Electric demand to outpace capacity for New Mexico utilities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are concerned about the ability of the state’s largest electric providers to meet demands during peak seasons in 2023 and 2024. The Public Regulation Commission convened a special meeting Thursday with utility executives to discuss supply chain issues that have delayed projects that were meant to fill the void as Public Service Co. of New Mexico shutters a major coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico and as demand increases. PNM executives said the utility will have “quite a hole” to fill next summer since solar and battery storage systems that were initially expected to be online to replace the San Juan Generating Station — which is closing next week — won’t be operating as planned. El Paso Electric, a utility that serves customers in southern New Mexico, also is expecting a capacity gap next summer. Like PNM, El Paso Electric will have to buy power from other producers to ensure adequate capacity when customers crank up their air conditioners during the hottest of days.
City of Santa Fe allocating funds to help homebuyers
How does the local government help with the costs of homes in Santa Fe?
New housing developments in Nob Hill aim to meet rising housing demand
More and more housing options are popping up to feed a housing market developers say is heating up.
KRQE News 13
Volunteers continue work on temporary housing for New Mexico women
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women coming out of incarceration will soon have the ability to live in temporary housing provided by Crossroads For Women. During the summer, the organization purchased a 15-unit apartment building in the International District that will be used as temporary housing for women searching for a place to live as they transition back into society.
Santa Fe Reporter
Leaf Brief: Buying in Bulk
If New Mexicans were hoping for a burgeoning and competitive cannabis market, it seems we have arrived. Although things could change down the road, the cost of wholesale cannabis has dropped by half since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature legalized adult-use cannabis. That means the state’s cannabis industry is thriving and more competitive, at least according to some of the folks we talked to, though consumers aren’t seeing lower prices when they visit their bud tenders. Oh, New Mexico saw its highest cannabis sales ever in August to boot.
Santa Fe Reporter
LFC: Health, CYFD Departments Continue to Struggle
LFC: Health, CYFD departments continue to struggle. The state Health Department’s epidemiology division—responsible throughout the COVID-19 pandemic for tracking data—failed to meet most of its performance targets, according to fourth-quarter “report cards” prepared for lawmakers by the Legislative Finance Committee (page 36). “While the impact of the pandemic on agency performance is waning, some departments continue to struggle with providing services under strained conditions and with overworked staff, including the Health Department, which has been the lead agency for much of public health emergency response,” the report notes. The analysis also cited continued problems with the beleaguered Children, Youth and Families Department’s ability to reduce repeated instances of maltreatment (page 14). “Reducing repeat child maltreatment is the primary measure of New Mexico’s welfare system and one on which the Children, Youth and Families continues to perform poorly,” the report notes. “In a sea of green ratings—although the success on many CYFD ratings is, perhaps, a reflection of undemanding targets—the department continues to underperform on targets for repeat maltreatment, maltreatment of foster care children, and serious injuries after protective services involvement. New Mexico’s rates for repeat maltreatment are among the worst in the nation.” Lawmakers yesterday also heard an update on Medicaid enrollment from the Health and Human Services Department, which anticipates a loss of up to 100,000 people from Medicaid when the federal government ends the public health emergency, as various waivers, supplements and other benefits also will be phased out. As such HSD’s budget request for fiscal year 2024 is $165.2 million—11.6%—more than 2023, primarily to “backfill” lost federal funds, according to a hearing brief. The LFC is meeting through tomorrow in Taos.
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Historic New Mexico Oasis On Route 66
With the spectacular landscapes of the Navajo Nation to the northwest, the ancient culture of the Zuni Pueblo to the south, and the lively cities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe to the east, the small town of Gallup, New Mexico is perfectly situated for taking in a surprising number of Southwestern U.S. treasures.
thegoldenword.org
APS Provides Covid Updates and Reminders
Over the years, APS has continuously changed their handling of Covid-19 virus. As it was raging through the country, the district shut down schools and implemented online learning. As the virus began to slow, the district opened up schools to masked students. Now, the district operates with no mask mandates and essentially operates as normal. To mirror the downtrend in cases, APS has loosened their policies. On August 18, APS released Covid updates and reminders.
kunm.org
Protest seeks to overturn state's ban on rent control
Heylin Payaso and her daughter Kalisia spoke out about the struggles of being homeless and how hard it was to get an apartment at the protest on Monday. Albuquerque rents have risen more than 40% since March 2020, according to a report from Apartment List. But implementing rent control is not an option because there’s a statewide ban. Advocates came together Monday pushing for a reversal.
KOAT 7
Above the Clouds: The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Once a year, thousands of people from around the world descend on New Mexico, “The Land of Enchantment,” to see a truly magical sight, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. From Yoda to Joelly Bee, these soaring wonders have captivated millions in the southwest since 1972. In this special,...
eenews.net
Can modern water management save the Rio Grande?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kneeling near an irrigation ditch carrying muddy water through modern metal and century-old wooden headgates, Rep. Melanie Stansbury is using a stick to sketch a map of the Rio Grande’s path through New Mexico. Despite the dusty canvas, Stansbury creates an impressively to-scale representation of...
University of New Mexico Hospital adopting new surgical suite standard
“I am so excited that UNMH is creating a state-of-the-art medical facility to be able to deliver more to the people of New Mexico,” Clinical Facilities Development Executive Director April Jaglo said.
Albuquerque drivers raise concerns over NMDOT improvements
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation’s attempt to make the busy Tramway corridor near Central safer has some drivers saying the so-called improvements have only made their commutes worse, after experiencing traffic backups. “The reason that this project was done was actually in response to complaints that we were receiving at the […]
Los Ranchos residents file lawsuit to stop development in the village
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fight to keep a controversial development from going up in Los Ranchos has escalated. People have now filed a lawsuit against the village to stop the project. More than 200 affordable apartments, a grocery store, a brewery, and a restaurant are slated to go on the southeast corner of Osuna and […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
Rio Grande Sun
Embarrassing Situation for Albuquerque Public Schools
Five weeks into the football season, there is still no way to watch most Albuquerque Public Schools games via broadcast. The only way to see many of the very best players and large-school teams in New Mexico is to go in person. The Albuquerque schools want more money for providing...
Santa Fe seeing an increase in crime, repeat offenders main cause
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is no secret crime is a problem in the state, and Santa Fe is no exception. Police say violent crime has stayed steady but property crime is on the rise. Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin with the Santa Fe Police Department, said, “In 2019, our burglaries in August, our motor vehicles […]
KOAT 7
PNM working to keep balloonists and spectators safe during Balloon Fiesta
Balloon Fiesta is a time when we see hundreds of balloons in the Albuquerque sky. While balloons fly, pilots need to be aware of powerlines in the area in order to stay safe. Although these types of incidents are rare, PNM wants to remind everyone what to do if a balloon comes into contact with a powerline.
santafe.com
Tesuque Village Market | Heating It Up
You have to love a place that feels like a destination but takes just minutes to reach from the heart of Santa Fe. The popular Tesuque Village Market is one of those spots. It sits on a corner in what the locals call greater downtown Tesuque, where the only other businesses are a gallery and another restaurant. The market’s a rustic charmer, a bright and funky mix of Southwestern and Mexican style, that feels like a little vacation break. You might see a horse “parked” out front, or some great vintage truck, and probably guys selling ristras or wood carvings. The bathrooms here may be the only ones around with a sign asking that you not graffiti the Mary and Baby Jesus wallpaper.
KRQE News 13
Inspector General finds bad practices in City of Albuquerque department
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Transit Department is responding to allegations of bad practices in the department. In June, a transit employee claimed co-workers were misusing the budget, using sanitizing chemicals without following OSHA policy, and that one employee was experiencing retaliation for coming forward with a complaint.
