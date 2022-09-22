BOSTON -- Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has officially been suspended by the team for the 2022-23 season. The discipline was issued by the team, not by the NBA. The Celtics announced Thursday night that Udoka had been suspended for violations of team policies. There is no guarantee that he will return to the job after the suspension is up."A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date," the statement said. "The suspension takes effect immediately."Earlier on Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski -- who first broke the story on Wednesday...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO