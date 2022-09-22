ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia City, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
RENO, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada DMV discusses late fees for expired car registration

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For a while, it was valid to use Covid as a reason for new out-of-state residents not changing over their car registration when relocating to Nevada. The DMV here was closed from March 17 to June 14, 2020. And then people had to wait months just to get an appointment to visit a DMV.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Police: Bicyclist runs red light, gets hit by car in Reno

A crash in Reno sent a bicyclist to the hospital after being hit by a car. The crash was reported just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the intersection of Lakeside Drive and West Plumb Lane. According to the Reno Police Department, the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Lakeside Drive...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New Nevada Child Support System

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced a new prescription digital drug discount card for residents of the state. ArrayRx will be available for all Nevada residents free of charge regardless of age or income. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Friday Web Weather. Updated:...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Truckee runner sets record on Mt. Whitney

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee’s Helen Mino Faukner now holds the Fastest Known Time on multiple mountain runs in California, including Mt. Whitney, the tallest mountain in the continental United States. “It feels really good,” said Mino Faukner. “Everyone was so nice on the way up and super encouraging.”...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Construction Continues on Peckham Lane Project, More Detours Start Monday

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing a roadway rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane. As part of ongoing construction, the RTC plans to close Peckham Lane to all traffic between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane beginning Monday, September 26, through Friday, September 30. Access will be maintained to the parking lots of Reno Town Mall and the Atlantis Casino. All other traffic will be detoured to Moana Lane or Redfield Parkway.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Mountain Democrat

Visit to Apple Hill turns sour

Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Cars
KOLO TV Reno

Wolf Pack Meats closing temporarily

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced a new prescription digital drug discount card for residents of the state. ArrayRx will be available for all Nevada residents free of charge regardless of age or income. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Friday Web Weather. Updated:...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Monster Jam returns to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting today, Monster Jam is back at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. The crew is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Nevada motorsports fans will witness rivalries, stunts, and battles for the Event...
RENO, NV
Fox News

More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada

More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
RENO, NV
SFGate

Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
RENO, NV
mcindependentnews.com

New Legends Bay Casino expects to draw customers from outside Sparks and Reno

In the week before it opened, operators of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks had to turn potential customers away because the $120 million property wasn’t open. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal understood the confusion. The construction fencing at Legends Bay has disappeared and The Outlets at Legends,...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Gov. Sisolak proclaims Nevada's Native American Day

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Silver State is home to the Great Basin Native American tribes, such as the Northern Paiute, Southern Paiute, Washoe, and Western Shoshone. To celebrate and honor Nevada's Indian tribes, Governor Steve Sisolak announced his proclamation of Sept. 23 as Native American Day in Nevada.
NEVADA STATE

