El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Pasoans fighting hunger food bank in need of volunteers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The food bank is experiencing an extreme shortage in volunteers and is asking for El Paso’s help. El Pasoans fighting hunger food bank usually has around 80 volunteers throughout the week but is only working with ten right now. According to Sofia Valenzuela, the volunteer coordinator at the El Pasoans […]
spotlightepnews.com
El Paso to host Festival of Chariots, all are invited to experience Indian tradition, food and culture
EL PASO, Texas –– Enjoy a burst of color, the aroma of fresh flowers and the tastes of India when the Festival of Chariots returns to downtown El Paso on Saturday, October 8, 2022!. The Festival of Chariots, an annual celebration of Indian culture and tradition, will be...
The City of El Paso hosts job and education fair
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City and Workforce Solutions Borderplex are hosting a job and education fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 10 to 2p.m. The fair will be held at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Event Pavilion. The fair will offer many employment and networking opportunities with the city and other […]
Get free vaccines & boosters in El Paso; Participating Walmart locations
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services is holding outdoor pop-up events at several Walmart locations across Texas this month. This includes two Walmart locations in El Paso that will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines or boosters with no appointment, insurance or ID needed. On Saturday Sep. 24, vaccines and […]
El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market ‘Temporarily’ Relocates to ‘Tour the City’
Don’t go downtown this Saturday, September 24, to support local vendors at the Downtown Art and Farmers Market. They won't be there. The market is “temporarily relocating” from its cozy downtown spot in the Union Plaza District and heading to the wide-open space of the Beast Urban Park in Far East El Paso again.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Men Who Cook draw 800 people
“We had roughly 800 people between guests and chefs,” Mesilla Valley Hospice (MVH) Provider Relations Representative and event coordinator Staci Mays said about attendance at the 14th annual Men Who Cook, held Saturday night, Sept. 17, at the Las Cruces Convention Center. "Thank you to all of our sponsors,...
EP Animal Services offers free pet vaccines & microchips in nationwide initiative
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A drive-thru clinic is scheduled this coming weekend in an effort to vaccinate the 1-millionth pet in the Sun City. It’s all part of the City of El Paso’s partnership with Petco Love’s vaccinated and Loved nationwide initiative. On Sunday, Sept. 25 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 301 […]
El Paso Water arranges service line warranty for broken or leaking pipes
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) El Paso Water is telling customers about a service line warranty program to help customers dealing with leaks or broken pipes. The water utility said it’s many homeowners don’t realize that if water and sewer lines break on their property – also known as service lines – it’s their responsibility to […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Greater Chamber welcomes Las Cruces’ newest police officers
“We are truly grateful for your commitment,” Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbi Moore said Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13, as the chamber congratulated and welcomed Las Cruces’ newest police officers. “We appreciate all that you do for us,” Chamber Board of Directors President Craig...
Get a Free Tattoo or Haircut at Gold Out El Paso’s Fun Event
Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
USPS to hire 28-thousand seasonal employees
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The United States postal service is currently hiring seasonal employees nationwide to prepare for the upcoming holiday season. According to Becky Hernandez, the strategic communications specialist with USPS, they are hiring more than just seasonal employees. “Around the nation we are hiring an additional 1,000 truck drivers, along with letter carriers, […]
Two Anthony ISD schools earn purple star designations
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Anthony Independent School District has announced that two of its schools have received the Purple Star Campus designation. The district says Anthony middle and Anthony elementary earned the designation for having a strong commitment to supporting and meeting the unique needs of military-connected students and their families. Anthony ISD says […]
El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
Halloween Fanatics In El Paso Rejoice for This Spooky Light Show
The El Paso community can look forward to a Halloween light show that is coming soon. If you have always enjoyed the Christmas light show at Fred Loya, you will enjoy this Halloween spectacular. Now Halloween is still quite a ways away but everyone in El Paso loves to celebrate...
Pugs reunited with migrant owners at end of 3,000-mile trek from Venezuela
"You never know what the Border Patrol is going to encounter at the border. We’re trying to be humane, not only with the people, but also with the animals we encounter.” El Paso Border Patrol Sector Chief Agent Gloria I. Chavez
Aliens and flying saucers in La Union corn maze
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – La Union is opening up their popular corn maze this weekend. This time will have an alien theme including spaceships. The popular maze will be open Sept. 24-Nov. 6 at 1101 Highway 28 in Anthony, New Mexico. The property also features a playground and picnic area, and 16 different outdoor activities.
El Pasoans Would Love To See These Local Restaurants Open Up In Our Airport
Traveling. It’s all fun and games until you’re stuck in an airport because of delays and the airport you’re at doesn’t have the best restaurant or store options!. Now, I’m not much of an airplane traveler. I prefer road trips, but I have traveled a few times and I have witnessed some pretty amazing airports!
City of El Paso buses migrants but says not enough transportation available
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s almost been one month since the City of El Paso started busing migrants out of El Paso. The first transport left on Aug. 23. Since then, the deputy city manager says over 60 charter buses have left El Paso, taking migrants to both New York and Chicago. As we […]
City Manager: City Still Trying to Entice Great Wolf Lodge or Kalahari Resort to Come to El Paso
City Manager Tommy Gonzalez isn’t giving up on his dream of El Paso one day having a resort. In an interview with one of the local news stations Gonzalez revealed the city still wants Great Wolf Lodge to build a waterpark resort here. And if not Great Wolf than a Kalahari Resort will do.
KVIA
El Pasoans invited to 18th annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta this Saturday and Sunday
EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Zoo and Franklin Mountains State Park are hosting the 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta, Saturday at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens from 10:30am to 3:00pm, and Sunday at the Tom Mays section of Franklin Mountains State Park and Castner Range. This is the second year in a row that the Fiesta is being held over two days in two different locations.
