Sports

WITN

Conley boys soccer edges Northside-Jacksonville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -D.H. Conley got up early, got equalized and was able to pull out a 2-1 win over Northside-Jacksonville on Thursday night in Greenville. Vikings Ryan Davis scored off a header on a corner kick to start the scoring. Monarchs Kaiden Smith also scored a header goal while...
GREENVILLE, NC
WECT

Friday Night Football: Week 6

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon previews this week’s area high school football games in his Friday Night Football Pregame show. Topsail at Hoggard, 6:30 p.m. South Brunswick at New Hanover, 6:30 p.m. Laney at North Brunswick, 6:30 p.m. Ashley ay West Brunswick, 6:30 p.m. James Kenan...
WILMINGTON, NC
The Daily News

North Carolina high school football scores, live updates NCHSAA Week 6 in Jacksonville, NC

It is Week 6 of the high school football season. Friday's schedule is highlighted by Jacksonville's Big Carolina 3-A/4-A Conference game at New Bern. In Onslow County, White Oak visits Swansboro. It is the first of two meetings this season between the teams. East Duplin also has a big game at Kinston that could help decide the East Central 2-A Conference.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
State
Maryland State
The Daily Advance

Area Roundup | ECSU volleyball defeats Catawba in four sets

The Elizabeth City State volleyball defeated Catawba College at home in the Robert L. Vaughan Center 24-26, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16 Tuesday. The non-conference win was the Lady Vikings’ fourth straight victory to get back to a winning record. ECSU (6-5) was led by Jada Rouse and Clarke Blakemore both earning 10 kills and Elizabeth Kellum had seven and Alexus Elliott and Victoria White both had six. ...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

ROUNDUP: West Iredell tops Statesville in boys soccer

West Iredell 1, Statesville 0 (OT) West Iredell secured its first Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory Wednesday by beating Statesville 1-0. The win snapped a four-game losing streak. Senior forward Taylor Gregory scored the winning goal in overtime on an assist from Josue Rodriguez. The Warriors (4-6, 1-4) outshot the...
STATESVILLE, NC

