Santa Cruz, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- As other students get ready for the next quarter of their education, Robert Cedillo is looking to make sure his SUV is back to normal. Cedillo had his car stolen when he wasn’t even in town. “I come back from vacation, and my car is gone,” Cedillo said. “It’s not where The post UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down

The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Violence breaks out at 2 Central Coast high school football games

SALINAS, Calif. — Friday Night Lights on the Central Coast turned violent following two football games in Monterey and San Benito counties in which fights and gunfire erupted. In Monterey County four people were shot following the Condor game at North Monterey County High School. Sheriff’s deputies said two...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Sonny Barger Net Worth: What Happened To Him? Truth Behind His Death!

The following is a proclamation regarding the likely Sonny Barger Net Worth. Many people have opinions regarding how much money Sonny Barger possesses. Here you may find out more about Sonny Barger’s financial struggles. Sonny Barger’s recent commercial success has sparked widespread curiosity about his wealth. This article elaborates.
OAKLAND, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz deputies asking for public help finding stabbing suspects

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the men behind a stabbing in Watsonville. According to deputies, two men stabbed a person on Airport Boulevard near Pajaro Lane on Tuesday, around 6:30 p.m. According to deputies, the victim sustained non-life-threatening...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Amancay Tapia

The TV Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 1970's Liberal Heyday

“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps

Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
KRON4 News

San Jose man charged in 1983 cold case after DNA testing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose man has been charged in the 1983 rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman after a DNA test. Christopher Holland, 67, was arraigned last week, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. He is accused of raping and murdering Tara Marowski in late March 1983. […]
KION News Channel 5/46

Police searching for missing Salinas woman

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are looking for a woman who went missing from her Salinas home Thursday morning. Areli Garcia, 25, is believed to be in the Big Sur area, according to police. The family adds that she was last seen in a hoodie and sweatpants at 6:30 a.m. She didn't report for work The post Police searching for missing Salinas woman appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

Two men steal French bulldog from Hollister home

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Two armed men entered a Hollister home Sept. 15 and stole $10,000 worth of items, including a French bulldog. Amanda Hightower recently moved from Watsonville and said she said didn’t have any negative relationships with anyone. “Someone in the area...
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) —  Two mountain lions who were rescued as tiny cubs in the San Francisco Bay Area are heading to a new forever home, Oakland Zoo officials announced. Rose and Sage were found separately as orphans in the wild just two months apart before they became best friends at the zoo’s wildlife rescue […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Two Mountain Lions Spotted Attacking Deer in San Mateo Backyard

A pair of mountain lions were seen early Wednesday morning in the backyard of a San Mateo home attacking a deer, a resident reported to police, and the police department issued an advisory. At about 1:05 a.m., a resident called police and told them he saw the cougars attacking the...
SAN MATEO, CA

