CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - School lunch is an important part of a student’s day, and what’s being served at some Caddo Parish Schools has one mother furious. Tiffany Hyde has four children who attend three different schools in the parish. She says all of them have complained to her about the quality of the food. Hyde says the following pictures were sent to her by her children.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO