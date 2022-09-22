Read full article on original website
Munoz: Sheriff works hard for us
Hello, I’m writing this letter to support current Sheriff Joe DiSalvo. I met him when I began working for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office about a year and a half ago. During this time working for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, I have nothing but respect and the outmost gratitude for everything the sheriff and the department have done for me.
Gentry: Thank you Aspen Elks Lodge
Our Aspen Girl Scout Troop 15014 are the recipients of Elks Lodge 224 sponsorship. Through the Elks’ generous sponsorship, we have been able to give girls in our local community opportunities to grow courageous and strong through a wide variety of enriching experiences. This summer, we were able to...
Hufnagle: A gift’s a gift
Huh? Accepting a gift? Seems to me I know a certain SRO who lost his job for doing exactly that!. $400 from the parents of Aspen High School. I would bet that 5% of Lance’s vodka company is worth much more than that monetary-wise! What’s the difference? A gift is a gift!
Grauer: Why Armstrong?
Now that The Aspen Times has published quality reporting on the Pitkin County sheriff’s controversial ownership in Lance Armstrong’s vodka company, it needs to examine why Armstrong was used as a “celebrity” at an educational fund-raiser this summer. Both The Aspen Times and The Aspen Daily...
To many more: The Arts Campus at Willits celebrates first anniversary
Having live performances so close to home gives Roaring Fork Valley swashbucklers like Jason Hughes an easy reason to simply hop a 20-minute bus ride up valley. In early June, the Glenwood Springs resident headed with his wife to The Arts Campus at Willits to catch a live performance by Aspen rock band Opera House Arson.
Lewis: Traf-icky, traf-ucky
To reject all responsible for Aspen’s Traffic-Gate. (It left — could not afford the rents)
Heck: Want ad
“Law firm needed, South Florida. Fees deferred until later. Contact Mara a Lago business office”. Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help...
Perlman: Foresight at Aspen Airport?
On Sept. 12, my husband and I were flying from Denver to Aspen on United 5597. We were scheduled to depart Denver at 7:02 p.m. with wheels down in Aspen at 7:53. The plane was just about to take off when we came to a sudden stop. Our pilot announced that our flight was cancelled as the “landing lights at Aspen Airport were not functioning.”
Harrison: Sheriff should have known
In response to Rick Carroll’s front page Aspen Times article Sept. 21 about a fundraiser at Bumps: How can anyone be at two places at once?. Mr. Buglione was at a leadership training for the Sheriff’s Office, which Mr. DiSalvo had approved. Why didn’t the sheriff know there...
Mulcahy: Sorry about that
Dear Lester Crown, Aspen SkiCo and General Dynamics billionaire, cc: Ed Ramey et al: You won. I’m sorry for offending you by passing out a union flyer advocating higher wages. Please, forgive me?. Teaching snowboarding for you was one of my favorite jobs besides The Little Nell. I’d be...
Breck’s Christopher Fisher earns fastest known time over Mosquito-Tenmile Range
Perched atop Peak 10, Breckenridge local Christopher Fisher sat exhausted and malnourished. Fisher had just spent the better part of 15 hours attempting to cover the Mosquito-Tenmile Range traverse in order to claim the fastest known time on the mind-boggling segment which covers 40 miles, 18,500 feet of elevation and 34 different peaks.
Ashey: Supports incumbent
I have worked for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office for over 21 years. Hired and sworn by Sheriff Braudis, I worked in the jail for 19 years and am currently the administrative commander in the front office. I attribute my long tenure at the Sheriff’s Office directly to the...
Mooney: Let’s restore the night sky
The stars in the night sky around town still look good. Denver friends are amazed at what we can see; their own light pollution is horrible. Having worked in an industrial, hot-glass shop, I learned a lot about glass and what can be done with it. The historic street lights...
From the archives
“Mike’s shop is moved,” noted the Aspen Times on Sept. 25, 1941. “Mr. and Mrs. Mike Magnifico are this week putting finishing touches to their new store which is now one of the most attractive places in town. The sports and clothing store was moved the past weekend from its old location on Hyman to the Crawley building which the Magnificos recently purchased. They are now making their home in the apartment upstairs recently occupied by Mrs. Faith McNeil. The store has been completely remodeled and redecorated in a most pleasant manner and an invitation is extended to everyone to come in and see the new layout. The front of the store contains the clothing displays and a very striking ski hut has been constructed across the room near the back, the winter sporting goods being kept in and near this. Constructed of log slabs, the hut presents the appearance of a cabin porch, complete even to the windows in which lights will be kept burning at night. Mr. Magnifico has his shoe repair shop directly back of the ski hut. Mike Magnifico started his first shoe repair shop in Aspen in 1932 in the room that now houses the Silver Dollar lounge. In 1934 he moved a few doors east to the location the ever-expanding store has occupied the past seven years.”
Simon: Need two ways in
It’s time to act, and stop discussing and studying. The entrance to Aspen is a nightmare. And, if the existing bridge goes, you might as well close the city. The only feasible solution is to construct a road through the Marolt Open Space. It could be two ways, or one way in using the existing roads as a two-lane, one-way out. And, berming would preserve the beautiful views.
WineInk: Dan Kosta’s New Gig
When you have been one of those fortunate people who have had a meteoric rise, the difficulty often is coming up with a second act. It is a problem we all should be so lucky to have. Dan Kosta, a much beloved Sonoma-based winemaker who comes to Aspen often to...
