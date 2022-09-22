Read full article on original website
You're Invited to a Family-Friendly Day of Fun at The 9th Annual Great Pumpkin Run!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news
Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
Yardbarker
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics Saga
For rabid NBA fans, the off-season is even more fun than the season. While they don’t get their live NBA games, they get something that many fans like even more - seemingly endless cycles of minor and major drama.
Update: Nia Long Speaks Out — Boston Celtics Suspends Ime Udoka After Relationship With Staffer
After reports surfaced that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had an intimate, but consensual, relationship with a female Celtics staffer, which is against team policy, he was suspended for the upcoming NBA season. The NBA team released a statement Thursday. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has...
Ime Udoka Considered Stepping Down As Boston Celtics Coach
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a lengthy suspension for violating the organization’s guidelines. He could be suspended for the entire NBA season after reportedly having a consensual and intimate relationship with a female on the team’s staff. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN stated, this would...
Candidate to replace Ime Udoka as Celtics’ interim coach revealed
A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
New Orleans Pelicans Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Often, when an NBA player hits a certain level, there’s a common expression you’ll hear: “This is his team, now”. Of course, that’s not literally true. In a literal sense, it’s the owner’s team. On the other hand, the owner is nothing without the players – or the coaches, or the fans, or the general manager. Realistically, that’s the nature of a team – it belongs to no one man.
Twitter Reacts to Nia Long Being Cheated on by NBA Coach Ime Udoka
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka - who's engaged to longtime actress Nia Long - set the internet on fire last night when news broke that he was facing suspension by the team for an 'improper sexual relationship' with a member of the Celtics staff.
Boston Celtics Sign Former 1st-Round Pick
The Boston Celtics have officially signed former San Antonio Spurs first-round pick Luka Samanic.
The Boston Celtics Hits Keep Coming, but the Latest Involving Ime Udoka Is Reportedly Self-Inflicted
Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics are off to a rough start, and training camp hasn't even begun. The post The Boston Celtics Hits Keep Coming, but the Latest Involving Ime Udoka Is Reportedly Self-Inflicted appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Amid the Ime Udoka Drama, the Boston Celtics Sneak In Some Unfortunate Robert Williams News
Buried in the ugly Ime Udoka news was an unfortunate report on the return of Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III. The post Amid the Ime Udoka Drama, the Boston Celtics Sneak In Some Unfortunate Robert Williams News appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Who is Joe Mazzulla? 34-year-old assistant set to become Celtics interim coach
The bombshell news of Celtics coach Ime Udoka's looming season-long suspension, first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, left fans wondering who would take Udoka's spot on the bench. Rather than Brad Stevens returning to coaching, Wojnarowski reports 34-year-old assistant Joe Mazzulla is set to take over on an interim basis.
Ime Udoka given severe punishment by Boston Celtics; he apologizes
As expected, the Boston Celtics have suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member. The Celtics notified the media that Udoka violated a team policy even though it was considered a consensual intimate relationship. The...
Udoka issues apology as Celtics officially announce suspension
It's official: Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season for violating team policies. The organization announced the head coach's suspension in a press release Thursday night. A decision about Udoka's future with the Celtics will be made at a later date and the suspension takes effect immediately.
Yardbarker
Did Red Sox's Connor Seabold Ignore Alex Cora's Request In Latest Start?
Did Boston Red Sox pitcher Connor Seabold ignore the one thing manager Alex Cora asked him to do in his start against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park?. All signs point to the rookie hurler deciding not to take his skipper's advice heading into his first...
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka suspended for 2022-23 season
BOSTON -- Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has officially been suspended by the team for the 2022-23 season. The discipline was issued by the team, not by the NBA. The Celtics announced Thursday night that Udoka had been suspended for violations of team policies. There is no guarantee that he will return to the job after the suspension is up."A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date," the statement said. "The suspension takes effect immediately."Earlier on Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski -- who first broke the story on Wednesday...
Yardbarker
NBA Agent On Coaching Future Of Celtics’ Ime Udoka: ‘He’s Done’
”He’s done,” one agent told Strauss of Udoka’s coaching future. The Celtics suspended Udoka for the season for his role in what was deemed an inappropriate relationship with a female employee. Per Strauss, the woman is married. “My guy’s not the only one saying it. This is...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics sign ex-Spurs big man to training camp deal
The Boston Celtics reportedly added frontcourt depth on Wednesday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, the C's signed big man Luka Samanic to a training camp deal on Wednesday. The move comes one day after the team waived forward Bruno Caboclo. With Samanic replacing Caboclo, Boston is back to having...
NESN
