ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

El Pasoans fighting hunger food bank in need of volunteers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The food bank is experiencing an extreme shortage in volunteers and is asking for El Paso’s help. El Pasoans fighting hunger food bank usually has around 80 volunteers throughout the week but is only working with ten right now. According to Sofia Valenzuela, the volunteer coordinator at the El Pasoans […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

The City of El Paso hosts job and education fair

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City and Workforce Solutions Borderplex are hosting a job and education fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 10 to 2p.m. The fair will be held at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Event Pavilion. The fair will offer many employment and networking opportunities with the city and other […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Get free vaccines & boosters in El Paso; Participating Walmart locations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services is holding outdoor pop-up events at several Walmart locations across Texas this month. This includes two Walmart locations in El Paso that will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines or boosters with no appointment, insurance or ID needed. On Saturday Sep. 24, vaccines and […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Society
lascrucesbulletin.com

Men Who Cook draw 800 people

“We had roughly 800 people between guests and chefs,” Mesilla Valley Hospice (MVH) Provider Relations Representative and event coordinator Staci Mays said about attendance at the 14th annual Men Who Cook, held Saturday night, Sept. 17, at the Las Cruces Convention Center. "Thank you to all of our sponsors,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso Water arranges service line warranty for broken or leaking pipes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) El Paso Water is telling customers about a service line warranty program to help customers dealing with leaks or broken pipes. The water utility said it’s many homeowners don’t realize that if water and sewer lines break on their property – also known as service lines – it’s their responsibility to […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salvation Army#Volunteers#Homelessness#Renovate#Charity#Lowe S Hometowns#Hometowns Project#The Apple App Store
lascrucesbulletin.com

Greater Chamber welcomes Las Cruces’ newest police officers

“We are truly grateful for your commitment,” Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbi Moore said Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13, as the chamber congratulated and welcomed Las Cruces’ newest police officers. “We appreciate all that you do for us,” Chamber Board of Directors President Craig...
LAS CRUCES, NM
93.1 KISS FM

Get a Free Tattoo or Haircut at Gold Out El Paso’s Fun Event

Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

USPS to hire 28-thousand seasonal employees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The United States postal service is currently hiring seasonal employees nationwide to prepare for the upcoming holiday season. According to Becky Hernandez, the strategic communications specialist with USPS, they are hiring more than just seasonal employees. “Around the nation we are hiring an additional 1,000 truck drivers, along with letter carriers, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two Anthony ISD schools earn purple star designations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Anthony Independent School District has announced that two of its schools have received the Purple Star Campus designation. The district says Anthony middle and Anthony elementary earned the designation for having a strong commitment to supporting and meeting the unique needs of military-connected students and their families. Anthony ISD says […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
KTSM

El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Aliens and flying saucers in La Union corn maze

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – La Union is opening up their popular corn maze this weekend. This time will have an alien theme including spaceships. The popular maze will be open Sept. 24-Nov. 6 at 1101 Highway 28 in Anthony, New Mexico. The property also features a playground and picnic area, and 16 different outdoor activities.
ANTHONY, NM
KVIA

El Pasoans invited to 18th annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta this Saturday and Sunday

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Zoo and Franklin Mountains State Park are hosting the 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta, Saturday at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens from 10:30am to 3:00pm, and Sunday at the Tom Mays section of Franklin Mountains State Park and Castner Range. This is the second year in a row that the Fiesta is being held over two days in two different locations.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy