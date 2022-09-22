Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
3K walk/run pet event to be held in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3K walk/run pet event will be held in west El Paso on Saturday. The city of El Paso's Live Action and Animal Services is hosting the event. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Westside Community Park located at 7400 High Ridge Drive.
El Pasoans hopeful Downtown Arena will bring more events
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Pasoans now have several options to choose from about what they'd like to see go in the Union Plaza neighborhood where they want to build the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC), also known as the Downtown Arena. A new survey was...
El Paso to host Festival of Chariots in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Festival of Chariots will take place in downtown El Paso in October. The event will take place on October 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the parking lot located at 401 East Main Street (across from Hotel Indigo). The Festival of...
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for September 25
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
El Paso to offer 1 millionth vaccine in 'Petco Love's vaccinated and love initiative
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services and Petco Loves continue their series of pet wellness clinics, with another free opportunity for pet owners to get their pets vaccinated and microchipped on Sunday. During the event, one pet will be the 1-Millionth vaccinated pet in the...
Las Palmas Medical Center celebrates first birthday of smallest baby ever born at hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Palmas Women’s Center on Thursday celebrated the first birthday of Miller Duran, the smallest baby ever born at Las Palmas Medical Center. Duran, his mother Mari and his father William, returned to Las Palmas Medical Center to celebrate his first birthday with...
13th annual Buddy Walk to support Down Syndrome Coalition of El Paso
The Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso is holding its 13th annual El Paso Buddy Walk. The event happens Sat. Oct. 15 at the El Paso Community College at the Valle Verde Campus at 919 Hunter. The event begins at 10 a.m. The walk/run raises funds for the Down Syndrome...
Casa de Peregrinos kicks off 4th annual hunger strike, fundraiser
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Casa de Peregrinos(CdP) food assistance nonprofit in Las Cruces kicked off its fourth annual food strike on Thursday. The hunger strike consists of a 24-hour fast from food as well as advocacy for CdP's mission through social media and personal interactions. "It consists...
Star on Franklin Mountain goes black to return brighter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The star on the mountain will be off for some days. The El Paso Chamber, the group that operates the star, announced it underwent maintenance Friday. El Pasoans can expect the star to shine brighter on October 1, explained Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO...
2022 El Paso Space Festival happening this week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 2022 El Paso Space Festival is underway and has two more events before it wraps up on Saturday. On Friday, the El Paso International Airport will be hosting a “Sustainability in Space” event. Attendees will learn about supporting life in space...
Walmart InHome delivery service now available in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Walmart's InHome delivery service, which will allow customers to have fresh groceries and more delivered inside their homes, is now available in El Paso. Customers enrolled in the service will be able to direct a Walmart associate to drop order items off at their...
Car Seat Safety Program kicks off Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A program to help parents make sure they are using a car seat properly Kicks off Saturday. University Medical Center will host the event on "National Seat Check Saturday". The event will held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the El...
El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market temporarily relocates
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Market-goers will have to head to far east El Paso for this Saturday's El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market. Organizers announced its temporary relocation will be set up at Beast Urban Park. The market offers arts and crafts, food vending, grown agricultural products,...
'Sad to see him gone like this': Family, friends remember Abe Romero at public viewing
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Friends, family and members of the community on Friday paid their respects to Abe Romero, the Organ Mountain High School football player who passed away on Sept. 17. A public viewing was held Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca's Funeral Chapels...
El Pasoan who received tainted gas from Circle K awaiting reimbursement
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso man said he filled his tank with water-contaminated gasoline last month. “They drained the tank and they told me that it was 90 percent of water from the fuel that I got there,” said Mike Williams, a Circle K customer.
War Eagles Air Museum celebrates 33 years with $3.33 admission
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Families are invited to a museum celebrating its 33rd anniversary in the Borderland. The War Eagles Air Museum is hosting an event Saturday, which includes discounted entry fees. The public can attend for $3.33. The event will have activities such as face painting and...
Las Cruces considers allowing outdoor cannabis consumption at dispensaries
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The City of Las Cruces is considering the possibility of allowing people to consume cannabis outside of licensed dispensaries. Over 30 people, most of who were business owners, made their way to City Hall on Thursday evening to give their input as to why the city should allow people to use cannabis outside of dispensaries.
TxDOT announces new updates for Loop 375 widening project
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced several new updates for the Loop 375 Widening road project. Drivers in east El Paso will now have access to two new ramps on Loop 375. TxDOT spokesperson, Lauren Macias-Cervantes explained the North Loop northbound exit to the...
Doña Ana County in application process for multi-million dollar grant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Doña Ana County is in the process of submitting an application for a $40 million grant from the United States Department of Transportation. If the USDOT grants the award, the county plans to design and construct an overpass bridge to help alleviate traffic backup in the area.
2 Canutillo elementary school receive Purple Star designation by TEA
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Canutillo Independent School Districts elementary schools received a prestigious award from the Texas Education Agency. Childress and Reyes elementary schools received the prestigious Purple Star Designation by the TEAfor their continued commitment to military-connected families. The two Canutillo ISD schools are among the...
