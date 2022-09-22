ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

fox35orlando.com

1 person dead following shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has died following a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road. Deputies said they heard gunshots while in the area. They were able...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man sent to hospital after Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in the the hospital after being shot Wednesday evening in Orange County, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that they responded to the 5600 block of Pine Chase Drive around 9:40 p.m. in reference to shots fired and found a man believed to be in his 20s who had been shot.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Hurricane Prep: Sandbags available in Apopka, Orange County

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Tropical Depression #9 and projecting a path that could reach Florida early next week with a possibility of forming into a “major hurricane,”. With that in mind, the City of Apopka and Orange County Government are giving its residents the opportunity to...
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash along State Road 40 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A sedan occupied by two Silver Springs women, 57 and 63, was traveling east on SR-40, west of Northeast 14th Street Road Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers said.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman accused of causing 2018 Lake County crash that killed 4 women to serve 4 years in prison

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of four women killed in a 2018 crash faced the driver accused of hitting them inside a Lake County courtroom on Thursday. After emotional testimony, a judge accepted a plea deal for Heather Finley, who was accused of causing the crash that killed Sha’Keila Smith, Kambrea Smith, Roslyn Felton and Tierra Chambers.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Lake Minneola High placed on lockdown after school shooting threat

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake Minneola High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone air-dropped a photograph during class threatening a school shooting, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Deputies said the message was sent shortly before the last class change at 1:30 p.m....
MINNEOLA, FL
WESH

Woman sentenced in deadly DUI crash that killed 4 people in Lake County

A woman was sentenced to prison for her involvement in a crash that killed four people. In a negotiated plea, Heather Finley received four years in prison. The families of the women killed said that one year for each person killed was an injustice. The judge said the only way he could guarantee prison was to accept the deal.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

