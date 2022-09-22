Read full article on original website
Department of Aging offers bingo, food at Chemung County Fairgrounds
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging held two events today for local seniors to get outside, take home a meal and play some bingo! The Drive-in-Bingo and Drive-thru Picnic events were held today, September 23, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m at te Chemung County Fairgrounds in Horseheads. At the […]
thehomepagenetwork.com
The History of Tioga Central Railroad
The Tioga Railroad was renamed the Blossburg and Corning Railroad in 1854. The section between Lawrenceville and Wellsboro Junction, Pennsylvania (with the exception of the ten-mile section along Hammond Lake built in 1977) was completed in 1872 as the Wellsboro and Lawrenceville Railroad. This line extended south from a connection with the Blossburg and Corning Railroad at Lawrenceville through Wellsboro to the coal mines at Antrim, Pennsylvania.
wellsvillesun.com
Dear Wellsville NY: Stay great, stay safe, and stay strong
A letter from long time resident Mike Howell to his community:. There have been many great people who have made this southwestern NY village what it is today . The ambiance of history, today with yesterday, blends together like that of a Currier and Ives painting. The far end of...
Doug Mastriano to visit Potter County next week
GALETON, Pa. (WETM) — Residents of Potter county and the surrounding area will get a chance to meet Pennsylvania Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano next week, as part of his promise to visit every Pa. county before election day. Mastriano will be visiting Galeton, Pa. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Larry’s Sport Center around noon. At […]
79 hemp plants stolen from Bradford County field
Towanda, Pa. — A Bradford County man was charged with a felony after he admitted to stealing one hemp plant from a farm where the owner said a total of 79 plants were stolen. Nicholas Daniel Hughes, 29, of Towanda allegedly took a plant from the field on the 1100 block of Doane Hill Road, West Burlington Township. State Police accused Hughes after they discovered a hatchet and several leaves...
Elmira Pizza Hut tentatively scheduled to open in November
The Daland Corporation, franchisee of the Elmira location, told 18 News that the Pizza Hut in the former Tops Plaza is tentatively scheduled to open in mid-November 2022.
Tornado confirmed in Wayland, N.Y.
WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM)- The National Weather Service from Binghamton completed a storm damage survey in Wayland, New York. The survey was assessing damage from thunderstorms around approximately 7:30 PM on Monday, September 19th. The tornado was rated an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Binghamton said, […]
thehomepagenetwork.com
Dr. Amy Martell Comes Home to CASD as Superintendent
CANTON – Monday, August 29th started with buses, excited students, and eagar teachers arriving at Canton Area School District. It also marks the first day back in her home district for Dr. Amy Martell. Instead of serving as the role of Spanish teacher, Dr. Martell accepted the position as Superintendent of Canton Area School District.
First ever community baby shower to be held in Hornell
The first community baby shower event in Hornell, N.Y.
Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania
Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
NewsChannel 36
Missing Cats in Painted Post
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Recently, there has been an uptick of Painted Post residents reporting that their cats are going missing on West High Street. Britany Elsey, a cat owner in Painted Post, said her neighborhood noticed cats were going missing on August 20th. Elsey said this is a growing concern for local cat owners.
Towanda man charged with breaking into Athens business
ATHENS TWP, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man was arrested after police say he was found to have broken into a business in Athens Township Wednesday night. According to the criminal complaint, 18-year-old Zayne McCarthy broke into New World Tobacco at 2368 Elmira St., Athens Township on Wednesday, Sept. 21, around 11:20 p.m. Athens Township […]
Fire crews respond to structure fire in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Numerous fire departments responded to the scene of a working structure fire in Horseheads on Thursday. The fire occurred at a home on Kiser Road, just off of Lattabrook Road east of the village, sometime before 7 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the side of the house and […]
thehomepagenetwork.com
HPN News Update – September 22, 2022
Canton’s Library Hosts a Preschool Program, Old Blind Dogs are Performing Next Friday, Mansfield Earns U.S. News & World Report Ranking, and PA Career Link Offers a Job Fair Workshop. This is the news and information impacting our region, brought to you by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Credits:. Videography:...
Mansfield marching band receives invite to London New Year's Day Parade
Mansfield, Pa. — Following news of the Queen's death and a period of national mourning, the United Kingdom is looking forward with optimism that reaches all the way to Tioga County. Mansfield University's The Spirit and the Pride of Pennsylvania Marching Band and the Mansfield Wind Ensemble have received an invitation to participate in London's New Year's Day Parade and Festival. The invitation was extended by Bob Bone, Co-founder and...
therecord-online.com
Williamsport business operator charged with fraud in Beech Creek Township elevator incident
LAMAR, PA – Lamar state police have charged a Williamsport business operator for failing to complete an elevator installation for a Beech Creek area couple. State police on Wednesday posted a release that said Michael William Bloom, 43, of Williamsport was arrested after their investigation into a case of home improvement fraud. The victims were identified as a 62-year-old male and a 57-year-old female, the location listed as Haagen Lane in Beech Creek Township.
Victims of farming accident in Centre County identified
Centre Hall, Pa. — The Centre County Coroner's office identified the three individuals who died in a silo at a farm on lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township. Three Amish family members, Andrew Beller, 47, and his two sons, ages 14 and 19, were pronounced deceased at the scene by Deputy Coroner Jason Brooks and deputies Domer Smeltzer and Brian Burns. "All three died as a result of asphyxiation...
WOLF
Williamsport man arrested on home improvement fraud
BEECH CREEK TWP., CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man for home improvement fraud Wednesday. According to police, 43-year-old Michael Williams Bloom is the owner of Keystone Lift and Elevator and was hired by a Beech Creek couple in April to install a residential elevator in their home. By July, the victims paid $29,675 but the installation was never completed.
Lowering home heating costs this winter
CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM)- As it is now fall and temperatures are dropping, it’s time to start to think about turning the heat on in your home. What can you do to save money if you heat your home with something that has seen price hikes over the last year, such as propane? One of the […]
wellsvillesun.com
Senior citizen scam busted by Hornell shipping company
AIMS Self Storage and Moving Center staffers intervene to save approximately $14,000. Scam prevention tips by Allegany County Undersheriff Scott Cicirello. The owners of a Hornell based business, AIMS Self Storage Pack and Ship Store on the south side of the city are very conscientious and civic-minded people. As sponsors of this site, we have gotten to know Eric and Mary Weyand enough to realize they love this community and care what happens to their neighbors.
