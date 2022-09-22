Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
Related
KSLA
Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches
A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. Texarkana Regional Airport named Arkansas Airport of the Year. Updated: 6 hours...
KSLA
Mother says Caddo school lunches ‘unacceptable’; district responds to complaints
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - School lunch is an important part of a student’s day, and what’s being served at some Caddo Parish Schools has one mother furious. Tiffany Hyde has four children who attend three different schools in the parish. She says all of them have complained to her about the quality of the food. Hyde says the following pictures were sent to her by her children.
KSLA
Texas Street building damaged in massive fire was in process of making comeback
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bricks, rubble, and only a portion of the old Humpfrees building still stand after a massive fire Wednesday, Sept. 22. Tim Huck owns the Sandbar, a business that’s just steps from the Humpfrees building. He said his building didn’t suffer severe damage. “Some of...
KTBS
Behind the Badge: SRO Jeremy Johnston
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on SRO Jeremy Johnston who recently saved a student's life at Benton Middle School and it's not the first time he's done that. If...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport pastor and civil rights leader retraces steps of 1963 protest march
Shreveport, LA -- A Shreveport pastor and civil rights leader Friday retraced the steps of a protest walk 59 years ago that landed him and other students in jail. Pastor H. Calvin Austin returned to Booker T. Washington High School today 59 years after his historic march. In 1963, he and other students intended to make it to the Caddo Courthouse in protest.
avoyellestoday.com
Alice "Faye" Joffrion Manint, 77, Shreveport
Alice "Faye" Joffrion Manint, age 77, of Shreveport, LA, died Monday, September 19th, 2022 at Garden Park Nursing Home in Shreveport. Faye had been retired for several years after careers as a beautician, sculptured nail technician, and co-owner of a family business. Faye was born in Moreauville, LA on June 9th, 1945 with her twin sister Kay Joffrion Rachel to parents Albert Kelly Joffrion and Frances Pauline Joffrion. Faye and Kay were the youngest of six children including Francis, Albert, Jr., Cora, and Johnny. Faye attended school in Moreauville and graduated from Moreauville High School. She graduated from beautician school in Alexandria and then moved to New Orleans to begin her career.
KSLA
Parent concerns about 'unacceptable' Caddo school lunches
A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KTBS
Port of Caddo-Bossier to host tenant job fair Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Port of Caddo-Bossier will host a job fair for its tenants on Wednesday. The event will take place from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Regional Commerce Center, located at 6000 Doug Attaway Boulevard in Shreveport. Many Port tenants will be in attendance, looking for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Fire ravages downtown Shreveport building
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a downtown building. Shreveport DDA said in a social media post the building is known as the old Sportspage/Humphrey building at 114 Texas Street. It's located behind the Blind Tiger. There were 22 fire units on the...
KTBS
Day 1 weigh-in at BASSMASTER Open Series on the Red River
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Red River and River South Marina were pretty crowded Thursday and for good reason. The marina is hosting the BASSMASTER Open Series on the river through Saturday. All anglers will launch again Friday at 7 a.m. and only the top ten on Saturday morning. More...
Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire
An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
KSLA
Texarkana Regional Airport named 2022 Arkansas Airport of the Year
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Leaders at the Texarkana Regional Airport are flying on cloud nine after being named the 2022 Arkansas Airport of the Year. Airport manager Paul Merhlich says around 75 commercial and general aviation airports were up for the honor, but Texarkana soared above the competition. “This is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
Barksdale airman uncovers piece of WWII history at local thrift store
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “To see that history preserved gives me great joy and satisfaction, to pass it on to the next generation so we don’t forget what they did,” said Capt. Russell Risden. Capt. Risden serves in the United States Air Force, and has always had...
KTAL
Shreveport high school dismisses students early
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Woodlawn High School in Shreveport began dismissing students from campus Tuesday morning. Due to a power outage, students at Woodlawn began being dismissed at 11:45 a.m. due to a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their students at this time and buses...
KSLA
Beloved Noble Savage Tavern reopens in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The much-loved Noble Savage Tavern is officially back in downtown Shreveport. The bar and restaurant, which closed in November of 2021, reopened its doors to customers Wednesday, Sept. 21. This will be the third go-round for the establishment, as it is now under new ownership; the kitchen is also under new leadership.
KSLA
Shreveport restaurants forced to raise menu prices due to inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Inflation is not only impacting gas and grocery store prices, but it’s also affecting locally owned restaurants. Some establishments are increasing menu prices to keep their doors open. Although the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation in August was lower than it was...
KSLA
Coushatta boil advisory lifted
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - The town of Coushatta has lifted a boil advisory for all customers on its water system. On Sept. 22, Coushatta Water System announced a boil advisory for the entire town of Coushatta, Louisiana, due to a break in the water main. The Louisiana Department of Health...
KSLA
Public service commissioner breaks down benefits, costs of new solar power plant coming to Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to bring clean, renewable energy to Louisiana, SWEPCO, the Louisiana Public Service Commission, and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments are working together to bring solar energy to north Caddo Parish. A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. The project is...
KSLA
Free COVID Vaccination Event being held by Center Trades and Labor Council
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -A pop-up vaccination event will be providing free COVID vaccines and boosters. On Saturday, Sept. 24 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Center Trades and Labor Council alongside Vicinity, and AFL-CIO will be hosting a pop-up COVID vaccine clinic with free transportation and snacks. There will...
bossierpress.com
Nightmares at NecroManor Haunted Houseopens next Friday
Get ready for NecroManor’s 9th Season of Fear! The Nightmares begin September 30th at 7pm! Located on the Louisiana Boardwalk, NecroManor is the largest indoor haunted attraction in the Shreveport-Bossier area. NecroManor Haunted House was first established in 2014 at the old Reeves Marine building in Bossier City. In...
Comments / 0