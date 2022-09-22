Read full article on original website
Masking Recommended at Lewisburg Schools, High COVID Spread
LEWISBURG – The high level of spread of COVID-19 in Union County has Lewisburg schools recommending masking at school facilities. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this week, Union County is now back in the ‘high’ spread category. Cathy Moser, Interim Superintendent of the Lewisburg Area School District said their health and safety plan calls for ‘recommended masking.’
NewsChannel 36
Local dealership donates supplies to students of Jersey Shore Elementary
Toyota car dealerships across the country are partnering with an educational access non-profit—Kids In Need Foundation (KINF)—to ensure students have the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. Nearly 40 dealerships have committed to $10,000 donations in their community. One local dealership, Ciocca Toyota of Williamsport, will provide support for students across the nation, including local students of Jersey Shore Elementary. ...
thehomepagenetwork.com
The History of Tioga Central Railroad
The Tioga Railroad was renamed the Blossburg and Corning Railroad in 1854. The section between Lawrenceville and Wellsboro Junction, Pennsylvania (with the exception of the ten-mile section along Hammond Lake built in 1977) was completed in 1872 as the Wellsboro and Lawrenceville Railroad. This line extended south from a connection with the Blossburg and Corning Railroad at Lawrenceville through Wellsboro to the coal mines at Antrim, Pennsylvania.
Lewisburg industrial ruins to receive new life as mural
Lewisburg, Pa. — A mural will soon be painted in downtown Lewisburg on 18 of "The Piers"—concrete slabs that make up one of the town's most noticeable industrial ruins. Steve Gibson, founder of Milton Art Academy, will be visiting Lewisburg to create a temporary public art mural for The Piers Art Park. The project is funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. There are...
Local High School Senior looking to make it big in the fashion industry
(WETM) – Katie Morse, a resident of Pine Valley, knew from an early age she wanted to be a fashion model. While she was involved in singing, acting, and even performed at many talent shows, she knew modeling was her dream goal. That dream came true for Morse in November of 2021. Morse explains how […]
Food box program provides for low-income seniors
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A regional food bank has a unique program that caters to lower-income seniors. They work to provide food for the community members that need it most, and they’re working to make it even more accessible. For years, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has been providing food to communities throughout the […]
Bloomsburg Fair kicks off 2022 festivities
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bloomsburg Fair is about to begin. Eyewitness News spent Friday morning getting a sneak peek at the first day of the largest fair in Pennsylvania. The Bloomsburg Fair is back, with pig racing, and, of course, fair food. “The entertainment changes every year, so you’re going to get to […]
Appeal lands Lycoming County commissioners, controller back in courtroom
Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County Controller Krista Rogers was in court again Thursday to face the Lycoming County commissioners' appeal after winning her case in July. Her lawsuit was to determine who will preside over the county's payroll, ledgers, accounts payable, and accounts receivable. The controller is also requesting the return of four county employees and various documents to the controller's office. ...
Multi-colored fence at center of neighborhood dispute
CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fence painted in the colors of the rainbow has led to controversy in a Luzerne County community. That controversy is unfolding in Conyngham. What started as a neighborhood dispute is now ramping up. The fence was put up to try to head off future problems between two neighbors. […]
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Oakdale Commons renovation plan begins
After acquiring the Oakdale Mall earlier this year, Spark JC LLC has commenced renovations to the property. Spark JC, the company that operates the renamed ‘”Oakdale Commons,” was given a budget of over $100 million to finance different development projects through 2025. The end goal is to revitalize the property, according to Marc Newman, co-founder of Spark JC. The revitalization includes the addition of a Panera Bread and Chipotle, as well as a Dick’s House of Sport — an extension of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store that includes a batting cage and a rock wall to allow product testing on-site. A parking lot and general site improvements will also be included, with the goal of being finished in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024. Construction has already commenced, and the establishments are expected to all open by fall 2023.
Saffron Mediterranean Grill in Lewisburg opens Thursday
Lewisburg, Pa. — Saffron Mediterranean Grill's grand opening in Lewisburg is planned for this weekend, starting Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25, according to an announcement on Facebook. The restaurant is located at 235 Market St. Lewisburg, Pa. Formerly located on Fourth Street in Williamsport, the restaurant closed on Aug. 13. "It has been...
Third assault charge for Lycoming County man
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was hurt after a man threw her to the ground during an argument, Williamsport Police Officers said. The woman was allegedly assaulted by Jesse Davis on the morning of Sept. 17 near the 600 block of Hepburn Street. An argument started after the 24-year-old Davis accused the woman of not loving him, Officer Nicholas Carrita said. At one point, Davis reportedly grabbed the woman and...
WNEP-TV 16
Fall farm fun On The Pennsylvania Road
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — As we officially welcome fall, many businesses are busy welcoming fall fanatics. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to one of them in Columbia County. Take another trip On The Pennsylvania Road on YouTube.
79 hemp plants stolen from Bradford County field
Towanda, Pa. — A Bradford County man was charged with a felony after he admitted to stealing one hemp plant from a farm where the owner said a total of 79 plants were stolen. Nicholas Daniel Hughes, 29, of Towanda allegedly took a plant from the field on the 1100 block of Doane Hill Road, West Burlington Township. State Police accused Hughes after they discovered a hatchet and several leaves...
Towanda man charged with breaking into Athens business
ATHENS TWP, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man was arrested after police say he was found to have broken into a business in Athens Township Wednesday night. According to the criminal complaint, 18-year-old Zayne McCarthy broke into New World Tobacco at 2368 Elmira St., Athens Township on Wednesday, Sept. 21, around 11:20 p.m. Athens Township […]
Child missing from Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — A 13-year-old who is missing (runaway) from Montoursville was last seen in Philadelphia, according to Montoursville Police Department. Kenzie Zebreeyah Johnson was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Market and 10th streets in Philadelphia. Johnson is described as being African-American, 5'1" tall and 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Montoursville Police are asking anyone who has heard from her since Sept. 19 to contact them at 570-368-2488. If anyone sees Johnson, they should contact the local police station that has jurisdiction in that area.
Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania
Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
Pennsylvania woman sentenced for repeatedly raping young boy
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (WHTM) – Tonya Krout, convicted in Clinton County, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced for the repeated rape of a young child. According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s office, Krout was sentenced earlier this week to a maximum of 60 years in state prison for three counts of Rape of a Child that […]
40th anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in PA history
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU ) — Sunday marks 40 years since George Banks murdered 13 people in Luzerne County. Banks was convicted of shooting and killing seven children, five of his own, and six adults. At the time, it was one of the largest mass murders in the history of the United States and remains the […]
