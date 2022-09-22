Read full article on original website
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain
Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
Johns Hopkins economist predicts ‘whopper’ of a recession in 2023 — and points to one key economic reading the Fed is missing
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, believes the U.S. is heading for a “whopper” of a recession. Americans are worried a recession is looming—and according to a top economist, they ought to be. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns...
Stronger than expected momentum in the Biden economy just made Bank of America revise its recession forecast
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in June 2022. Back in July, Bank of America hired Michael Gapen as its chief U.S. economist, and the former Barclays exec began his tenure with a gutsy call, arguing a “mild recession” would hit the U.S. by the end of the year.
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
Fed Expected To Raise Rates To Levels Not Seen Since Before Great Recession: What You Need To Know Before Wednesday's Decision
The SPDR S&P 500 SPY is sliding Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to feature another large rate hike. What To Know: Fed officials are set to release their latest projections on Wednesday, which most expect will be accompanied by a 0.75% hike in the benchmark rate for the third time in a row.
August's 8.3% inflation means Biden can't escape economy in November
Even as President Joe Biden and Democrats try to refocus attention elsewhere, August's 8.3% inflation figure means the economy is going to remain top of mind for voters going into the midterm elections.
Interest rate hikes may bite Biden
Along with inflation, a one-two punch to Democrats' economic record.
The economy won't hold up under the Fed's plan to keep raising rates above 4% and will likely tip into a recession, JPMorgan Asset Management strategy chief says
The economy would buckle under the Fed's plan to hike rates to 4% and beyond, JPMorgan Asset Management's David Kelly said. Inflation is dropping, and that level of tightening would amount to overkill, he said. "I just don't think the economy can take it," Kelly said, warning of a recession.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says inflation fight may cause a recession
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve delivered its bluntest reckoning Wednesday of what it will take to finally tame painfully high inflation: Slower growth, higher unemployment and potentially a recession. Speaking at a news conference, Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged what many economists have been saying for months: That the...
Recession: Is the US heading into an 'ugly' downturn?
Three in five Americans say the US is in a recession, according to the latest Economist/YouGov poll. So how come it's not official?. Soaring inflation - the highest rate since the 1980s - has soured the mood for many. Some Americans are driving less to save petrol, forgoing pricey organic produce and looking for deals to save a few dollars.
'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach says the Fed's devotion to big rate hikes means there's now a 75% chance of a US recession next year
"Bond King" Jeff Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should slow its pace of interest-rate hikes. Its policy means the odds of a US recession in 2023 are now 75%, the billionaire investor said. The US central bank raised rates by 75 basis points Wednesday and signaled more hikes are imminent.
Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate by 0.75%
The Fed continues to try and combat inflation by raising interest rates three quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has more details on Chairman Jerome Powell’s efforts to avoid a recession.Sept. 21, 2022.
Central banks around the world are willing to risk recession to fight inflation — and early signs suggest widespread pain for everyone, everywhere
More than 80 central banks are aggressively raising interest rates to cool inflation. Rate hikes are the best tool for easing price surges but bring with them the risk of recession. The synchronized rate hikes could throw the world economy into a slump. Countries around the world are rushing to...
Fed rate hike: US interest rates hit 14-year high in inflation battle
The US central bank has pushed interest rates to the highest level in almost 15 years as it fights to rein in soaring prices in the world's largest economy. The Federal Reserve announced it was raising its key rate by another 0.75 percentage points, lifting the target range to between 3% and 3.25%.
Hawkish Fed Lifts Rates By 0.75%, Sees More Hikes Ahead To Tame Inflation
The Federal The Federal Reserve delivered its third major rate hike in succession Wednesday, extending what is now the most aggressive tightening on record, while adding it sees "ongoing increases" in the months ahead despite a weakening forecast for the world's biggest economy. The Fed lifted its Fed Funds rate...
Bond Market Meltdown Captures Inflation Fears, Recession Forecasts, Capitulation Risk
U.S. Treasury bond yields jumped higher Friday, extending one of the biggest fixed income market declines in seven decades, as investors grapple with the twin concerns of surging inflation and debt-fueled attempts to revive economic growth. Benchmark 2-year Treasury note yields, which were trading as low as 26 basis points...
Analyst Hikes CPI Inflation Forecast, Expects Fed To Raise Interest Rates Another 1.75% By February
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 8.3% in August and remains at multi-decade highs despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. On Friday, Bank of America economist Michael Gapen raised his near-term outlook for CPI inflation and said it may take a little bit longer before the monetary policy starts making a meaningful impact.
More rate hikes ‘on the cards as tax cuts set to add to inflation pressures’
The Bank of England’s latest interest rate hike was smaller than expected in financial markets thanks to the energy cap freeze lowering the inflation outlook, but experts are predicting more rises to come as the Government slashes taxes to boost growth. Its move to deliver a 0.5 percentage point...
Oil prices down 3% with recession fears in focus
Oil prices plunged about 5% to an eight-month low on Friday as the U.S. dollar hit its strongest level in more than two decades and on fears rising interest rates will tip major economies into recession, cutting demand for oil. Brent futures were down $4, or 4.4%, to $86.46 a...
Goldman Sachs Says U.S. Can Still Avoid a Recession
The "are we or aren't we" of recession chatter has overtaken much of the economic narrative over the past few months. With inflation still at record highs and the housing market taking a downward turn, optimistic outlooks have been few and far between — until now. A note from...
