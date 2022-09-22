ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

Page Six

Adam Levine’s ex-yoga teacher: He treated me like ‘used trash’

Adam Levine’s former yoga instructor, the fourth of five women to accuse the married Maroon 5 frontman of sending suggestive messages, claims he treated her like “used trash.” “This isn’t about a love affair or a salacious text, it’s about being a decent human being,” Alanna Zabel, the musician’s personal yogi from 2007 to 2010, told the Daily Mail on Thursday. “Friends don’t treat each other like used trash, and that’s how he treated me.” Earlier this week, Zabel, 49, publicly accused Levine, 43, of once sending her a message that read, “I want to spend the day with you naked.” Though she thought...
YOGA
StyleCaster

Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job

As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
NFL
RadarOnline

Instagram Model Who 'Had Affair' With Adam Levine 'Was Under The Impression His Marriage Was Over' To Behati Prinsloo

The Instagram model who had an alleged relationship with Adam Levine recently revealed she “was under the impression” the singer’s marriage was over at the time of their affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The new development came Monday night, just hours after the Instagram model – 23-year-old Sumner Stroh – released a TikTok video alleging she had an “affair” with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 singer despite his marriage to model Behati Prinsloo.Although Stroh originally claimed she was “young and naïve” and felt “exploited” by Levine at the time of their alleged affair, her second video seemingly attempted to clarify many of the...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine expecting third child

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have another baby on the way. Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday that Prinsloo, 34, and Levine, 43, are expecting their third child together. People confirmed the news. The Daily Mail shared photos Tuesday of Levine and Prinsloo out to lunch...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died

It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Step Out Together Amid Cheating Allegations

Watch: Adam Levine DENIES Cheating on Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo. It looks like Adam Levine won't go home without Behati Prinsloo. On Sept. 20, the Maroon 5 frontman was spotted enjoying some daylight with the Victoria's Secret model in Montecito, Calif. In photos obtained by E! News, the duo—who are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, and are expecting their third baby together—were seen smiling as they hit the town.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adam Levine admits to past cheating in resurfaced interview from 2009

While Adam Levine has denied allegations he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo with model Sumner Stroh, an interview from 2009 has resurfaced in which the Maroon 5 singer admits to cheating in his past relationships prior to his marriage.Levine, 43, made headlines this week after Instagram model Sumner Stroh, 23, claimed she had a year-long affair with the singer and that he asked to name his new baby after her. On Tuesday, the Maroon 5 frontman denied the cheating allegations, writing in a statement that he “did not have an affair” but “crossed the line”.While Levine has been in a...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Adam Levine’s Candid Quotes About Behati Prinsloo, Marriage Before Cheating Allegations: ‘She Makes Me the Best Person I Can Be’

Love is a winding road. Adam Levine has been vocal about his “promiscuous” past and how wife Behati Prinsloo changed him for the better — even after being accused in September 2022 of cheating on the model. The Maroon 5 frontman was first linked to the Victoria’s Secret model in May 2012 following a relationship […]
CELEBRITIES
