FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This WeekCadrene HeslopMountain View, CA
Tesla Mega Battery Backup Facility Catches Fire In CaliforniaAbdul GhaniMoss Landing, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA BakehouseDinh LeeSan Jose, CA
Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income programBeth TorresMountain View, CA
KCRA.com
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- As other students get ready for the next quarter of their education, Robert Cedillo is looking to make sure his SUV is back to normal. Cedillo had his car stolen when he wasn’t even in town. “I come back from vacation, and my car is gone,” Cedillo said. “It’s not where The post UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down
The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
KSBW.com
Violence breaks out at 2 Central Coast high school football games
SALINAS, Calif. — Friday Night Lights on the Central Coast turned violent following two football games in Monterey and San Benito counties in which fights and gunfire erupted. In Monterey County four people were shot following the Condor game at North Monterey County High School. Sheriff’s deputies said two...
Author makes case for most compelling Zodiac Killer suspect in decades
Zodiac Killer suspects are a dime a dozen, but a writer may have stumbled onto one of the more substantive cases in decades.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Woman Speaks Out, Warns Others After Man Allegedly Grabs Victims
A woman is speaking out and is warning others about one man's alleged scary behavior towards women in San Francisco's Marina District. It's been five days but Sara recounted Friday what happened to her in the Marina District with detail. “Someone came up behind me and I didn’t even know...
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
californiaexaminer.net
Sonny Barger Net Worth: What Happened To Him? Truth Behind His Death!
The following is a proclamation regarding the likely Sonny Barger Net Worth. Many people have opinions regarding how much money Sonny Barger possesses. Here you may find out more about Sonny Barger’s financial struggles. Sonny Barger’s recent commercial success has sparked widespread curiosity about his wealth. This article elaborates.
You can sleep in a treehouse in the Santa Cruz forests for less than $200/night
You'll struggle to find anything else like this treehouse near Silicon Valley.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz deputies asking for public help finding stabbing suspects
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the men behind a stabbing in Watsonville. According to deputies, two men stabbed a person on Airport Boulevard near Pajaro Lane on Tuesday, around 6:30 p.m. According to deputies, the victim sustained non-life-threatening...
The TV Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 1970's Liberal Heyday
“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
How a routine open ocean swim in San Francisco ended in death
A 67-year-old San Francisco resident died after a perilous swim off China Beach on Sept. 16.
A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps
Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
KSBW.com
Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
San Jose man charged in 1983 cold case after DNA testing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose man has been charged in the 1983 rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman after a DNA test. Christopher Holland, 67, was arraigned last week, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. He is accused of raping and murdering Tara Marowski in late March 1983. […]
Police searching for missing Salinas woman
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are looking for a woman who went missing from her Salinas home Thursday morning. Areli Garcia, 25, is believed to be in the Big Sur area, according to police. The family adds that she was last seen in a hoodie and sweatpants at 6:30 a.m. She didn't report for work The post Police searching for missing Salinas woman appeared first on KION546.
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
benitolink.com
Two men steal French bulldog from Hollister home
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Two armed men entered a Hollister home Sept. 15 and stole $10,000 worth of items, including a French bulldog. Amanda Hightower recently moved from Watsonville and said she said didn’t have any negative relationships with anyone. “Someone in the area...
Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two mountain lions who were rescued as tiny cubs in the San Francisco Bay Area are heading to a new forever home, Oakland Zoo officials announced. Rose and Sage were found separately as orphans in the wild just two months apart before they became best friends at the zoo’s wildlife rescue […]
NBC Bay Area
Two Mountain Lions Spotted Attacking Deer in San Mateo Backyard
A pair of mountain lions were seen early Wednesday morning in the backyard of a San Mateo home attacking a deer, a resident reported to police, and the police department issued an advisory. At about 1:05 a.m., a resident called police and told them he saw the cougars attacking the...
