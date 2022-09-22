Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Is Reacting to Husband Adam Levine's "Inappropriate Behavior"
Watch: Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations. It hasn't been rainbows and butterflies for Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's marriage in recent days. The Victoria's Secret model, 34, and the Maroon 5 star, 43, made headlines this week after the singer was accused of and later denied...
TMZ.com
Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Look Unbothered by Cheating Scandal
Looks like Adam Levine and his wife are on the same page when it comes to weathering the storm of cheating allegations -- they're already laughing together, even as more women come forward. Behati Prinsloo had a big smile on her face as she and Adam were out and about...
Adam Levine’s ex-yoga teacher: He treated me like ‘used trash’
Adam Levine’s former yoga instructor, the fourth of five women to accuse the married Maroon 5 frontman of sending suggestive messages, claims he treated her like “used trash.” “This isn’t about a love affair or a salacious text, it’s about being a decent human being,” Alanna Zabel, the musician’s personal yogi from 2007 to 2010, told the Daily Mail on Thursday. “Friends don’t treat each other like used trash, and that’s how he treated me.” Earlier this week, Zabel, 49, publicly accused Levine, 43, of once sending her a message that read, “I want to spend the day with you naked.” Though she thought...
YOGA・
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job
As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
NFL・
Instagram Model Who 'Had Affair' With Adam Levine 'Was Under The Impression His Marriage Was Over' To Behati Prinsloo
The Instagram model who had an alleged relationship with Adam Levine recently revealed she “was under the impression” the singer’s marriage was over at the time of their affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The new development came Monday night, just hours after the Instagram model – 23-year-old Sumner Stroh – released a TikTok video alleging she had an “affair” with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 singer despite his marriage to model Behati Prinsloo.Although Stroh originally claimed she was “young and naïve” and felt “exploited” by Levine at the time of their alleged affair, her second video seemingly attempted to clarify many of the...
Who Is Sumner Stroh? Learn About the Model Who Claimed to Have an Affair With Adam Levine
In a bombshell confession, Sumner Stroh claimed that she and Adam Levine – whose wife Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with their third baby – allegedly had an affair. Read on to find out details about Stroh, including her age, job, her alleged tryst with the Maroon 5 frontman, what he allegedly asked her permission to do and more.
Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine expecting third child
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have another baby on the way. Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday that Prinsloo, 34, and Levine, 43, are expecting their third child together. People confirmed the news. The Daily Mail shared photos Tuesday of Levine and Prinsloo out to lunch...
RELATED PEOPLE
Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died
It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
‘The Bachelorette’: How Tino Feels After His Breakup With Rachel, According to His Dad: ‘He Needs Time’
How is Tino Franco doing after his public breakup with Rachel Recchia on 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 finale? Here's what his dad said.
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine responds to cheating accusations made against him
23-year-old Sumner Stroh captivated the internet on September 19, 2022, after uploading a tell-all TikTok that went viral in which she revealed she was having an alleged affair with married man, Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine. In her TikTok video, Stroh claimed that she carried out a year-long affair with...
Sumner Stroh Accuses Adam Levine of Cheating on Wife Behati Prinsloo and Leaks Alleged Instagram DMs
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine has been accused of having an affair with a woman named Sumner Stroh after the Instagram model posted their alleged DMs in a TikTok video on Monday, September...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Step Out Together Amid Cheating Allegations
Watch: Adam Levine DENIES Cheating on Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo. It looks like Adam Levine won't go home without Behati Prinsloo. On Sept. 20, the Maroon 5 frontman was spotted enjoying some daylight with the Victoria's Secret model in Montecito, Calif. In photos obtained by E! News, the duo—who are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, and are expecting their third baby together—were seen smiling as they hit the town.
Adam Levine admits to past cheating in resurfaced interview from 2009
While Adam Levine has denied allegations he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo with model Sumner Stroh, an interview from 2009 has resurfaced in which the Maroon 5 singer admits to cheating in his past relationships prior to his marriage.Levine, 43, made headlines this week after Instagram model Sumner Stroh, 23, claimed she had a year-long affair with the singer and that he asked to name his new baby after her. On Tuesday, the Maroon 5 frontman denied the cheating allegations, writing in a statement that he “did not have an affair” but “crossed the line”.While Levine has been in a...
Adam Levine’s Candid Quotes About Behati Prinsloo, Marriage Before Cheating Allegations: ‘She Makes Me the Best Person I Can Be’
Love is a winding road. Adam Levine has been vocal about his “promiscuous” past and how wife Behati Prinsloo changed him for the better — even after being accused in September 2022 of cheating on the model. The Maroon 5 frontman was first linked to the Victoria’s Secret model in May 2012 following a relationship […]
Adam Levine Once Said He Wanted '100 Kids' With Wife Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine once said he wanted to have 100 kids with his wife Behati Prinsloo, who he has been accused of cheating on. The Maroon 5 front man has been caught in the middle of a cheating scandal and he and his wife's relationship is now in the spotlight. On...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sumner Stroh Reacts to Adam Levine Denying Affair Claims: ‘Get This Man a Dictionary’
Clapping back. Sumner Stroh called out Adam Levine after he denied her claims that they had an affair during his marriage to Behati Prinsloo. “Someone get this man a dictionary,” the Instagram model...
Eric From 'Love It or List It' Says He May Be on TV Again Soon (EXCLUSIVE)
Fans of Love It or List It have been waiting for contractor Eric Eremita to make his return to the HGTV series. And, while that probably won't ever happen, Eric might actually get his own show. Distractify spoke exclusively with Eric about life after he left Love It or List It, what he's doing now, and what's next for him.
Narcity
A Canadian Influencer Says Adam Levine Tried To Slide Into Her DMs & She Has Receipts
A Quebec influencer says that Adam Levine contacted her on Instagram — the latest in a string of claims from Instagram models that the married singer sent them inappropriate DMs. Instagram personality and swimwear designer Elisabeth Rioux claimed in a series of Instagram stories this week that the Maroon...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0