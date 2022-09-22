ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
Benzinga

Fed Expected To Raise Rates To Levels Not Seen Since Before Great Recession: What You Need To Know Before Wednesday's Decision

The SPDR S&P 500 SPY is sliding Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to feature another large rate hike. What To Know: Fed officials are set to release their latest projections on Wednesday, which most expect will be accompanied by a 0.75% hike in the benchmark rate for the third time in a row.
Jerome Powell
BBC

Recession: Is the US heading into an 'ugly' downturn?

Three in five Americans say the US is in a recession, according to the latest Economist/YouGov poll. So how come it's not official?. Soaring inflation - the highest rate since the 1980s - has soured the mood for many. Some Americans are driving less to save petrol, forgoing pricey organic produce and looking for deals to save a few dollars.
BBC

Fed rate hike: US interest rates hit 14-year high in inflation battle

The US central bank has pushed interest rates to the highest level in almost 15 years as it fights to rein in soaring prices in the world's largest economy. The Federal Reserve announced it was raising its key rate by another 0.75 percentage points, lifting the target range to between 3% and 3.25%.
Benzinga

Analyst Hikes CPI Inflation Forecast, Expects Fed To Raise Interest Rates Another 1.75% By February

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 8.3% in August and remains at multi-decade highs despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. On Friday, Bank of America economist Michael Gapen raised his near-term outlook for CPI inflation and said it may take a little bit longer before the monetary policy starts making a meaningful impact.
CNBC

Oil prices down 3% with recession fears in focus

Oil prices plunged about 5% to an eight-month low on Friday as the U.S. dollar hit its strongest level in more than two decades and on fears rising interest rates will tip major economies into recession, cutting demand for oil. Brent futures were down $4, or 4.4%, to $86.46 a...
Entrepreneur

Goldman Sachs Says U.S. Can Still Avoid a Recession

The "are we or aren't we" of recession chatter has overtaken much of the economic narrative over the past few months. With inflation still at record highs and the housing market taking a downward turn, optimistic outlooks have been few and far between — until now. A note from...
