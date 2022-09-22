Read full article on original website
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
Steelers Legend Rod Woodson Becomes Latest Advocate For Team To Start Rookie Kenny Pickett At Quarterback In 2022
The advocates for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett are getting louder and louder. Those chants flooded Acrisure Stadium in the midst of the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. Starter Mitch Trubisky has been uninspiring in his first two games as a Steeler, leading to major question marks on the offensive side of the ball.
Lawrence Taylor drops truth bomb on comparisons to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons
Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best football player of all time — not just among those who played defense but of everyone who ever set foot on the football field. That is how huge of a legend LT is, which is also why it’s still surprising to hear his name get mentioned in the same sentence with young linebackers. Take for example the comparisons Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is getting with Taylor.
Albert Pujols Affirms His Preseason Promise
Albert Pujols is two home runs shy of reaching the 700 mark for his career. The St. Louis Cardinals have 13 games remaining on the schedule, so there’s plenty of time for him to hit two more home runs, but the clock is ticking. Pujols is of course retiring...
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell reveals expectations vs. Lions after Kirk Cousins’ Week 2 struggles
To say that the Minnesota Vikings struggled in Week 2 is an understatement. The Philadelphia Eagles ran circles around the Vikings, with cornerback Darius Slay leading the charge with a masterclass defensive performance shutting down Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. Nevertheless, quarterback Kirk Cousins has to play better, throwing three interceptions (with only touchdown) on a rather wasteful 27 out of 46 on pass attempts, having been outdueled by Jalen Hurts.
Steelers 2023 HOF Hopeful Hines Ward Labeled as “Dirty Player” by Obnoxious Baltimore Ravens Legend Ed Reed
Pittsburgh Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward is an enigma. During his playing career, he was beloved by his teammates, broadcasters and most importantly Steeler Nation. He played with a gritty edge and is commonly referred to as the best blocking wide receiver of all-time. Opposing players and fans do not always echo the sentiment and when Ed Reed appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, he had quite a bit to say about the current state of football and the black and gold.
The Atlanta Falcons should bring in this former running back in week 4
After Damien Williams was ruled out for the next four games it was clear the Atlanta Falcons needed help at running back. Rookie Tyler Allgeier struggled in his first chance at making an impact showing little ability to put together an explosive run averaging only 3.0-yards per carry in his debut. While the Falcons should continue to give the rookie carries and allow him to develop the team should be searching for depth options in trades of free agency.
Former teammate calls Brett Favre out over alleged welfare scandal
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has repeatedly been in headlines throughout September due to his alleged involvement in a much-reported welfare scandal regarding a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio notes that former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels spent time as...
Buccaneers add Tom Brady to injury report amid potential controversy
It had been suggested that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had allegedly violated NFL rules as it pertains to disclosing injuries among players for at least the second time since the 2020 season when they failed to add star quarterback Tom Brady to their official injury report even though he admitted on Monday he hurt the ring finger on his throwing hand at some point during last Sunday's 20-10 win at the New Orleans Saints.
Paul Finebaum says Nick Saban would 'lose sleep' over Deion Sanders as Auburn's next coach
Bryan Harsin has only been head coach at Auburn for three games, but it appears as if the vultures are already circling his job. It makes sense, too. Auburn has National Championship expectations on the regular, but he was 6-7 in his first season with a loss in the Birmingham Bowl. So far in 2022, Harsin has the Tigers at 2-1, but they're coming off a devastating 41-12 home loss to No. 22 Penn State.
Charbonnet's 3 TD runs power UCLA past Colorado 45-17
BOULDER, Colorado (AP) — Zach Charbonnet ran for three touchdowns and Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two more to power UCLA to its seventh straight win, a 45-17 rout of winless Colorado on Saturday. The Bruins (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) left Boulder with their first victory at Folsom Field since 2014 and their longest winning streak since winning their first eight games in 2005. Freshman left-hander Owen McCown, the son of longtime NFL quarterback Josh McCown, made his starting debut for Colorado (0-4, 0-1), which has now been outscored 173-47, the first time in program history the Buffaloes have lost four consecutive games by at least 25 points. McCown got his chance after last year’s starter, Brendon Lewis and Tennessee transfer J.T. Shrout failed to ignite Colorado’s stagnant offense.
Robert Griffin III Not Happy With Auburn's Playcalling Today
ESPN's Robert Griffin III made it very clear that he's not a fan of Auburn's play-calling this Saturday against Missouri. With less than two minutes remaining, Auburn was facing a fourth down from Missouri's 29-yard line. Instead of attempting a long field goal, the Tigers went for it. Griffin kept...
Rams Signed Familiar Running Back On Thursday
The Los Angeles Rams are bringing a former player back into the fold. On Thursday, the defending Super Bowl champions signed Malcolm Brown to the practice squad. The Rams still played in St. Louis when Brown joined the team in 2015. He spent six seasons with the organization, producing 1,515 total yards and 12 touchdowns in 70 games.
Steelers DT Cam Heyward on Rookie WR George Pickens’ Spectacular 1-Handed Catch: “We’re going to need some more of that”
Friday, Pittsburgh’s defensive captain, Cam Heyward spoke on the phenomenal play on his podcast show, Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. He not only compared the catch to Odell Beckham Jr.‘s famous play almost a decade ago, but he also gave huge props to running back, Najee Harris , who also had an amazing play of his own on Thursday night:
Our expert NFL picks for Week 3 of 2022
Well hey, that was a dumb week! Don’t get me wrong, dumb = fun, but still it was brutal for all of us. We’re still at the feeling out part of the season, but nobody outside of the Bills and Chiefs feel like they’re really hit their stride yet.
Can Nebraska lure a big name after firing Scott Frost?
The college football coaching carousel got started early this year when Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost after three games. While there is still plenty of season left, 2022 is on track to be another disappointing year for a once-proud Cornhuskers program. Nebraska (1-3) has just one winning season since Bo Pelini was fired in 2014, and the 'Huskers don't look like they're trending in the same upward direction as some other prominent programs who have recently fallen on hard times.
Antonio Brown goes after Bruce Arians on Twitter in wake of Bucs-Saints brawl: 'He still causing problems'
It's been almost nine months since Brown's wild exit from the Bucs in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets, when he stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his career in Tampa Bay (and possibly his NFL days). The former All-Pro was released four days later and the entire situation put his relationship with Arians -- then the Bucs head coach -- under a microscope and further reports showed that the duo had quite a tense dynamic.
RUMOR: The other ‘sticking point’ that hampered Lamar Jackson’s contract discussions with Ravens
The contract negotiations between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson captured the attention of fans before the 2022 season. Many fans expected the two sides to agree to a deal before the self-imposed dealing of Opening Day. Unfortunately, they failed to meet in the middle, and Jackson will become a free agent after the 2022 season.
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offensive line takes massive hit prior to Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line. The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota...
