Under its new director, Puerta Abierta Preschool — Evanston’s sole Spanish-immersion preschool — has begun forging partnerships with the community through fundraising initiatives. Puerta Abierta was the Main-Dempster Mile’s annual Evanston Wine Walk charity partner. Thirty-seven local businesses hosted wine tastings along Main Street on Sept. 15....

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO