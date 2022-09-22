Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Northwestern
Puerta Abierta Preschool partners with Main-Dempster Mile, expands fundraising initiatives under new director
Under its new director, Puerta Abierta Preschool — Evanston’s sole Spanish-immersion preschool — has begun forging partnerships with the community through fundraising initiatives. Puerta Abierta was the Main-Dempster Mile’s annual Evanston Wine Walk charity partner. Thirty-seven local businesses hosted wine tastings along Main Street on Sept. 15....
Comments / 0