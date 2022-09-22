Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited to a Family-Friendly Day of Fun at The 9th Annual Great Pumpkin Run!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Governor DeSantis Gets Sued Over Migrant’s Flight to Martha’s VineyardTom HandyBoston, MA
Related
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka’s Celtics scandal takes shocking twist as new details revealed on ‘consensual’ relationship
It didn’t take long before the Boston Celtics made their decision on Ime Udoka after it was revealed that the head coach had an affair with a female employee of the organization. As it turns out, however, there could be much more to this than what’s on the surface.
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Yardbarker
‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal
The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
Kevin Durant Asks A Very Good Question
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet with a question.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Celtics reportedly disciplining Ime Udoka for 'intimate and consensual relationship' with female staffer
The reason for Ime Udoka’s impending suspension from the Boston Celtics has been revealed. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski emerged on Wednesday night saying Udoka was going to be disciplined by the Celtics for a violation of franchise guidelines, with the head coach facing a likely suspension. The nature of the violation was not disclosed. However, a subsequent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania shared the reason for the discipline.
Update: Nia Long Speaks Out — Boston Celtics Suspends Ime Udoka After Relationship With Staffer
After reports surfaced that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had an intimate, but consensual, relationship with a female Celtics staffer, which is against team policy, he was suspended for the upcoming NBA season. The NBA team released a statement Thursday. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has...
New Details Emerge Regarding Ime Udoka's Suspension From Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics announced on Thursday that head coach Ime Udoka would be suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to violations of team policies.
Complex
Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Suspended for Entire Season After Engaging in ‘Intimate’ Relationship With Staffer (UPDATE)
UPDATED 9/22, 10:20 p.m. ET: Boston’s Ime Udoka has been suspended for the full season, and both he and the team have shared statements. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies,” the C’s stated. “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Stephen A. Smith and Malika Andrews Got Heated on 'First Take' Over Ime Udoka
VIDEO: Stephen A. Smith told Malika Andrews she would not tell him to stop on his show.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving’s message about the Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics experienced something of a messy divorce. Understandably, there are still a lot of hurt feelings stemming from that. The ugly dynamic between the two sides was on full display when Celtics fans called for Irving’s arrest and he was the victim of an ugly bottle-throwing incident.
Yardbarker
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
Yardbarker
Deron Williams Reveals Why Players End Up Leaving The Utah Jazz: "No Person I Ever Talked To Was Interested In Coming To Utah. It Just Was A Reality."
Former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams gave the Utah Jazz a lot of good seasons. He was arguably one of the best point guards in the league during his time with the Jazz, showing incredible skill for the position and being a playoff regular with the team. The Jazz...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ime Udoka Report Draws Responses From Former Boston Celtics Players, Speculation From Others
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The post Ime Udoka Report Draws Responses From Former Boston Celtics Players, Speculation From Others appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Candidate to replace Ime Udoka as Celtics’ interim coach revealed
A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics Saga
For rabid NBA fans, the off-season is even more fun than the season. While they don’t get their live NBA games, they get something that many fans like even more - seemingly endless cycles of minor and major drama.
Yardbarker
Brad Stevens gives final word on possibility of returning to coach Celtics in place of Ime Udoka
The moment Ime Udoka was suspended, there were plenty of people who immediately wondered whether Brad Stevens would consider a return to coaching. However, Stevens shut down any speculation about a return to the sideline, per Jared Weiss. “I told Joe I’m going to be there for him without stepping...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lakers to honor franchise legend with long-overdue jersey retirement
Though it took them several decades to do so, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally righting a historic wrong. The Lakers announced on Wednesday that they will be retiring the No. 99 jersey of franchise legend George Mikan. The ceremony will take place during their game at home against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 30.
TRADE: Detroit Pistons Reportedly Finalizing Deal With Utah Jazz
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz.
Comments / 0