Police begin first night of patrol for Old Town safety initiative
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Just a few days ago Mayor Ted Wheeler and city leaders met in Old Town and announced the resurgence of a program to enhance safety. It will bring six officers and a Sergeant to dangerous streets and occasionally close them off to thru traffic on weekends.
City plans to remove Laurelhurst Park homeless encampment
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless encampment at Laurelhurst Park is set to be removed after the Portland City Attorney’s Office received a letter from a lawyer. The 20+ page legal document says it’s representing neighbors and that the trees above the encampment in the park aren’t safe. Specifically, on Southeast Oak Street and goes into detail about more than a dozen trees, saying an arborist report shows branches and limbs could fall off and severely hurt someone.
City returns to NE 33rd and Marine Drive to clear more trash, cars and RVs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews with the city of Portland returned to Northeast 33rd Drive near Marine Drive this week to continue cleaning up garbage and removing the vehicles that line the street. On Thursday morning, there were a handful of trucks and cars on the east side of Northeast...
Corbett Fire announces $4.5 million bond on November ballot
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Corbett Fire District announced a new $4.5 million bond for the November ballot that officials said will give them more resources to fight all types of fires. Dave Flood, Fire Marshal for the Corbett Fire District, said this is the first time they’ve asked the...
‘Humanitarian crisis’: Neighbors concerned Portland church is allowing homeless encampment to grow
Following concerns in a southeast Portland neighborhood that a nearby church's services to the homeless in the area may have impacted a growing encampment, the church is now speaking out.
Concerned about a Portland homeless camp? Here’s who to contact
Portland has a way for residents to report illegal camping or related garbage within the city. It’s called the One Point of Contact Campsite Reporting System.
Marine toxin keeps razor clam harvest closed in northern Oregon
CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Razor clam harvesting is closed along the northern Oregon coast, the Oregon Departments of Agriculture and Fish and Wildlife announced on Friday. Authorities said domoic acid, a marine toxin, has been detected at above the human health limit at Clatsop and Tillamook county beaches. Domoic...
‘It’s been rough’: Portland business owners exasperated over constant vandalism, break-ins
Continued vandalism in Portland leaves business owners having to pick up the pieces.
Pamplin Media Group
Old Town residents mull lawsuit against Lake Oswego over pickleball
Neighbors are unhappy the city didn't close George Rogers Park courts while looking for alternative locations. Residents of the Old Town neighborhood are lawyering up and considering filing a lawsuit against the city of Lake Oswego for keeping the George Rogers Park pickleball courts open amid a search for alternative sites.
Interstate 84: How to get around the closure
From Sept. 23 through Sept. 25 construction on Interstate 84 will be disrupting the traffic flow.
Portland Police hires 20 new police officers
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau swore in 20 new community police officers Thursday. The bureau is now up to 793 sworn members, 537 of them being officers. PPB expects to be hiring more than it is losing going forward. “This is truly a great day for the...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Mayor Approves ShotSpotter Pilot, Landlords Ruined Portland's Cuddler, and White-Collar Russian Men Spared the Draft
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland: What a week!...
Clackamas Co. parents welcome baby in car, thank fire department for help
CLACKAMS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Forest Shuman came into the world at 8 pounds, 7 ounces, but not in a hospital as his mom Tristan and dad Dustin had hoped. “It was only 30 minutes to the hospital, but it took him 10,” Tristan Shuman said. He decided to...
U.S. Coast Guard to remove two vessels from Columbia River
The two boats have been in the Portland area since 2006.
The racism, and resilience, behind today’s Pacific Northwest salmon crisis
Leavenworth is a charming tourist town, tucked in Washington’s North Cascades mountains and styled as a Bavarian village. I spent a weekend there, noodling around in souvenir shops, snacking on pretzels and soaking in faux-European culture. It wasn’t till after dark, when I headed to the banks of Icicle Creek just outside of town for an interview, that I saw a vestige of what the region once was.
Hieb will not face charges after fair arrest
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - James Hieb, a state representative from Oregon, won’t be held accountable for his arrest in August at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds on suspicion of disorderly conduct and other offenses. According to a memo obtained by FOX 12, the Clackamas County district attorney is choosing not...
Portland Galleria owners unveil $20M renovation project
PORTLAND, Ore. — Owners of the downtown Portland Galleria building, the one most pedestrians will know for the downstairs Target, unveiled their $20 million renovation project on Tuesday. Charlie Floberg of Unico Properties cut the ribbon at the building entrance, and attendees strolled into an art deco lobby. The...
Major Drug Shipment Stopped Before Reaching Portland
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies seized 92,000 fentanyl pills, three pounds of cocaine and 10 pounds of meth during a recent investigation. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, deputies learned that a person was driving to the Portland-area with a substantial amount of illegal drugs....
Portland affordable housing tenants speak out after nearly 50% rent spike
Tenants in affordable apartments in north Portland came to KOIN 6 News after they say their landlord increased rent by nearly 50%.
'You've got to assume it has fentanyl in it': Fentanyl crisis claiming lives in Oregon and Washington
The conversation experts say every family needs to have. Griffin Hoffmann was a typical 16-year-old, doing his best in a world that hasn't been easy on kids in the past few years. He loved his friends. He had a heart for social justice. He struggled with anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a tennis star at McDaniel High in northeast Portland. He went to the movies, he played video games. And he did something many teens do — he experimented at times with drugs.
