Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka’s Celtics scandal takes shocking twist as new details revealed on ‘consensual’ relationship
It didn’t take long before the Boston Celtics made their decision on Ime Udoka after it was revealed that the head coach had an affair with a female employee of the organization. As it turns out, however, there could be much more to this than what’s on the surface.
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Yardbarker
‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal
The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
New Details Emerge Regarding Ime Udoka's Suspension From Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics announced on Thursday that head coach Ime Udoka would be suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to violations of team policies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Update: Nia Long Speaks Out — Boston Celtics Suspends Ime Udoka After Relationship With Staffer
After reports surfaced that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had an intimate, but consensual, relationship with a female Celtics staffer, which is against team policy, he was suspended for the upcoming NBA season. The NBA team released a statement Thursday. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has...
Stephen A. Smith and Malika Andrews Got Heated on 'First Take' Over Ime Udoka
VIDEO: Stephen A. Smith told Malika Andrews she would not tell him to stop on his show.
Yardbarker
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
Yardbarker
Deron Williams Reveals Why Players End Up Leaving The Utah Jazz: "No Person I Ever Talked To Was Interested In Coming To Utah. It Just Was A Reality."
Former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams gave the Utah Jazz a lot of good seasons. He was arguably one of the best point guards in the league during his time with the Jazz, showing incredible skill for the position and being a playoff regular with the team. The Jazz...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ben Simmons calls out Shaquille O’Neal for exposing his DMs: “You ain’t reached out once and say, ‘Hey, you okay?'”
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is directing criticism at Shaquille O’Neal after Simmons faced a torrent of criticism, and O’Neal failed to come to his defense. Simmons appeared on J.J. Redick’s podcast and spoke in part about his mental health battles, taking issue with O’Neal’s past public approach toward him.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Has Played More Games In The Last Three Seasons Than Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, And Kawhi Leonard
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he's healthy. He is a dominant two-way force that is consistently impactful on both ends of the floor. This past season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis averaged 23.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.1 APG, and 2.3 BPG.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post
Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
Ime Udoka Considered Stepping Down As Boston Celtics Coach
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a lengthy suspension for violating the organization’s guidelines. He could be suspended for the entire NBA season after reportedly having a consensual and intimate relationship with a female on the team’s staff. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN stated, this would...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'It's 100 Times Uglier Than Any of Us Thought': Boston Celtics Coach Suspended for Inappropriate Relationship
New details are emerging about Ime Udoka's sudden departure from the storied NBA team.
Yardbarker
Celtics HC Ime Udoka facing suspension for relationship with team staffer
It's rare that an NBA coach gets suspended at all, and even rarer when it's by his own team. The NBA often doles out suspensions for coaches who make contact with game officials or otherwise harass them, or when they get arrested for a DUI. This type of suspension is truly unprecedented.
Lakers to honor franchise legend with long-overdue jersey retirement
Though it took them several decades to do so, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally righting a historic wrong. The Lakers announced on Wednesday that they will be retiring the No. 99 jersey of franchise legend George Mikan. The ceremony will take place during their game at home against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 30.
Yardbarker
Brad Stevens gives final word on possibility of returning to coach Celtics in place of Ime Udoka
The moment Ime Udoka was suspended, there were plenty of people who immediately wondered whether Brad Stevens would consider a return to coaching. However, Stevens shut down any speculation about a return to the sideline, per Jared Weiss. “I told Joe I’m going to be there for him without stepping...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will not resign with one-year suspension forthcoming
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is the latest big-name individual around the NBA to find himself mired in a
hotnewhiphop.com
Ime Udoka Reportedly Might Not Coach The Celtics Next Year
Ime Udoka has been suspended one full year by the Boston Celtics as he was in violation of the team's professional conduct policy. Udoka reportedly had an affair with a Celtics staffer, which is against the rules. Initially, it was reported that the relationship was consensual, however, he eventually made "unwanted comments" toward her which then led to an investigation by the team.
Comments / 0