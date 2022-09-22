CHICAGO (CBS) -- Major developments surfaced Thursday int the 40-year-old investigation into the Tylenol murders in the greater Chicago area.We learned Thursday that investigators went to Boston this week to re-interview the man considered a suspect in the seven deaths.James Lewis was never charged with the murders, but he was convicted of trying to extort $1 million from Johnson & Johnson in the days after the cyanide-laced pills showed up on store shelves.The CBS 2 Investigators began re-examining the case back in April. As CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards reported, we went to Boston as well last month to try to...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO