger Stadium on Friday night, Albert Pujols became the fourth player in the 700-homer club, joining Barry Bonds, Henry Aaron and Babe Ruth. That also makes Pujols the first Latino player to reach the mark -- doing so during Hispanic Heritage...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
200 K's: Another first, and more history for Ohtani
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is essentially creating his own milestones. Ohtani struck out seven batters over five-plus innings to reach 200 strikeouts on the season for the first time in his career in a 4-2 win over the Twins on Friday at Target Field. Ohtani, who has 34...
MLB
Pujols, 'for the fans,' not upset fan kept HR No. 700 ball
With Albert Pujols and Aaron Judge both barreling toward historic home runs, there’s been plenty of discourse surrounding what the proper restitution is for returning a historic baseball. • Pujols lets emotions flow after joining 700 Home Run Club. In fact, September has already featured two examples of fans...
MLB
Roberts removes Kimbrel from closer role
LOS ANGELES -- Before Friday’s 11-0 loss to the Cardinals, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Craig Kimbrel will not be the team’s closer for at least the remainder of the regular season. The Dodgers will go with a closer by committee the rest of the way. “I...
MLB
'Very proud': Beltré in front row to witness Pujols' feat
LOS ANGELES -- When Adrián Beltré saw the Cardinals were going to be in Los Angeles to play the Dodgers, he called Albert Pujols and told him he would be in attendance at Dodger Stadium all three nights. Beltré told Pujols he was expecting to watch history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Giants' secret weapon? Aurilia humbled Judge idolized him
SAN FRANCISCO -- As Aaron Judge chases Barry Bonds' single-season home run record, the Giants legend came out this week and said he hopes Judge not only breaks the mark, but follows that by coming to San Francisco. Those comments came a couple of days after the Giants added another former superstar, Buster Posey, to their ownership group.
MLB
These are the 11 best swan songs in AL/NL history
Every player wants to retire while he’s still near the peak of his craft, but the reality is that not many have enjoyed that fate. Countless stars have held on past that point, only to see their footspeed, hand-eye coordination and preternatural talent diminish ever so slightly. That’s what...
MLB
This guy is an 'expert' ... in giving up homers to Albert Pujols
Ryan Dempster saw it all as a pitcher over his 16 Major League seasons. He played for five teams (the Marlins, Reds, Cubs, Rangers and Red Sox) and faced some of the game’s greatest hitters. Few, however, gave him more trouble than Albert Pujols. He’s not alone in that...
Comments / 0