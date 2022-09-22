Read full article on original website
What was the attendance for Syracuse’s win vs. Virginia? Not as much as you’d think for an unbeaten team
Syracuse, N.Y. — Despite Syracuse football still being undefeated heading into Friday night’s ACC matchup with Virginia, it was the lowest attended home game for SU so far this season. There was an announced crowd of 34,590 people inside the JMA Wireless Dome when Syracuse beat UVA, 22-20,...
An ‘existential question’ looms large after 4-0 start: Is Syracuse football good? (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 4-0 following a 22-20 victory against Virginia on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Wagner, an FCS opponent that has lost 23 games in a row, is next. Then SU gets a week off. It stands to reason the Orange will remain...
Final drive revives Syracuse in 22-20 win after poor red zone play
Five minutes and 51 seconds was more than enough time to go 62 yards down the field and erase the mistakes and sloppy play that plagued Syracuse. Dino Babers wanted to score more touchdowns — especially in the third quarter — and the Orange likely had one more smooth drive. There wasn't an urgency to retake the momentum. Garrett Shrader could work behind a more astute offensive line as he tried to cap off a rollercoaster game on top.
Syracuse remains undefeated in conference play, defeats Duke in 4 sets
Polina Shemanova bounced the ball eight times before she served to the back end of the court, meeting the knuckles of Sydney Tomlak. Tomlak dug the ball to Chang, who set it to Kerry Keefe for a tip over Raina Hughes.
localsyr.com
“The play wasn’t perfect but the record is:” Dino Babers addresses the media following win over Virginia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Friday night following a 22-20 win over Virginia. Garrett Shrader finished the game, 22-33 for 277 yards and one interception. He also ran for 11 yards and one touchdown. Sean Tucker led the Orange with 60 yards...
After visit, Syracuse basketball appears in strong shape with 4-star guard
Syracuse basketball recently hosted 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland on an official visit, and according to a media report, that visit went quite well. As we noted not too long ago, some national recruiting analysts had suggested that a strong official visit to the ‘Cuse could put the Orange in the lead for the 6-foot-4 Williams, who is a top-100 prospect and a top-15 shooting guard in his class, per 247Sports.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football world questions targeting call during Syracuse-Virginia game
Syracuse and Virginia took the field at JMA Wireless Dome on Friday evening in a cross-divisional ACC contest. The Orange were looking for their 1st 4-0 start since 2018, while the Cavaliers entered the evening 2-1. While the Orange ended up winning 22-20 behind a late field goal after blowing...
Riley Hoffman shines in Syracuse’s win against Boston College
With Syracuse looking to put away the second set and tie Boston College, the ball made its way toward sophomore setter Riley Hoffman, who stood directly in front of the net and faced the left side of the court. But instead of passing it that way, she tipped it over her head without even looking at her target, Bre Walp, who was positioned on the far-right corner of the net and took advantage of the perfectly placed pass by spiking it for the kill. Syracuse took a 23-13 lead in the set and closed the set out two plays later on an attack error from BC.
Syracuse opens up conference play with 5-set win over Boston College
As Alyssa Bert got ready to serve the ball, you could hear a pin drop in the gym. The ball was sent back to the Orange with the game tied at 17-17 in the fifth set, and Riley Hoffman made a diving play with the ball inches from touching the floor.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police prepare for crowds, parties, ahead of the SU Football game
SU football is off to their best start in years with a chance of moving to 4-0 on the season when they face Virginia in the JMA Wireless Dome this Friday. With higher fan turnouts expected in the upcoming home games, Dome security, and security on the hill, are becoming increasingly important.
Opponent Preview: What to know about SU’s 2nd conference opponent Virginia
Syracuse hasn't beaten Virginia since 1977. Despite both teams being a part of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 2013, the two programs have faced just five total times. 2022's matchup proves some sort of familiarity, though. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck came to Syracuse this offseason following a lengthy stint with Virginia that made quarterback Brennan Armstrong a top passer in the conference.
‘Prototypical slot guy’ Devaughn Cooper finds final home at Syracuse
Juwan Tucker watched Narbonne (California) High School's receivers run rep after rep in practice. Cedric Byrd, Jamal Hicks and Vincent Heard, who all ended up at Power 5 schools, executed routes as they...
Axe: Syracuse football’s star coaches remain mystery men. Why do fans rarely hear from them?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The two most significant voices that could be heard ahead of Friday night’s Syracuse-Virginia football game will remain silent this week. Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck came here from Virginia after coaching the Cavaliers’ offense to a top-five ranking in the country last season.
Syracuse wants Greens fined for missing deadline to sell nightmare buildings
Syracuse, N.Y. --The real-estate company founded by Troy and Tim Green failed to meet a June 15 deadline to sell off all its rental properties in the city of Syracuse, officials say. In a sign that officials are getting frustrated with a landlord whose buildings have been marred by a...
Syracuse Common Councilor arrested; plus, historic landmark for sale (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 44. Breezy and cooler with showers. The 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE COUNCILOR ARRESTED: Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers, shown in a city courtroom Wednesday night, is accused of choking a woman in a city apartment. Gethers was arraigned and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. The woman, who told police she was his ex-girlfriend, said he had choked her on two different days, according to her statement filed in Syracuse City Court. (Fernando Alba photo)
localsyr.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
localsyr.com
Construction on Syracuse’s Southside currently underway
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced a road construction project that began Wednesday morning, September 21 and will continue until the road is finished. Crews are repaving Cannon Street from West Colvin Street to West Ostrander Avenue. Construction begins at 7 a.m. and will last until 5...
Longtime CNY boys soccer coach gets 400th varsity win against former team
Longtime boys soccer coach Gil Palladino earned his 400th career varsity win after his Westmoreland/Oriskany team defeated a team he once coached for 18 seasons. Palladino’s Bulldogs (7-1-0) defeated his former Clinton team 8-1 in a Center State Conference matchup on Thursday.
localsyr.com
Tell Me Something Good – Oakwood Cemetery
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse has been burying our ancestors since 1859. And in that 160-plus years, as you might imagine, there have been some fallen angels. Oakwood was built on a hill, next to what would later become Syracuse University. And gravity has been unkind...
dgmlive.com
SYRACUSE AND RIDGEFIELD CANCELLED
Having successfully toured the USA with 20 people in 2021 at the height of the Covid pandemic, it is somewhat ironic that the very moment that the US president Joe Biden declares the pandemic to be at an end, Robert Fripp contracts Covid. We have cancelled the shows in Syracuse and Ridgefield, and are hopeful that he may be recovered in time for the show in Boston 22nd Sep.
