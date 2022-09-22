ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Weezer Punctually Ring in Fall With ‘SZNZ: Autumn’ EP

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BrSwM_0i5MT4jd00

2022 is flying by, as evidenced by the return of pumpkin spice lattes and the fact that Weezer are already in the fall phase of their yearlong SZNZ project .

The Autumnal Equinox is upon us, so Rivers Cuomo and company have released their SZNZ: Autumn , as well as the EP’s first single “What Happens After You,” which Weezer promptly premiered tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live .

Throughout 2022, Weezer have dropped their SZNZ EPs on the first day of each corresponding season. However, Weezer debuted some tracks off their SZNZ: Autumn (and their still-unreleased Winter ) tracks early Monday night when the band played a secret show (under the name Goat Punishment) at Los Angeles’ Troubadour, a warm-up show of sorts ahead of the band’s Firefly Festival gig this weekend.

SZNZ: Autumn was proceeded by, surprise, SZNZ: Spring and SZNZ: Summer . The SZNZ project will conclude on Dec. 21 with the winter-themed EP. The band was set to perform year’s worth of EPs live during a Broadway residency this month, but the shows were canceled due to, admittedly, “low ticket sales” and “unbelievably high expenses.”

SZNZ: Autumn Track List

1. “Can’t Dance, Don’t Ask Me”
2. “Get Off on the Pain”
3. “What Happens After You”
4. “Francesca”
5. “Should She Stay or Should She Go”
6. “Tastes Like Pain”
7. “Run, Raven, Run”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Cardi B Gets Down With GloRilla on ‘Tomorrow 2’

After a scorching summer with her good-time hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Memphis rapper GloRilla is taking on the fall with Cardi B by her side. The duo have teamed up on “Tomorrow 2,” a remix of a GloRilla track from July’s Gangsta Art, a compilation album by her label, CMG. GloRilla announced her signing to the imprint run by Yo Gotti that same month, joining artists including Mozzy, Moneybagg Yo, and EST Gee. “Tomorrow 2” carries over Glo’s confident original verses. She raps clearly about her status and standards, like when she says “I can’t love you, baby, like yo’...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Hear Wet Leg Rework ‘Convincing,’ Cover Ashnikko’s ‘Daisy’ for ‘Spotify Singles’

Fresh off performing at Life Is Beautiful, Wet Leg have reworked their debut album track “Convincing” and covered Ashnikko’s “Daisy” for the British duo’s new Spotify Singles session. Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers originally recorded “Convincing” along with the rest of their acclaimed debut LP, but in the band’s non-stop touring since then, the song — the lone track featuring Chambers on vocals — has taken on another life onstage; the Spotify session captures the track’s “shapeshift.” “Most of our album was written in the depths of 2020, and right up to April 2021 when we went into the studio,” Wet...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Smashing Pumpkins Announce New ‘ATUM’ LP With ‘Beguiled’ Single

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new album, ATUM, a "rock opera in three acts." The 33-song collection is being billed as the sequel to both 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machines of God. ATUM (pronounced like "autumn") will be released in segments; each act of 11 songs will come out every 11 weeks on digital streaming platforms. The ATUM vinyl box set will include 10 unreleased songs.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Rivers Cuomo
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ringo Starr, ‘EP3′: Album Review

Good things come in small packages where Ringo Starr is concerned. EP3, as the title indicates, is the prolific Beatles drummer's third release in the past 18 months. The pandemic has been a work prod for Starr, recording in his own Roccabella West Studios with engineer and co-producer Bruce Sugar and, of course, a little help from his friends.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

She Wanted An Abortion. Now The Embryo Is Suing Her Doctors

Four years ago in Arizona, a woman had an abortion. She was not ambivalent about the decision: She was upset to learn she was pregnant, scared of giving birth, and did not want — and she had never wanted — children. Even so, Arizona law requires a pregnant person absorb a litany of information before terminating: medical information (like the risks associated with the procedure), and legal information (like the fact that the father would be liable for child support if she carried the pregnancy to term). In Arizona, a person must sign a consent form officially acknowledging receipt...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Autumn#Dance#Goat Punishment
Rolling Stone

DaBaby Accused of Lifting ‘Boogeyman’ From Another Artist

Toronto-based artist and songwriter Layla Hendryx isn’t particularly a fan of oft-embroiled rapper DaBaby. She says she had only become aware that he had just released a song whose chorus sounded strikingly similar to elements of an unreleased track of hers (of the same name) because it was making headlines for another reason. DaBaby barrels into “Boogeyman,” on his latest album, Baby on Baby 2, claiming to have had a sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion before she was allegedly shot by rapper Tory Lanez. “The whole [cadence], the whole flow for the hook is stolen from me,” Hendryx tells...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Now Claiming He Can Declassify Documents Telepathically

Donald Trump went on Fox News Wednesday night to vent to Sean Hannity about the civil fraud lawsuit New York Attorney General Letitia James slapped on him and three of his children earlier in the day. The former president didn’t exactly clear his name, instead claiming repeatedly that he has plenty of cash, very little debt, and that James’ investigation is nothing more than a political stunt. The conversation eventually turned to another of Trump’s myriad legal quandaries: the Justice Department’s investigation into the material he was — and maybe still is — hoarding at Mar-a-Lago. Trump has long argued...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift’s Slow-Burn Tracklist Reveal Continues With ‘Vigilante Shit’ Song Announce

*Cue the TikTok sound of Taylor Swift saying “midnight” in different songs.* Just days after revealing the name of track 13, Taylor “Keeping the Swifties Fed” Swift is back with a similar post, sharing the name of track 8 titled “Vigilante Shit.” “I will now be leaving it up to fate to announce the next track,” Swift says with a cameo from her cat Meredith Grey. On Tuesday, she shared a video of herself for her Midnights Mayhem with Me series, sharing that track 13 is titled “Mastermind” by using a “technologically advanced” bingo ball cage to share the name of her...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Wizkid to Take on Madison Square Garden for the First Time

In November, Afrobeats superstar Wizkid will headline Madison Square Garden for the first time, becoming the second Nigerian artist to ever do so. His turn taking the stage at the famed venue comes roughly a year after his sold-out, three-night run at London’s O2 Arena. Wizkid has kept a busy tour schedule since last fall, jet-setting across the globe on the back of the success of 2020’s Made in Lagos and the deluxe edition released the following year.  Tickets for Wizkid’s Nov. 16 show at the Garden will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 30 at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

‘Now, Guitars Are Everything’: Kid Harpoon on Making ‘Harry’s House’ and Changing the Sound of Pop

Producer/songwriter Kid Harpoon, a.k.a. Tom Hull, has had a wildly successful 2022 so far, co-producing and co-writing every track on Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (including the Number One hit “As It Was”), as well as doing the same for Maggie Rogers’ rock-influenced second album, Surrender. On top of that, he worked on new songs for his longtime collaborators Florence and the Machine, as well as Lizzo’s “If You Love Me.” He worked on the Rogers and Styles albums simultaneously, and was struck by the contrast between them. “I felt like we made a really masculine record with Maggie and almost...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Migrants Promised a Flight to Delaware Were Instead Abandoned at a Motel

A second group of Texas migrants have been left scrambling to find resources after allegedly being offered transportation by the Florida government. In what was set to be a repeat of last week’s potentially illegal stunt that left 50 migrants stranded in Martha’s Vineyard, asylum seekers who were told they would be flown to Delaware were held for days in a San Antonio motel before being told their flight was ultimately canceled, the Miami Herald reported on Wednesday. Despite Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office claiming the media fell for “disinformation” about the flight’s existence, preparations for it were well under...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Rolling Stone

How to Watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon: NFL Live Stream 2022

The 2022-23 NFL season saw Thursday Night Football getting a new home on Amazon Prime Video. It’s the league’s first all-digital rights agreement, and it seems to be a touchdown for both the NFL and Amazon: The first Thursday Night Football game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, brought in 13 million viewers, according to Nielson. Amazon counted even higher numbers, reporting 15.3 million viewers when accounting for both Nielson’s and its own internal measurements. For reference, the 2021 Thursday Night Football premiere on NFL Network brought in just 7 million viewers. Related: How to Watch Every...
NFL
Rolling Stone

Sam Smith and Kim Petras Are No Saints on New Single ‘Unholy’

Girls, gays, theys: this one is for you. Sam Smith is back with their first new single in two years — and it features pop queen Kim Petras. On Friday, the queer faves released their single “Unholy,” which they’ve been teasing for a hella long time on TikTok. The song opens with a choir singing the track’s chorus in the intro before the hyper pop sounds of Petras breakthrough as Smith opens with their unmistakable vocals. They sing: “Lucky, lucky girl,/she got married to a boy like you/She’d kick you out if she ever, ever knew/’Bout all the shit you...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

81K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy