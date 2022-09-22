ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news

Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Rhode Island State
NBA Analysis Network

New Orleans Pelicans Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Often, when an NBA player hits a certain level, there’s a common expression you’ll hear: “This is his team, now”. Of course, that’s not literally true. In a literal sense, it’s the owner’s team. On the other hand, the owner is nothing without the players – or the coaches, or the fans, or the general manager. Realistically, that’s the nature of a team – it belongs to no one man.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Joe Mazzulla
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Espn#The Celtics Summer League#Fairmont State University#The Utah Jazz
Yardbarker

Who is Joe Mazzulla? 34-year-old assistant set to become Celtics interim coach

The bombshell news of Celtics coach Ime Udoka's looming season-long suspension, first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, left fans wondering who would take Udoka's spot on the bench. Rather than Brad Stevens returning to coaching, Wojnarowski reports 34-year-old assistant Joe Mazzulla is set to take over on an interim basis.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

Udoka issues apology as Celtics officially announce suspension

It's official: Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season for violating team policies. The organization announced the head coach's suspension in a press release Thursday night. A decision about Udoka's future with the Celtics will be made at a later date and the suspension takes effect immediately.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
CBS Boston

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka suspended for 2022-23 season

BOSTON -- Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has officially been suspended by the team for the 2022-23 season. The discipline was issued by the team, not by the NBA. The Celtics announced Thursday night that Udoka had been suspended for violations of team policies. There is no guarantee that he will return to the job after the suspension is up."A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date," the statement said. "The suspension takes effect immediately."Earlier on Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski -- who first broke the story on Wednesday...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA Agent On Coaching Future Of Celtics’ Ime Udoka: ‘He’s Done’

”He’s done,” one agent told Strauss of Udoka’s coaching future. The Celtics suspended Udoka for the season for his role in what was deemed an inappropriate relationship with a female employee. Per Strauss, the woman is married. “My guy’s not the only one saying it. This is...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics sign ex-Spurs big man to training camp deal

The Boston Celtics reportedly added frontcourt depth on Wednesday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, the C's signed big man Luka Samanic to a training camp deal on Wednesday. The move comes one day after the team waived forward Bruno Caboclo. With Samanic replacing Caboclo, Boston is back to having...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
46K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy