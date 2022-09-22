Weezer Punctually Ring in Fall With ‘SZNZ: Autumn’ EP

2022 is flying by, as evidenced by the return of pumpkin spice lattes and the fact that Weezer are already in the fall phase of their yearlong SZNZ project .

The Autumnal Equinox is upon us, so Rivers Cuomo and company have released their SZNZ: Autumn , as well as the EP’s first single “What Happens After You,” which Weezer promptly premiered tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live .

Throughout 2022, Weezer have dropped their SZNZ EPs on the first day of each corresponding season. However, Weezer debuted some tracks off their SZNZ: Autumn (and their still-unreleased Winter ) tracks early Monday night when the band played a secret show (under the name Goat Punishment) at Los Angeles’ Troubadour, a warm-up show of sorts ahead of the band’s Firefly Festival gig this weekend.

SZNZ: Autumn was proceeded by, surprise, SZNZ: Spring and SZNZ: Summer . The SZNZ project will conclude on Dec. 21 with the winter-themed EP. The band was set to perform year’s worth of EPs live during a Broadway residency this month, but the shows were canceled due to, admittedly, “low ticket sales” and “unbelievably high expenses.”

SZNZ: Autumn Track List

1. “Can’t Dance, Don’t Ask Me”

2. “Get Off on the Pain”

3. “What Happens After You”

4. “Francesca”

5. “Should She Stay or Should She Go”

6. “Tastes Like Pain”

7. “Run, Raven, Run”