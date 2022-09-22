Read full article on original website
The history of the first black millionaire in FloridaAlissa RoseMiami, FL
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic PerformanceAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
Miami’s Best Indoor Dining Restaurants to Beat the Heat
Step inside and refresh yourself in the AC of some of Miami’s finest dining experiences. While we wait for outdoor temperatures to cool down, things are heating up in this curated list of restaurants. Take advantage of the last week of Miami Spice deals at some of these staples to make your meal even better!
FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission
On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
New Luxury Pet Hotel Planned for Pompano Beach
A K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, which provides dog boarding and daycare services, is planned for the vacant former Wells Fargo Bank building located at 3885 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The project is being developed by Boca Raton-based Schmier Property Group, which owns the 2.23-acre property through its...
Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival 2023
The Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival – formally known as the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival – will take place January 9-15, 2023, boasting an impressive lineup of Signature Events taking place during an epic week-long festival offering culinary events for ‘Everyone Under the Sun.’
Stonebridge Country Club
For Executive Chef Javier Laurie, CEC, WCEC, creating enticing meals with a quality presentation is key to building lasting, memorable moments at Stonebridge Country Club. “We provide high-quality products and first-class service because to me and my culinary team, the members are like family and the club is an extension of their home. It’s the greatest compliment when I can interact with members and hear the shared memories they’ve made around the meals we’ve served,” says Laurie, the award-winning cuisine master.
Village real estate sales catches fire as home sales nationally fluctuate
The Key Biscayne residential market was on fire during the period from Sept. 12 to 16, with eight transactions totaling $14.829 million. Nationwide, home sales and home prices dropped in August as the mortgage rate increased. Then in mid-September, applications for mortgages picked up. Over in Brickell, a Colorado developer...
The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Tigre Sounds returns to Wynwood on Friday for the latest edition of the Smorgasburg Summer Nights series. This week's headliner is Afro-Cuban funk band Xperimento. The band members have been part of the local music scene since the early aughts and have jammed together off and on throughout the years. When you need a break of the band's fusion sound, gorge on the plentora of food vendors at Smogasburg Miami, including Yakitori Boyz 305, Cool & Creamy, and Arancinus. 6 to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, at Smorgasburg Miami, 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; smorgasburgmiami.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
Related Group Breaks Ground on $190M Miami Development
The Gallery at West Brickell is set for a late 2025 completion. Related Urban Development Group, in a partnership with Miami-Dade County and Miami-Dade Public Schools, has broken ground on The Gallery at West Brickell, a 29-story mixed-income development with 465 units in the West Brickell neighborhood of downtown Miami.
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Miami
Sip poolside cocktails, see high-octane drag shows, or join thumping parties that pulse until dawn. Magic City is a rainbow of queer revelry with a little something for all tastes. It might seem strange, then, that there’s only a handful of gay bars in Miami. This is the town...
‘It’s crazy’: South Florida shoppers swarm supermarkets, wholesale stores amid storm preps
MIAMI (WSVN) - Many South Floridians are not waiting until Tropical Depression 9 strengthens into a stronger system to make a grocery run. 7News cameras on Friday evening captured customers as they wheeled carts filled with groceries out of the Publix on Southwest Seventh Street in Miami. While it’s still...
Galleria Fort Lauderdale Presents: “Eat Your Heart Out”
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s deemed Fort Lauderdale’s favorite food and “fun” raiser. The 9th annual “Eat Your Heart Out” event promises delectable gourmet food creations, live entertainment and the satisfaction of giving to a worthy cause. The social occasion benefits the Heart...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Florida
There's only one meal of the day that has the best of both worlds: brunch. It's the only time you can feast on steak, sandwiches, and other entrees alongside french toast, omelets, bacon, and more breakfast faves. Throw in some mimosas, and it's going to be a great time. For...
Brightline Expansion ‘Near’ Disney World, Universal Hits Major Milestone
Florida’s high-speed passenger rail service is one less bureaucratic hurdle away from providing transportation to Guests looking to experience Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. Starting out by providing commuter service to the Southeast Corridor of the Sunshine State between Miami and West Palm Beach, the private...
Meet Laura Chirino: A Miami artist making a name for herself!
The story of Laura Chirino’s passion for Cuban art and painting is presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple as part of its” Valiente y Fuerte” program. Laura Chirino, having grown up in Miami, Florida, now calls it home.Her passion for fine art was sparked when she was a young girl and was surrounded by the stunning scenery of the Southeast.
South Florida Has a Renowned 100-Year-Old Castle That's Still a Mystery to Many
There's a historic landmark in Homestead that remains a mystery as visitors attempt to figure out how one man carved over 1,100 tons of coral rock into a castle that still stands today. Nestled between the Florida Keys and Miami is the astounding Coral Castle, a monument that is referred...
2 Florida Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
Just Between Friends Consignment Event Returns October 6-9 in Coral Springs
Just Between Friends, a pop-up marketplace for families to buy and sell gently-used children, baby, and maternity clothing and gear, has announced dates and times for their fall consignment sale season. The event is held from Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9, at the Coral Springs Gymnasium, at 2501...
Plans unveiled for $1 billion redevelopment of Southland Mall in Miami-Dade County
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Electra America, American Landmark and BH Group, have unveiled preliminary plans for redevelopment of the Southland Mall in Cutler Bay, about 20 miles south of downtown Miami. Southplace City Centre, an 80-acre,...
New Affordable Housing Cooperative Opens in Liberty City
Angela Jenkins, a single mother from Georgia, moved to Florida seeking a better life for herself and her children. Instead, she found herself in a cycle of homelessness for 14 years. After a stint in the state prison system, Jenkins is one of two residents so far living at the Housing and Healing Justice Corps, a new affordable housing cooperative formed by two nonprofit groups — Struggle for Miami's Affordable and Sustainable Housing (SMASH) and Women with Broken Heals.
The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Fried Rice In Miami
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant has the best fried rice.
