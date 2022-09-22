Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
1 person dead following shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has died following a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road. Deputies said they heard gunshots while in the area. They were able...
Man dies after found shot in Orange County neighborhood, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after being found with a gunshot wound Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were in the area of Magnolia Homes Road at about 12:15 when they heard gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found...
1 year later: Neighbors reflect on death of Miya Marcano at hand of apartment maintenance worker
ORLANDO, Fla. — People are remembering 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano one year after her murder. Orange County deputies said she was killed by a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas apartment complex. Investigators say Marcano knew her killer, Armando Caballero, who was a maintenance worker at her...
click orlando
Man sent to hospital after Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in the the hospital after being shot Wednesday evening in Orange County, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that they responded to the 5600 block of Pine Chase Drive around 9:40 p.m. in reference to shots fired and found a man believed to be in his 20s who had been shot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews13.com
Orlando Police release video from Sept. 5 incident, withhold similar video from July 31 mass shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has been arrested after he was accused of following a woman, forcing his way into her downtown Orlando apartment and attacking her on Sept. 5. A suspect in a Sept. 5 attack in downtown Orlando was arrested Friday. Video from the even was released...
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, injured by resident after allegedly breaking into Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday morning, deputies were called to a residence regarding a break-in. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, around 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 11900 block of Ottawa, there was a burglary at a home. Deputies said during the burglary, a man in his 30s,...
Reward offered for information in fatal Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help solving a murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were in the area of Ferguson Street between State Road 408 and Old Winter Garden Road around 2 a.m. Saturday when they heard gunshots. They...
theapopkavoice.com
Hurricane Prep: Sandbags available in Apopka, Orange County
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Tropical Depression #9 and projecting a path that could reach Florida early next week with a possibility of forming into a “major hurricane,”. With that in mind, the City of Apopka and Orange County Government are giving its residents the opportunity to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Officials: Port Orange man convicted for trying to buy child dies in custody
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man convicted for trying to buy a child died while in custody in Volusia County Thursday. Hellmuth Kolb, 85, was in custody at the Volusia County Jail. According to authorities, Kolb was taken to the hospital Tuesday when he suffered a medical episode and...
Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down part of Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning. The crash happened around 6:38 a.m. on North Orange Blossom Trail near Willow Street, near Mount Dora. The southbound lanes of North Orange Blossom were shut down as troopers worked to investigate the crash.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida woman suspected of DUI crashes into 3 Orlando police officers, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - New video allegedly shows the moment a Central Florida woman suspected of driving under the influence crashed her speeding car into three Orlando bike officers and another car that they had stopped. Lori DeCarlo, 26, is facing a charge of driving under the influence with personal injury.
Orlando police release sketch of person of interest in suspicious incident at Lake Nona park
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department on Thursday released a composite sketch of a person of interest in a suspicious incident at a Lake Nona park involving a woman who was walking her dog. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said the incident happened between...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Marion County crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash along State Road 40 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A sedan occupied by two Silver Springs women, 57 and 63, was traveling east on SR-40, west of Northeast 14th Street Road Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers said.
Woman accused of causing 2018 Lake County crash that killed 4 women to serve 4 years in prison
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of four women killed in a 2018 crash faced the driver accused of hitting them inside a Lake County courtroom on Thursday. After emotional testimony, a judge accepted a plea deal for Heather Finley, who was accused of causing the crash that killed Sha’Keila Smith, Kambrea Smith, Roslyn Felton and Tierra Chambers.
fox35orlando.com
Lake Minneola High placed on lockdown after school shooting threat
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake Minneola High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone air-dropped a photograph during class threatening a school shooting, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Deputies said the message was sent shortly before the last class change at 1:30 p.m....
WESH
Woman sentenced in deadly DUI crash that killed 4 people in Lake County
A woman was sentenced to prison for her involvement in a crash that killed four people. In a negotiated plea, Heather Finley received four years in prison. The families of the women killed said that one year for each person killed was an injustice. The judge said the only way he could guarantee prison was to accept the deal.
aroundosceola.com
FHP updates victim info on Monday 192 hit-and-run fatality; Kissimmee man died in Orange County crash
Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide investigators have provided an update regarding the fatal hit and run crash that occurred Monday on U.S. Highway 192 (E Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway) in Osceola County at Simmons Road near Florida's Turnpike. The identity of the bicyclist whom was pronounced deceased has been confirmed...
fox35orlando.com
Here are hurricane emergency numbers to call throughout Central Florida if you need help
LAKE MARY, Fla. - With Tropical Depression 9 expected to become Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days, it will be helpful to know what to do when in a situation where you need help. Here are emergency numbers listed by county in Central Florida to call if you...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Seminole County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
LAKE MARY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
Comments / 0