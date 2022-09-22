ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Mother says Caddo school lunches 'unacceptable'; district responds to complaints

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - School lunch is an important part of a student’s day, and what’s being served at some Caddo Parish Schools has one mother furious. Tiffany Hyde has four children who attend three different schools in the parish. She says all of them have complained to her about the quality of the food. Hyde says the following pictures were sent to her by her children.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Behind the Badge: SRO Jeremy Johnston

SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on SRO Jeremy Johnston who recently saved a student's life at Benton Middle School and it's not the first time he's done that. If...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Shreveport pastor and civil rights leader retraces steps of 1963 protest march

Shreveport, LA -- A Shreveport pastor and civil rights leader Friday retraced the steps of a protest walk 59 years ago that landed him and other students in jail. Pastor H. Calvin Austin returned to Booker T. Washington High School today 59 years after his historic march. In 1963, he and other students intended to make it to the Caddo Courthouse in protest.
SHREVEPORT, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Alice "Faye" Joffrion Manint, 77, Shreveport

Alice "Faye" Joffrion Manint, age 77, of Shreveport, LA, died Monday, September 19th, 2022 at Garden Park Nursing Home in Shreveport. Faye had been retired for several years after careers as a beautician, sculptured nail technician, and co-owner of a family business. Faye was born in Moreauville, LA on June 9th, 1945 with her twin sister Kay Joffrion Rachel to parents Albert Kelly Joffrion and Frances Pauline Joffrion. Faye and Kay were the youngest of six children including Francis, Albert, Jr., Cora, and Johnny. Faye attended school in Moreauville and graduated from Moreauville High School. She graduated from beautician school in Alexandria and then moved to New Orleans to begin her career.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Parent concerns about 'unacceptable' Caddo school lunches

A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches. Updated: 5 hours ago.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Port of Caddo-Bossier to host tenant job fair Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Port of Caddo-Bossier will host a job fair for its tenants on Wednesday. The event will take place from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Regional Commerce Center, located at 6000 Doug Attaway Boulevard in Shreveport. Many Port tenants will be in attendance, looking for...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fire ravages downtown Shreveport building

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a downtown building. Shreveport DDA said in a social media post the building is known as the old Sportspage/Humphrey building at 114 Texas Street. It's located behind the Blind Tiger. There were 22 fire units on the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Day 1 weigh-in at BASSMASTER Open Series on the Red River

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Red River and River South Marina were pretty crowded Thursday and for good reason. The marina is hosting the BASSMASTER Open Series on the river through Saturday. All anglers will launch again Friday at 7 a.m. and only the top ten on Saturday morning. More...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire

An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Texarkana Regional Airport named 2022 Arkansas Airport of the Year

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Leaders at the Texarkana Regional Airport are flying on cloud nine after being named the 2022 Arkansas Airport of the Year. Airport manager Paul Merhlich says around 75 commercial and general aviation airports were up for the honor, but Texarkana soared above the competition. “This is...
TEXARKANA, AR
NewsBreak
Education
KTAL

Shreveport high school dismisses students early

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Woodlawn High School in Shreveport began dismissing students from campus Tuesday morning. Due to a power outage, students at Woodlawn began being dismissed at 11:45 a.m. due to a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their students at this time and buses...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Beloved Noble Savage Tavern reopens in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The much-loved Noble Savage Tavern is officially back in downtown Shreveport. The bar and restaurant, which closed in November of 2021, reopened its doors to customers Wednesday, Sept. 21. This will be the third go-round for the establishment, as it is now under new ownership; the kitchen is also under new leadership.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport restaurants forced to raise menu prices due to inflation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Inflation is not only impacting gas and grocery store prices, but it’s also affecting locally owned restaurants. Some establishments are increasing menu prices to keep their doors open. Although the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation in August was lower than it was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Coushatta boil advisory lifted

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - The town of Coushatta has lifted a boil advisory for all customers on its water system. On Sept. 22, Coushatta Water System announced a boil advisory for the entire town of Coushatta, Louisiana, due to a break in the water main. The Louisiana Department of Health...
COUSHATTA, LA
bossierpress.com

Nightmares at NecroManor Haunted Houseopens next Friday

Get ready for NecroManor’s 9th Season of Fear! The Nightmares begin September 30th at 7pm! Located on the Louisiana Boardwalk, NecroManor is the largest indoor haunted attraction in the Shreveport-Bossier area. NecroManor Haunted House was first established in 2014 at the old Reeves Marine building in Bossier City. In...
SHREVEPORT, LA

