Aaron Judge will have to wait for at least another day to hit his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season. All eyes were on Judge Thursday night in the New York Yankees’ series opener at home against bitter rivals Boston Red Sox, with baseball fans waiting for the hulking outfielder to finally move into a tie with Roger Maris for the most home runs in a season in American League history. Aaron Judge was so close to doing that in the bottom of the ninth when he looked like he got the 61st home run in the bag off Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes but the ball just did not have enough carry for it to go out of the park.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO