Conley boys soccer edges Northside-Jacksonville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -D.H. Conley got up early, got equalized and was able to pull out a 2-1 win over Northside-Jacksonville on Thursday night in Greenville. Vikings Ryan Davis scored off a header on a corner kick to start the scoring. Monarchs Kaiden Smith also scored a header goal while...
Friday Night Football: Week 6
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon previews this week’s area high school football games in his Friday Night Football Pregame show. Topsail at Hoggard, 6:30 p.m. South Brunswick at New Hanover, 6:30 p.m. Laney at North Brunswick, 6:30 p.m. Ashley ay West Brunswick, 6:30 p.m. James Kenan...
North Carolina high school football scores, live updates NCHSAA Week 6 in Jacksonville, NC
It is Week 6 of the high school football season. Friday's schedule is highlighted by Jacksonville's Big Carolina 3-A/4-A Conference game at New Bern. In Onslow County, White Oak visits Swansboro. It is the first of two meetings this season between the teams. East Duplin also has a big game at Kinston that could help decide the East Central 2-A Conference.
The Wrap 09.23: Friday’s NC football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule
Get Friday’s HS scores, news about CMS protocols, next week’s schedule
Area Roundup | ECSU volleyball defeats Catawba in four sets
The Elizabeth City State volleyball defeated Catawba College at home in the Robert L. Vaughan Center 24-26, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16 Tuesday. The non-conference win was the Lady Vikings’ fourth straight victory to get back to a winning record. ECSU (6-5) was led by Jada Rouse and Clarke Blakemore both earning 10 kills and Elizabeth Kellum had seven and Alexus Elliott and Victoria White both had six. ...
ROUNDUP: West Iredell tops Statesville in boys soccer
West Iredell 1, Statesville 0 (OT) West Iredell secured its first Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory Wednesday by beating Statesville 1-0. The win snapped a four-game losing streak. Senior forward Taylor Gregory scored the winning goal in overtime on an assist from Josue Rodriguez. The Warriors (4-6, 1-4) outshot the...
